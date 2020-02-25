After losing big here in 2016, Sanders looks to be more competitive in SC Primary

Quite a bit can change in four years.
Just take a look at U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and his chances in South Carolina.
In 2016, Sanders, the progressive democratic socialist who served in the U.S. House of Representatives for 16 years and has been in the Senate for 13 years, was absolutely trounced in South Carolina’s Democratic primary, falling to eventual nominee Hillary Clinton by a whopping 47.5 percentage points.
But the landscape looks different for Sanders this year. The 78-year-old senator rides into South Carolina’s Feb. 29 “First in the South” Democratic primary on a wave of momentum, having finished at or near the top of the Democratic field in contests in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada. A Feb. 18 Marist poll showed Sanders at the head of the Democratic field, polling at 31 percent nationally.
And polls indicate he’ll be very competitive in South Carolina, too. A Feb. 19 poll from Change Research for Democratic group The Welcome Party has Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden tied in first, polling at 23 percent apiece. Meanwhile, the most recent Winthrop University poll shows Sanders in second at 19 percent, trailing only Biden (24 percent).
Sanders has continued to promote a progressive platform, including pushing for a Medicare-for-all, single-payer health insurance program, free public college, and investing $2.5 trillion in affordable housing. The senator has picked up support from a number of lawmakers in South Carolina, including state Rep. Ivory Thigpen, of Columbia, who is serving as state co-chairman for Sanders’ campaign.
Thigpen, a pastor and chiropractor, notes that Sanders continues to get strong support from younger voters. In the aforementioned Marist poll, Sanders is the overwhelming favorite of voters under 45, polling at 54 percent.
“He’s speaking to the issues of people 18 to 35,” Thigpen says. “If you are 18 to 35, you are worried about a living wage. You are worried about child care, which might be more than your mortgage. You’re worried about healthcare. You’re worried about student loan debts, because those are the major bills that are draining whatever income you have. Those are the kitchen table issues. He speaks to those.”
But some Democrats worry that Sanders’ message of democratic socialism won’t resonate in a November general election against Republican President Donald Trump, particularly with more moderate voters.
Democratic operative Tyler Jones, who advised on U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham’s longshot victory in the 1st Congressional District in 2018, thinks a Sanders candidacy would be troublesome in the general election. When asked by Free Times if the Vermont senator could beat Trump, Jones exclaims, “Hell no!”
“If we nominate Bernie Sanders, we turn this election from being a referendum on Trump to a referendum on socialism,” Jones says. “And let me be clear: We don’t win that fight. Socialism is bad, and so is Trump, and we should not embrace either one.
“I am a lifelong Democrat and I have given my life to this party, and I’m not about to have someone who wants to promote socialism take over the party. [Supreme Court Justice] Ruth Bader Ginsburg had cancer. Republicans were a vote away from repealing the Affordable Care Act. We have redistricting next year. This isn’t a time for a revolution. It’s time to win a f#!king election and save our country.”
But not every Democrat who isn’t currently supporting Sanders thinks he’d be bad for the party down the road if he gets the nomination.
State Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, an Orangeburg Democrat, has served in the state Legislature for 28 years. She’s supporting businessman Tom Steyer in the primary, and has been hired as a senior adviser for the billionaire’s campaign in South Carolina.
But she says, if Sanders were to ultimately get the Democratic nomination and face Trump in November, she’d support the Vermont senator’s candidacy.
“I intend to vote blue no matter who,” Cobb-Hunter tells Free Times. “I appreciate the concerns of those who fear a Bernie nomination. … But, I’m not concerned if Bernie’s the nominee. I hope that Democrats are prepared for the Republican spin machine. And, if he is the nominee, we’re just going to have to be ready to refute all the lies and misinformation Republicans will put out about him.
“As Democrats, we’ve got to be ready, we’ve got to stop being spinally challenged and we’ve got to fight fire with fire.”
Sanders’ chief competition for the more left-wing, progressive voters in the South Carolina primary will come from Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren. The Feb. 18 Marist poll showed Warren in fourth, polling at 12 percent nationally. The recent Change Research poll for The Welcome Party had Warren polling fifth in South Carolina at 9 percent.
But both of those polls were taken before Warren’s breakout performance at the Democratic debate in Las Vegas on Feb. 19, one in which she particularly drew attention for her withering takedowns of billionaire former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg. She subsequently finished in the Feb. 22 Nevada caucus.
She’s also picked up key support in Columbia, including from influential longtime Columbia City Councilwoman Tameika Isaac Devine, who endorsed Warren on Feb. 20, saying the senator has “a passion for our country” and “a plan for everything.”
State Rep. Kambrell Garvin, a Columbia Democrat, also is supporting Warren. He says he is keen on a number of her progressive policies, but notes that her student debt plan particularly caught his eye. Warren has said she’d push to cancel up to $50,000 in student loan debt for the vast majority of student loan borrowers.
“What attracted me to Senator Warren was her proposal for student loan forgiveness,” Garvin, a 28-year-old attorney, tells Free Times. “I realize that’s important to folks my age, because student loan debt is crippling an entire generation. Her proposals dealing with student loan debt were actually speaking my love language.”