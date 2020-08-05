Columbia to give out free meals for kids at city parks

The City of Columbia's parks and recreation department hasn't been able to interact with youth this summer in the same way it normally does, with numerous summer camps canceled and the city's pools closed due to COVID-19.

But, as kids get ready to go back to school, the city is set to help provide some nourishment.

Assistant City Manager for Operations Henry Simons told City Council during an August 4 meeting that the parks and recreation department will be providing free meals for kids age 18 and under beginning on August 10.

The meals — which will be distributed at 10 parks in the city, spread across all City Council districts — will be available daily from August 10 until August 28. Pickup times will be from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. on those days. Kids will receive lunch, plus breakfast items to eat the following morning.

"Families will be able to drive up and pick up their meals," Simons said. "We are partnering with the Francis Burns United Methodist Church, which is authorized through the [U.S. Department of Agriculture]. We'll provide a well-balanced, nutritious meal."

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin noted the meals for youth come at a time when many are facing financial hardships stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. The unemployment rate in South Carolina was 8.7 percent in June, and 11.7 percent nationally. The unemployment rate in South Carolina was just 2.4 percent in January, before the coronavirus pandemic took off.

"It shows the intersectionality of all the different issues communities are dealing with right now," Benjamin said, of the need for the meals effort. "So many families are in tough times."

For the city's parks and recreation department, the food effort is a different way to interact with youth during a summer when those opportunities have been different than normal.

Typically the city hosts in-person summer camps for youth all summer long, with nearly 500 kids participating each year. The city's swimming pools also are typically enormously popular with youngsters during Columbia's famously hot summers. However, those functions haven't happened in 2020, as COVID-19 has continued to hamper the Palmetto State.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control on Aug. 5 announced another 1,175 new coronavirus cases, with 45 more deaths. In all, nearly 95,000 people in the state have tested positive for the virus, with more than 1,800 deaths.

There have been efforts, both public and private, to get food into the hands of those in need in Columbia this summer.

Richland School District One has a free meals program for students, one that allowed parents to get a week's worth of food items in a single weekly pickup. The district also will continue offering free meals for all students during the 2020-21 school year, as part of the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), which is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs. Richland One is the ninth largest school district in the state, with more than 23,000 students.

Meanwhile, activist group Empower SC recently kicked off the Harden Food Justice initiative, seeking to address food insecurity in the Harden Street corridor, near historically African American neighborhoods like Waverly, Edgewood and Celia Saxon. That section of Harden Street has struggled with access to fresh food since the 2019 closure of the Save-A-Lot grocery store near Benedict College. Empower SC provided hundreds of residents with free produce and other foods during the initiative's first event on July 31.

The City of Columbia's free meal distribution for kids from August 10 through 28 will be at the following locations:

- Booker Washington Heights Culture Arts Center, 2611 Grant St.

- Greenview Park, 6700 David St.

- MLK Park, 2300 Greene St.

- Hampton Park, 1117 Brandon Ave.

- Heathwood Park, 800 Abelia Road

- Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Ave.

- Lorick Park, 1600 Lorick Ave.

- Pinehurst Park- 2300 Pinehurst Road

- South Edisto Park, 1914 Wiley St.

- Woodland Park, 6500 Olde Knight Parkway