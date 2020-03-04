Columbia event highlights: March 4-11

Wednesday 4

As The Washington Post notes with the headline “The latest target of racist rumors about coronavirus: The ubiquitous dance troupe Shen Yun,” the company that returns to the Koger Center this week will not put you at any elevated risk of infection. The Chinese dance spectacle is executed by a group that operates out of New York. It’s a bummer that we need to take time in an event calendar to point out that being Asian doesn’t automatically make you a coronavirus carrier, but here we are. Shen Yun is at the Koger Center tonight and tomorrow. Both shows start at 7:30 p.m. and cost between $80 and $150 to attend. Find out more at kogercenterforthearts.com. — Jordan Lawrence

Thursday 5

As the temperatures increase, so too do the offerings at First Thursday on Main, downtown Columbia’s monthly occasion to (legally) walk down the street with a wine or beer while checking out art, music and retailers. Boyd Plaza (next to the Columbia Museum of Art) is back in action, with combustible and emotive Charlotte indie rock band Junior Astronomers performing, supported by suave but quirky Charleston indie pop-er Keon Masters. The Whig has a tap takeover from Charleston’s Munkle Brewing Company, which pumps out some fine German- and Belgian-style beers, and you can find live jazz of varying strains at Hotel Trundle (Mark Rapp Group), Lula Drake (Les Flat Out Strangers) and The Joint (Latin Caravan). First Thursday goes from 6 to 10 p.m. For info on the night’s other offerings, head to firstthursdayonmain.com. — Jordan Lawrence

No, Taste of Lake Murray isn’t about sampling the fluid from that large man-made body of water to the east of Columbia. It’s one of those marketed-as-“social-event-of-the-year”-type shindigs, offering samples from about a dozen area restaurants and live music from The Voltage Brothers, Going Commando and, in the headlining slot, locally raised rising country music star Cody Webb. The stated dress attire is “casual and patriotic,” whatever that means. Tickets for the 6:30 p.m. affair at the Doubletree by Hilton Columbia are $75, and can be acquired at tasteoflakemurray.com. — Jordan Lawrence

Friday 6

Even after a long list of TV and film appearances in shows like Modern Family and Undateable and movies like Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler’s The House, and an acclaimed Netflix stand-up special, comedian Rory Scovel must still have a lot of South Carolina in his heart. Otherwise, why would the USC-Upstate grad be doing two nights right here at The Comedy Closet? Don’t miss this chance to see one of the oddest Palmetto State exports ever, in a space far more intimate than the ones he usually performs in. Showtime tonight is 9:30 p.m., and tickets are $25. Visit thecomedycloset.com for more info. — Vincent Harris

Saturday 7

The fifth annual African Arts Festival is an effort by the educational nonprofit A to Zed that highlights African culture and arts here in the Midlands. Held at the Lourie Center in Maxcy Gregg Park, the festival features storytelling, dancing, food and art designed to showcase the way the fabric of African traditions is woven into our community. Doors oepn at 6 p.m., and tickets are $25 (food sold separately). Tickets are available at atozed.org. — Kyle Petersen

Have you ever wanted to watch a man dressed in drag as a “crazy cat lady” absolutely shred on guitar? Well, look no further than Art Bar tonight, as Mrs. Smith (aka David Hanbury) delivers a display of virtuosity and comedy. He’s been praised by Guitar World and featured on America’s Got Talent, and while you might question his schtick, I can assure you that his talent on the guitar is absolutely legit. Beloved local personality Larry Hembree hosts. Admission for the 5:30 p.m. event is free. More info is available in the Facebook event. — Jordan Lawrence

Sunday 8

A year ago, the Women’s Rights and Empowerment Network, former SC First Lady Rachel Hodges and Historic Columbia put forth the initial class of the Columbia City of Women project, an initiative that recognized 12 women who have made a significant impact in the Capital City, and created a map that features locations that are important to the legacies of those women. From 5 to 7 p.m. today, the 2020 class of City of Women will be celebrated at the Columbia Museum of Art. Tickets for the event are $40 and light hors d’oeuvres and champagne will be provided. Visit columbiacityofwomen.com for more information. — Chris Trainor

Monday 9

The Gallery at City Hall is currently hosting a preview exhibition with artists who will be taking part in Columbia Open Studios 2020, a weekend-long celebration during which Midlands artists throw open their workspace doors each year. More than 20 artists are featured in the preview in total, showcasing the tremendous breadth and diversity of Open Studios that makes for a nice survey of contemporary art in the region. The gallery is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, and the show runs through March 30. Head to 701cca.org for more info. — Kyle Petersen

Tuesday 10

Arthur Miller’s plays endure because they’re, well, uniformly pretty great, but there’s maybe something to the idea that they carry extra resonance in during the Trump presidency, a tempestuous time of flux when lies carry the weight of truth and profit has reemerged as the preferred god of worship. All My Sons, the noted American drama critic Harold Clurman noted, revolves around the notion of distorted individualism replacing the idea of responsibility to community — ringing any bells? Harbison Theatre screens a simulcast performance of the play, a wartime allegory with an appeal to the collective conscience, as part of the National Theatre Live On Screen series; it stars Sally Field and Bill Pullman. Showtime is 7:30 p.m.; tickets are $15 to $20. Visit harbisontheatre.org for more information. — Patrick Wall

Wednesday 11

The plot of Sesame Street Live: Make Your Magic centers on everyone’s favorite helium-voiced, ticklish character, Elmo, and his quest to become a magician. But let’s talk about why you and the kids really need to go to Colonial Life Arena at 10:30 a.m. on a Wednesday: Big Bird, Cookie Monster, Grover and Count Von Count (he apparently has a last name) will all be there. Will Elmo learn how to, like, pull rabbits out of his hat and do card tricks and such? Well, probably, but with a supporting cast like this, who cares? Tickets range from $15-$45. Visit.coloniallifearena.com for more info, as if you needed it. The show is also in town on Tuesday. — Vincent Harris

We’re not really sure how one makes the transition from firefighter who was injured while battling a blaze to motivational speaker and stand-up comedian, but damned if Travis Howze hasn’t done it. The guy spent 14 years in the military and in emergency services as a U.S. Marine, police officer and firefighter, and he’s somehow taken those experiences and made them funny and positive, which ain’t easy. Brandon Rainwater, who’s worked with well-known comedians like Dick Gregory, Chris Kattan and Anthony Johnson (Ezal from Friday!), will open for Howze at Main Course tonight. Showtime is 7:30 p.m., and admission is $5. Visit maincoursesc.com for more info. — Vincent Harris