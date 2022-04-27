Columbia Museum of Art offers new way to experience art for those with visual impairments

Through touch and other unique physical interactions, the Columbia Museum of Art is opening up its works to people with visual impairments for the first time on a large scale.

Dubbed its Public Touch Tour, the museum is doing things like allowing individuals with visual impairments to experience the collection through feeling select pieces of art as curators give a vivid description of the artwork itself and the context and motivation behind its creation. The May 2 event will feature works from the museum's ongoing Auguste Rodin exhibition and staff hope it will expand the organization’s audience and reach.

“The museum has made some great strides in accessibility over the past years — everything from inclusive language to more accessible physical spaces — but this was still a gap that we had in terms of making sure that we’re being the most accessible, the most inclusive place for everyone, which is the ultimate goal,” said Glenna Barlow, curator of education at the Columbia Museum of Art.

The French sculptor Rodin's — who is known by many as “the father of modern sculpture" — works will be engaged with in more ways than simply touch as well.

In another example, curators will make the experience more engaging for visitors by presenting them with other sensory objects — for example, a rope around the torso of a figure — to help them make observations with greater detail as part of the event.

Barlow said Rodin's works, despite being made of the same material and coming from the same artist, make for a fitting tour experience due to their multidimensional nature and variability in structure.

“The show has a really surprising amount of diversity amongst the works in it, so there’s a lot of variety in terms of size of pieces, of subject, and also of texture, which is really important when you’re thinking about experiencing something through touch,” Barlow said.

After holding two smaller touch tours, Barlow said the feedback she received from visitors signaled high interest from attendees.

“We’ve gotten really wonderful responses from the folks who have come in through our tours so far — just that they’re excited that this is available to them,” Barlow said. “They’re excited to see the art museum reach into this new territory.”

These smaller tours provided both visitors and curators with a valuable learning opportunity because they learned to interpret art in ways they did not consider previously, Barlow said.

“It’s really this beautiful kind of two-way street where we’re learning a lot, and then they’re also experiencing a little bit from our verbal description with the other information that goes into the tour,” Barlow said.

The museum’s Director of Art and Learning Jackie Adams said the tour was an important part of the museum’s initiative to expand its offerings to as wide an audience as possible, as well as its goals to make visitors think about art in new ways.

“We’re so internally-wired and trained that when we come to museums, it only has to be a visual experience, but what we’re doing here at the CMA is trying to explore ways of experiencing art other than just through your eyes,” Adams said.

Barlow said she hopes touch tours will become a regular occurrence at the Columbia Museum of Art in the near future.

“We’re still working out how often we think we can offer these up to be mindful of the safety of the art and preserving that,” Barlow said. “We are looking forward to making this a permanent thing and using this as a springboard to launch that initiative into the spring and fall of this year.”

Visitors interested in participating in the event can register for free on the museum’s website: columbiamuseum.org

Public Touch Tour

May 2. 3-4:30 p.m. Free with registration. Columbia Museum of Art. 1515 Main St. columbiamuseum.org/events/public-touch-tour.