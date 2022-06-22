Columbia’s Melon In leaves town, marking farewell to rising band in transient music scene

In a skateboard accessory-adorned room of a Five Points skateshop, the up-and-coming shoegazy indie rock band Melon In played an intimate show — perhaps the last in the city that they started in.
Led by frontwoman and guitarist Ony Ratsimbaharison, the band played at Bluetile Skateshop in the type of show that locals in Columbia often play — eclectic venues with a snug, diligent fanbase on hand supporting them. But with this one being their last, it marked the end of Ratsimbaharison’s musical project in the city.
She moved in early June with her partner and local photographer Daniel Hare to the West Coast to pursue their careers.
The final show at Bluetile Skateshop followed multiple headlining shows at other local venues like Colatown Bike Collective and local rock bar New Brookland Tavern as well as shows in Asheville and Charleston. The band also opened at the homecoming show for indie star Chaz Bear’s Toro y Moi project.
While Ratsimbaharison said she plans to keep the project alive in some form, as she continues to view it as her songwriting vehicle, its presence in Columbia is all but finished for the foreseeable future.
“I started Melon In in 2016 and it was just a solo kind of project…there’s been a few different Columbia musicians who have played in it,” said Ratsimbaharison. “A lot of my experiences are Columbia experiences.”
Melon In started with house shows before venturing on to become a full four-piece band and playing local venues. Their debut EP “are you sad” released in 2020 and is available on streaming services. Their subsequent single “takes me” — a song that hinges on the songwriters struggle to feel free in a space of expression — came out in 2021.
The band has been actively playing in Columbia and the surrounding region over the last few years. Even before that, Ratsimbaharison was a presence in the local music scene, playing in the rock outfit Chemical Peel, where she met friend and fellow musician Chris Gardner.
“She’s been a staple in the music scene for a while,” Gardner said. “With Melon In…it's really great to see her front and center in the writing chair again.”
Rasimbaharison’s songwriting is inspired by her everyday life, she said, and hoped that a move could bring even more inspiration for her writing.
As a Columbia native, Ratsimbaharison’s songs, past and current, are distinct to her life in this scene and the social landscapes of Columbia. She sees her move to Los Angeles as a transition that Melon In takes rather than an end to the project as a whole — from a full band to a return to a solo act.
“I would like to be like Dolly Parton or someone who writes songs about anybody, but for now it’s about anything that happens to me," she said of her songwriting process.
Melon In’s departure is not uncommon in the city’s local music scene (and others in the region) can be cut short by practical life developments — like focusing on one’s career — or other simple complications.
Indeed, while not due to transience in the last year or so Columbia has seen its music scene shift. Promising groups like Saul Seibert’s fire and brimstone rock outfit Boo Hag ended for unclear reasons and folk singer Walker McDonald’s left to join the Peace Corps in early 2022 after releasing his 2021 album ‘Inside Out.’
On one hand, this is effectively the norm for local music scenes in city’s the size of Columbia and it's a type of transience that local musicians embrace, Gardner, who is a bassist in local bands, said.
The Columbia music scene allows for these kinds of transitions to take place because it fosters an environment welcoming of start-ups as well as long-standing groups, Gardner said.
He pointed out that as a college town, Columbia has an especially come-and-go atmosphere that can be both a drawback and a boon to forward motion within the scene — always welcoming new ideas and new projects, but losing them at a similar rate.
“Columbia punches above its weight,” Gardner said, as far as providing a space for bands to be conceived and blossom.
Ratsimbaharison said that the scene for her has become a place of home within a home. She hopes that this next step will be not only a successful move for her, but an encouragement to future bands to see where their projects can take them.