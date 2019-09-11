Thursday 12
Hank Bilal — Trombone is not the most common lead instrument in contemporary jazz, but the mechanics of the slide lend themselves to the genre more than one might realize. Hank Bilal can make his trombone funky or smooth, brassy or mellow, depending on the song. On his new album Black Aquarius Bilal enlists help from Terence Young, Marcus Anderson, and most notably Gerald Albright (on the smoothly inspirational “Keep Holding On”). — Kevin Oliver | Chayz Lounge: 8 p.m.; $20 ($25 reserved seating); 803-563-8375, chayzlounge.com
Grand Republic — Koger Center’s Rock the Dock aims to offer before and after concerts around Hootie & the Blowfish’s three-night stand at Colonial Life Arena, and they made a logical choice with Grand Republic. In addition to providing atmospheric vibes and vaguely jangly indie rock jams that will sound great on the dock, the various members of the group are also roughly contemporaries of Rucker and company. Plus guitarist and frontman John Furr could probably pass for Mark Bryan backstage at the main event. — Kyle Petersen | Koger Center (Loading Dock): 6 p.m. and 10 p.m., free; 803-251-2222, kogercenterforthearts.com
The Orange Constant — The Athens jam-rockers in The Orange Constant are connected to the lineage of ‘90s products of Collective Soul and Incubus. On “Good Intention” (off 2015’s Time to Go), it poses elliptical questions like, “What is about gravity that makes you afraid? / Is it the ground or the sky that makes it insane?” It’s a daydream that rides a trippy assemblage of funk guitars and inventive percussion. — Ethan Fogus | Breakers Live: 11 p.m.; 803-771-6360, breakerslive.com
The Vegabonds — Alabama’s Vegabonds are opening a show for the Drive-By Truckers in Greenville later this month, and it’s hard to think of a group that would be a better fit. This crisp, melodic and tight band of Southern-tinged rockers breathes new life into a time-worn formula. On their new album, V, the band dives into the sharp production provided by Tom Tapley (Blackberry Smoke, Sugarland, Mastodon) and comes up with eight immediately memorable tunes with barbed-wire guitars, sure-handed beats and pure country heart. With Time Sawyer. — Vincent Harris | The White Mule: 8 p.m., $12 ($18 early-bird two-pack); 803-708-5908, whitemulemusic.com
Friday 13
Carolina Divide — Featuring members from both North and South Carolina, Carolina Divide proves yet again that bluegrass is in good hands with the new, younger generation of musicians. The band’s debut album, One of Many, showcases top-notch picking and a wide-ranging selection of traditional tunes, gospel numbers and a pair of promising original songs that point to the band’s potential. — Kevin Oliver | Bill’s Music Shop & Pickin’ Parlor: 7:30 p.m., $15; 803-796-6477, billsmusicshop.com
Dead Swells — Dead Swells’ latest single, “Bizness,” is a stylistic shift. While it’s dripping with some of the same funky dance floor verve of contemporaries like Whitehall, the Columbians make good use of dynamic space in the track with Rhodes piano, guitar stabs and crisp vocals up front and center. It’s a welcome growth past earlier styles that relied on too much on reverb and muddled vocals. “Bizness” shows the group is poised to make major moves. With Arson Daily, Flipburn. — Ethan Fogus | The White Mule: 7 p.m., $10, 803-708-5908, whitemulemusic.com
E.Z. Shakes — The Koger Center’s Rock The Dock series — which features Grand Republic Thursday, Sep. 12 and E.Z. Shakes the following night — finds its local headliners performing twice, one set before and another one after the Hootie & the Blowfish concerts. For E.Z. Shakes, the pairing is certainly complementary. Zach Seibert’s warm, psych-tinged Americana rests on a solid foundation of rootsy songwriting with a broad appeal. Hootie fans — as well as those seeking something a bit more cosmically inclined — will find plenty to enjoy. — Bryan C. Reed | Koger Center (Loading Dock): 6 and 10 p.m., free; 803-251-2222, kogercenterforthearts.com
Riley Green — Country singer Riley Green credits his club-owning grandfather with inspiration, and pays tribute to him on his latest single, “I Wish Grandpas Never Died,” from his album out next week, Different ‘Round Here. Green has succeeded by taking a current country sound and applying it not to bro-country stereotypes, instead focusing on classic themes of nostalgia and lost love. — Kevin Oliver | The Senate: 7:30 p.m., $25 (sold out); 803-252-9392, thesenatecolumbia.com
Saturday 14
Cosmic Charlie — We’re not saying that anyone should indulge in any kind of substances before or during a concert, but damn, if you’re gonna, Cosmic Charlie’s Dark Side Of The Dead show is kind of begging for it. The veteran Grateful Dead cover band has expanded their reach to include Pink Floyd tunes, which is sort of a “Why hasn’t anyone thought of this before?” kind of move. The two bands don’t really share any common ground when it comes to improvisation, but they’re both legendary space-rock groups. So proceed accordingly, is all we’re saying. — Vincent Harris | The Senate: 9 p.m., $18 ($15 advance, $100 four-top table; 803-252-9392, thesenatecolumbia.com
Mary English & Devine Street, Jeff Lucero Band — In a week where a former USC-born cover band is playing the Colonial Life Arena, another is emerging from the campus as a popular local act. Mary English formed the band with fellow students and one USC professor in January of 2018, and it is her powerful voice that cuts through the rowdy crowds to make an immediate impression. Not saying that it’s history repeating itself, but that sure does sound familiar. ’90s-indebted rocker Jeff Lucero and his full band also play. — Kevin Oliver | The White Mule: 8 p.m., $5; 803-708-5908, whitemulemusic.com
Perception of Energy Fest — Though its name is inspired by South Carolina hardcore giants Stretch Arm Strong, don’t expect a reunion today. Instead, look for a stacked bill of bands whose sound and intensity parallels that of the namesake influence. From WVRM’s vicious grind to Evergreen Terrace’s melodic, anthemic metalcore, the bands gathered here take disparate approaches, but are united in their ability to summon compelling bursts of energy that push their songs to new levels on stage. Also on the bill: The Last Ten Seconds Of Life, Kaonashi, Hive, Rhythm Of Fear, Heavens Die, Thirty Nights Of Violence, Brigades, The Callous Daoboys, Violent Life Violent Death, Pickwick Commons, Abacus, and Rat Poison. — Bryan C. Reed | New Brookland Tavern: 3 p.m., $25; 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com
Mark Rapp — Mark Rapp’s scene-leading efforts with ColaJazz, with which he helps put on the organization’s popular namesake festival among other community-bolstering projects, can make it easy to forget his talent and ingenuity on stage. Utilizing trumpet as well as didgeridoo, his performances bridge bebop verve and post-rock atmospherics, challenging displays that are also accessible to many who might not otherwise give jazz a chance. See him tonight and eat a pizza. Or see him Friday out at the Saluda Shoals Jazz Series (show starts at 7 p.m. and costs $10) and enjoy some hopefully not-too-hot late-summer weather. — Jordan Lawrence | Za’s on Devine: 9 p.m., free; 803-771-7334, facebook.com