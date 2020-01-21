Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin will help lead a group of mayors seeking to save more than 40 minor league baseball teams that could be cut because of moves by Major League Baseball.

Benjamin; Chattanooga, Tennessee Mayor Andy Berke; and Dayton, Ohio Mayor Nan Whaley will head up what is being referred to as the Mayors' Task Force to Save Minor League Baseball. The task force is set to formally be announced Wednesday in Washington, D.C. where a U.S. Conference of Mayors meeting is being held this week.

News first surfaced in October that Major League Baseball was exploring moves that would cut 42 of the 160 minor league teams that are affiliated with Major League clubs. The move would help cut costs and, as reported by The Post and Courier, MLB is seeking more control over issues that have historically been left up to the minor league teams.

In November The New York Times published a list of 42 minor league clubs that were on the possible chopping block. None of the five teams from South Carolina — including the Columbia Fireflies — were on that list.

Speaking with Free Times Tuesday evening, Benjamin stressed that the Fireflies are not on the potential cut list. The Fireflies, a Class A affiliate of the New York Mets, are entering their fifth season at the $37 million city-owned Segra Park in the BullStreet District.

"We're fine," Benjamin says, of Columbia. "I've been assured by minor league baseball and Major League Baseball that the Fireflies are fine. We have one of the very best stadiums in the country. We're not a concern.

"It's more about providing some leadership with Andy Berke, the mayor of Chattanooga, and Nan Whaley, the mayor of Dayton, and helping preserve minor league baseball, which is family friendly, affordable fun that 40 million Americans enjoyed last year. Major League Baseball is talking about eliminating 42 teams from the system, and that gives us grave concern."

Benjamin says a group of mayors have already been expressing concern to Major League Baseball.

"We sat down for a conference call with some of their executives last week, we'll meet with them again this week in Washington, D.C.," Benjamin says. "We want to make sure there is a serious and robust dialogue that [the plans] don't affect the culture of our cities."

While Columbia is not on the list of cities that could be affected by the possible changes, Chattanooga is. The team there — the Class AA Chattanooga Lookouts — was listed among the 42 possible teams that could be cut in the November New York Times story. The Lookouts, like the Columbia Fireflies, are owned by Jason Freier and Hardball Capital.

When asked whether Freier had reached out and asked him to get involved with the mayoral baseball task force, Benjamin said that was not the case.

"Actually, Andy Berke is a friend, and he called me and asked me to get involved," Benjamin says. "Obviously, our cities share Hardball as a common [baseball team] owner. Andy reached out to me, and we've worked together a lot over the years."