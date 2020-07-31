Columbia restaurant MOMS on Main opens

The new restuarant MOMS on Main opened on July 22, filling the former Al Amir on Main space.
Chris Hyler, a chef with Charleston and Columbia experience, heads up the kitchen and owns the restaurant, which focuses on a range of Southern and typical restaurant fare, per previous reporting from The State. Social media posts show that the restaurant will serve Sunday brunch, along with lunch and dinner.
Food options range from steaks to wings to sandwiches like a po’ boy and a pickle fried chicken sandwich.
The State’s article details that Hyler previously ran Belly’s Southern Pride BBQ and Catering in Lexington. He described MOMS as an upscale Southern bistro.
Currently, the restaurant is open for lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. On Sunday, it has brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.. Per its social media posts, it plans to start serving dinner soon.
Requests for an interview had not been answered by Free Times’ Monday press deadline.