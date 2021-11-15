Country star Morgan Wallen coming to Columbia on first tour since controversy

One of country music's newest stars who earlier this year faced scrutiny for his use of a racial slur in a video published by TMZ is playing a South Carolina show.

The singer, Morgan Wallen, has since apologized for the slur and had his record deal with Big Loud Records suspended (and later reinstated) in the wake of it.

Wallen, who competed on Season 6 of "The Voice" and has won three 2021 Billboard Music Awards, is coming to Columbia's Colonial Life Arena.

The Dangerous Tour will be Wallen's first tour since the February incident.

He will be joined by special guests Hardy and Larry Fleet for the Feb. 24 show.

Wallen has quickly risen to fame since releasing his first "Stand Alone" EP in 2015.

His second album "Dangerous: The Double Album" is the only country album in the 64-year history of the Billboard 200 to spend its first seven weeks at No. 1. That disc included three No. 1 singles: "More Than My Hometown," "7 Summers" and "Wasted on You."

Wallen has also been deemed "the most wanted man in Country" by The New Yorker and recently sold out a three-night run at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., tying a record with Garth Brooks.

The country music industry was quick to rebuke him, many stations cutting his songs from the radio immediately following the controversy. The week after the TMZ video was released and Wallen released an apology, Billboard reported that his album sales increased by 102 percent.

His abrupt return, as reported in The Washington Post, is "a reminder of what has — and hasn't — changed in country music."

Tickets to Wallen's Columbia show go on sale 10 a.m. Nov. 19 at morganwallen.com and ticketmaster.com.