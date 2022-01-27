Columbia's Juhovah brings pop smarts to his romantic and raunchy style of R&B

Even though the singer-rapper Juhovah is still an independent artist, there’s a certain amount of brimming commercial ambition and pop acumen that makes him stand out from the pack. A gifted R&B singer with an insatiable drive for hooks, he is also a gifted rapper who can go from skillful crooning to straight-ahead bars with stunning dexterity.

There are contemporary models for this approach, from the emotionally vulnerable work of Rod Wave to the playfully funky style of Shelley FKA DRAM, but Juhovah charts his own distinctive style. His sound utilizes pitched-up samples of 90s and 2000s R&B over familiar trap beats, while his lyrical style takes trap and womanizing impulses and tempers them with a shaky sense of romance and commitment.

“I wasn't really raised on a lot of rap,” he said as a way of explaining both the samples and his R&B lean. “Although I can rap, I like to have that R&B feeling behind me. So that's how [2021’s] Juvie’s World came about. That's my favorite type of music to make, kind of like a blues style with heavy bass.”

And, from the start, it was clear he had a knack for hooks.

Juhovah, who bounced around Columbia-area schools before moving to Atlanta late in his high school career, describes his introduction to music-making, aside from his experience in the church choir, as a kind of lark after an ACL injury sidelined him from basketball.

“A lot of my classmates when they heard my first couple of songs and like, you know, this is actually really good,” he said. “Hooks were my strong suit from the beginning. And I just fell in love with it. I fell in love with the beats, I fell in love with being able to express myself musically.”

Starting with his 2015 debut effort "The Heartbreak," he’s worked to make the most of that clear commercial potential.

In between then and now, he’s caught the attention of the South Carolina-born radio personality Charlamagne tha God and Diddy Revolt TV (a media company founded by musician-celebrity Sean “Diddy” Combs) while steadily making new music, culminating with the recent release of Juvie’s World in December.

In both his promotional materials and in interviews, he’s quick to note his music’s success metrics, including most prominently over a million video streams.

And there’s concrete evidence of that success — the semi-viral “Poppin” has close to 100,000 streams on Spotify alone, and his popular Instagram account was recently verified by the social media service.

Social media, he says, drives a lot of his inspiration now, both because of its potential for reaching fans as well as a constant source of relatability.

“Whenever I have creative blocks, I’ll scroll on my timeline and just see what people are talking about,” he said. "And I'll pull from social media sometimes to create that relatability. So it's a thought in like 50% of everything that I make.”

For “Poppin,’” he deliberately wanted to make a “feel good record for women.”

The track features Juhovah utilizing a rapid-fire triplet flow reminiscent of many of his Atlanta contemporaries, and a particularly catchy part of the chorus celebrates being “pretty in the face and her waist snatched/pedi and the mani always stay matched.”

The line, as it turns out, had a particular appeal on the TikTok platform, where women often use the song when posting about their manicure and pedicures. He credited its success on the social media site as a main driver of its popularity.

Juhovah has an upcoming show at the Vista's Social coming up on February 16 that coincides with the drop of a new project called “Trappers Need Love Too.” He also has a larger tour in the works where he’ll be playing a show in Seattle as well as clubs throughout the Southeast.

Above all, he just wants to keep things positive and moving forward, true to the ethos of his music.

“I've been really big on my spiritual flavoring just being about having a positive outlook on life,” he said. “I'm trying to push a certain level of positivity for myself first. And then for everybody else, my following, my fan base, to give them that too.”