Columbia's garage rock duo Boo Hag is ending

Saul Seibert, who has fronted the wild child garage rock duo Boo Hag for the last eight years, was frustrated. The rise of the omicron variant led him to cancel a show billed as the last for his band.

“I can't in good conscience ask people to come see a Boo Hag show right now,” he said. “I mean, we're not a safe band, you know? We're not the kind of band where you can socially distance, we're just not.”

Seibert is unsure whether the duo will reschedule a final show, but he finds the cancellation somewhat fitting given the impact the pandemic has had on his band.

The magical musical alchemy of his feral, riff-laden guitar and crazed vocals when paired with the train engine gusto of drummer Scott E. Tempo was a fire fed by live performances in rowdy rock clubs. Yes, there were successful studio reinventions like the fire and brimstone of 2018’s Testify and the saxophone-aided sonic experimentation of 2020’s Burial Ground.

But the core of Boo Hag was always the ritualistic-like nature of the live show.

The duo's dynamic on stage was both serious and on edge, with Seibert finding a wild power and energy from his driving guitar riffs as Tempo thrashed on his drumkit in a persistent effort to counter each one. For Boo Hag, each show felt like half a battle and half a sacrament.

After facing months of an empty tour calendar amid the pandemic, the band took a breather and “lost a lot of momentum,” according to Seibert, despite a heightened profile thanks to features in Chris Bickel’s indie film "Bad Girls" and the Netflix-produced teen comedy "He’s All That."

Then, over the course of the pandemic, he started playing more acoustic shows, including some with girlfriend Darby Wilcox, and began working on a solo project.

Facing some health issues, he also got sober from drugs and alcohol.

“It’s been really good for my mind and my heart, just to heal from living so recklessly and hard,” he said. “I mean, I'm still crazy. I'm still a f#!king nut bag, but I'm just a little bit less reckless.”

And while it’s clear that the time off and life changes had an impact on the band’s dissolution, both Seibert and Tempo, the band's drummer, didn't point to a specific cause. Instead the two expressed ambivalence over its closures.

It makes sense given the power and impact the project Boo Hag had on their artistic lives.

“We were like two married couple who kind of hated each other,” Seibert said with a laugh, noting that, for all their eerie synergy onstage, there was an oil-and-vinegar quality to their working relationship that actually made things work.

Seiber self-described himself as "crazy" and described Tempo is an introvert. It made the pairing inherently difficult at times, but fruitful at others, he said.

“If people actually knew what goes on behind the scenes, maybe it wouldn't be so alluring, but it really was a little cliche," he explained.

The drummer Tempo seemed similarly ambivalent, calling it “crazy” that they lasted eight years.

“It’s never easy to know when to retire a project,” he said. “It’s been wild to share (the) experience with Saul and everyone who came to see us play. I will always look back fondly on my time with Boo Hag, but at some point, you just realize it’s time to step away.”

Even if there’s some lingering disappointment about leaving behind the Boo Hag reputation and vision, Seibert is trying to look at the positives, noting that he’s getting to collaborate with many other musicians on his new solo album Zion, a “Middle Eastern stoner rock album,” as well as a few other anticipated projects.

Rather than encouraging fans to mourn the loss of the band, Seibert encourages the larger arts community to take care of one another rather than play into some of the worst tendencies of his Boo Hag years.

Part of his motivation to get sober, he said, is watching so many suicides and overdoses in the arts community.

“After living the way I've lived, you can't tell people to do this or that, you can only admit your own failures and successes. But I would like to take the light off of Boo Hag and myself and shine it back on the art community and say, ‘start being honest and authentic and transparent and vulnerable about your weaknesses and your failures, and you’ll be surprised at the support you will receive,’” he said.

And when he reflects on the band’s legacy, he’s proud of what they accomplished but wary of promoting a false sense of grandeur.

“I kind of feel like so much of [our success] had less to do with us and more to do with where culture was in Columbia or South Carolina at the time that we emerged, kind right and primed for a rock and roll band,” he said. “I'm not trying to diminish the work we've done. I just want to put it in perspective and be humble about some of the success that we've had. But nobody can say we didn’t do it. We fu#!ing did the rock and roll, punk rock thing.”