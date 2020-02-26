Columbia's volunteer-based Palmetto Chamber Orchestra hits the five-year mark

When Suzanna Pavlovsky, the founder, conductor and artistic director of the Palmetto Chamber Orchestra, creates a concert program, she has a lot of variables to consider.

She has to think about what classical composers would fit well with one another, and that can mean that their music works well together, or that they led similar lives, or that there are themes in their respective works that match up well. She has to consider what kind of an audience the program might attract, and the venue that makes sense for the orchestra to perform.

But she also has to do something that other conductors probably don’t — she has to make sure the orchestra finds the material interesting.

That’s because the orchestra, which Pavlovsky formed in 2015, is a volunteer-based project. Everyone involved is there because they want to be, and she has to keep it that way.

That’s at least one of the reasons that the orchestra’s upcoming program, Heritage & Tradition, features works by Erich Wolfgang Korngold, Fritz Kreisler and Alfred Schnittke, composers whose work isn’t performed very often, at least in America.

“It’s a way to get people to stay in the orchestra,” Pavlovsky plainly states. “Many of these people have been playing all of their lives, and when I bring in a piece by Schnittke or Korngold that they have never played, it becomes interesting, because they’re curious about the pieces. It’s not a paid gig, so picking the right program is always in my mind to keep people and keep them coming back.”

That’s just one of the many challenges Pavlovsky has encountered while running a 24-to-36 person orchestra for the last five years. But she’s managed to keep the Palmetto Chamber Orchestra afloat, planning out four performances a year, often including material by lesser-known composers.

“I’m very honored to bring a great repertoire to both our audiences and the musicians,” she enthuses. “I do the recruitment, I find players, and I find the venues where we can perform for free, because we’re basically a startup. Five years is nothing compared to some orchestras that have lasted for 70 years. It’s a lot of work, but it’s a very rewarding thing.”

Pavlovsky, who grew up in the former Soviet Union, has accumulated decades of experience and accolades as a classical musician, educator and conductor. She served as associate conductor in residence for the Etobicoke Philharmonic Orchestra in Toronto, associate conductor of the Lake Murray Symphony Orchestra, assistant conductor at Michigan State University, and as a conductor and teaching assistant at the University of South Carolina. These experiences helped prepare her for the multi-tasking the Palmetto Chamber Orchestra requires.

“It’s my full time job, without any pay,” she says. “It requires a lot of attention. When things happen, I have to react quickly, I have to take a deep breath and figure out what I should do. I have to do what it takes to provide everything that the group needs. But I believe that classical music and community groups deserve to be spoken about.”

This week’s program has a theme that’s near and dear to Pavlovsky’s heart.

“This program is geared towards the Jewish community in Columbia, and that’s where the title comes from,” she explains. “The composers I’ve chosen are all Jewish-related. Schnittke, Korngold and Kriesler, all of them have Jewish heritage, and I’m Jewish as well, so that’s how the entire theme came together. And you can’t go wrong with a theme, no matter what angle you take.”

Pavlovsky adds that the pieces she chose, Schnittke’s Suite In the Old Style, Kreisler’s Praeludium & Allegro for Violin and Orchestra (which will feature violinist Ari Streisfeld, an assistant professor of violin and violin pedagogy at USC) and Korngold’s Drei Stucke, Op. 11, should excite more than just the members of the orchestra.

“They are very rarely performed,” she says of the pieces. “And my goal is to bring great music that the audience hasn’t had a chance to listen to before.”

What: Palmetto Chamber Orchestra

Where:Katie & Irwin Kahn Jewish Community Center, 306 Flora Dr.

When: Sunday, March 1, 7 p.m.

Price: $10-$35

More: facebook.com/events/452224389014005/