Comedian DeRay Davis comes to Columbia on tour with Martin Lawrence

There is an entire generation of people who only know Martin Lawrence as an actor. But before Lawrence was the star of his own sitcom, Martin, or the Big Momma’s House and Bad Boys movie franchises, he spent years as one of the best stand-up comedians around, using his lightning-quick wit and uncanny way with character studies to shine on stage, most notably in the 1994 performance movie You So Crazy.

Lawrence landed smaller roles in films like Boomerang and House Party before You So Crazy, but he rose to another level of fame after audiences saw him in his element.

Like many, comedian and actor DeRay Davis loved the concert film and Lawrence’s stand-up when he was a young man.

“I’m a video game guy,” Davis says, “and for me personally, Martin set an all-time high score with You So Crazy. Before I ever started doing comedy, we would mimic Martin and talk like him, and I’ve been trying to capture what he did for the longest with my set.”

Davis has certainly followed in Lawrence’s footsteps, becoming both a popular standup and a respected actor. In addition to releasing his own comedy specials, including Power Play and How To Act Black, Davis has appeared in films like Barbershop, Scary Movie 4 and 21 Jump Street and in TV shows like My Wife and Kids and Empire.

Somewhere along the way, he caught Lawrence’s eye, nabbing an invite to become part of the LIT AF Tour, a multi-comedian live show featuring Lawrence as the host. After a successful stint last year, Davis returns for the 2020 version, taking the stage in Columbia this week with Bruce Bruce, Michael Blackson and Jack Thriller.

“I had not done any touring with him or filming in the past,” Davis offers, “So I was really excited to get the call that Martin had seen some of my work and wanted me to close the tour last year. And then this year, being part of the encore is really exciting.”

Getting the nod of approval from one of his comedic idols has been an energizing experience.

“He’s hosting the show, bringing young talent and veteran comics together,” Davis says of Lawrence. “These are people that he’s really watched and loved, himself, and he gets to pick and choose his team, like he’s putting together an all-star Avengers of comedy. And I get to headline that tour, so that’s a great honor. When you have the energy of a superstar even just walking in the building or introducing you, there’s no better alley-oop than that; there’s no better cosign than that.”

Stand-up comedy has a reputation as a cutthroat business, but Davis says that he doesn’t really feel a sense of competition with the comedians who will be on stage before him. In fact, he says he’s excited by the idea of one of them turning in a blazing set that he has to follow.

“I love it when someone goes out there and rocks the room,” he posits, “and then I get to go behind them and see if I’m the heavyweight that I think I am.”

He may not have worked with Lawrence before the LIT AF tour, but Davis has nearly two decades of standup and performance experience under his belt, and he says he’s familiar enough with the other comedians on the bill to know how to follow them.

“I’ve been seasoned enough that I know a lot of the comics and I know where they’re going,” he tells Free Times. “I know if they’re going completely left or go blue or if they’re laid-back. I have that knowledge for the most part. Comedians can freestyle and do something crazy out there that I might miss, but I know these guys, I’ve been playing with these guys for a long time, so I don’t have to alter what I do too much.”

That’s not to say that Davis doesn’t work new material into his show.

“The city we’re in might cause me to alter what comes up,” he says, “or there might be something that just came out that day in the news that I’ll have to address. I’m always coming up with new stuff. I’m constantly growing as a comic.”

What: The LIT AF Tour

Where: Colonial Life Arena, 801 Lincoln St.

When: Friday, Feb. 14, 7:30 p.m.

With: Martin Lawrence, DeRay Davis, Bruce Bruce, Michael Blackson, Jack Thriller

Price: $45-$125

More: 803-576-9200, coloniallifearena.com