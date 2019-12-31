Wednesday 1

Yoga couldn’t be any more comfortable even if you came in your pajamas, but give it a try at Onesie Beer Yoga with Good Company Yoga at Lexington’s Krafty Draft. Bust out your cutest or most ridiculous head-to-toe piece of clothing one last time for some happy baby poses, letting go of 2019 — and knock back a beer or two to kick off a brand new decade the right way. Tickets are $10 per person. Find out more at facebook.com/goodcompanyyoga. — April Blake

Thursday 2

First Thursday on Main in January is traditionally the most relaxed and easygoing edition of these monthly arts-and-more street crawls, and this one, coming directly on the heels of New Year’s, isn’t likely to be an exception. That doesn’t mean you should skip it though — after all, a leaner crowd just means better access to food and beverage deals and every-month merriment that the crawl provides. Plus, this is one of your last chances to catch the Van Gogh and His Inspirations exhibition at the Columbia Museum of Art (for free, to boot), as it closes on Jan. 12. There will also be dueling pianos at the recently re-branded Main Course (formerly The Venue on Main). The monthly festivities go from 6 to 10 p.m. (and, as always, you can walk around with your beer and wine open). The full listing of events, when made available, can be found at firstthursdayonmain.com. — Kyle Petersen

Friday 3

If comedian Jordan Rock isn’t on the “What’s Hot” list just yet, he’s certainly getting warm. Fresh off three seasons on Judd Apatow’s popular Netflix series Love, he’s racking up some serious credits, starring with Pete Davidson in a film called Big Time Adolescence, which was shown at the Sundance Film Festival. Oh, and he’s also a really funny stand-up comedian, which is handy, because that’s what he’ll be doing at the Comedy House at 7:30 and 10 p.m. tonight (the second evening in his four-night stand in Columbia). Tickets for each show are $20. Visit comedyhouse.us for more info. — Vincent Harris

When you read the words “Harlem Globetrotters,” you automatically hear the whistle-happy “Sweet Georgia Brown” theme and envision all sorts of basketball-related hijinks. When they hit the court at Colonial Life Arena, there will be buckets of confetti, endlessly spinning basketballs, ridiculously acrobatic dunks, passes and trick shots, and all sorts of colorfully named (and dressed) characters like Big Easy Lofton, Hi-Lite Bruton and female stars TNT Lister, Swish Sutton and Torch George. It’s fun for the whole family — and if you tried any of this stuff yourself, you’d be in traction for months. The Globetrotters’ Pushing The Limits show begins at 7 p.m., and tickets run from $20 to $300. Visit coloniallifearena.com for more info. — Vincent Harris

Saturday 4

Ten is the number of the day at this tea tasting at the Market Tea Room, where for $10 you’ll get to taste 10 cups of the Top 10 teas of 2019. Learn about how to make the perfect cup of tea, plus information on where the teas originated, the history behind the leaves and other tidbits. Class size is limited, so reserve your space early by going to squareup.com/store/mkt-tea-room. — April Blake

Sunday 5

Apparently Columbia really digs drag shows at brunch — and the Main Course is here for those of you who do. Their Divas on Main show will feature some of the scene’s big stars, from Top 40 finalist on America’s Got Talent Dorae Saunders to the Empress of Charleston Pride Carmella Monet. The venue promises the show will be family-friendly, although they also suggest having your $1 bills ready, too. Tickets are $10, and the show starts at 1 p.m. Find out more at maincoursesc.com. — Kyle Petersen

What with department stores piping Yuletide cheer over their loudspeakers before the Halloween pumpkins have been left to rot on curbsides, it’s understandable to have forgotten that the traditional twelve days of Christmas don’t end on Dec. 25. That’s when they start. Twelfth Night — the Feast of the Epiphany, in the Christian tradition — is the last of the twelve days of Christmas; count up twelve from Dec. 25, and you get today’s date. The Columbia Museum of Art marks the occasion with Focal Points: An Artistic Epiphany, wherein docent Ann Holtschlag leads a tour of Medieval and Renaissance works celebrating Christmas and the Nativity. The tour starts at 2 p.m., and admission is free. Visit columbiamuseum.org for more information. — Patrick Wall

Monday 6

Do you ever look at a river like the Congaree and think to yourself, “I wonder how this river has affected not just the commerce of our state, but our artists, as well?” No? Just us? Well, you should still check out the Reflections On The River exhibition at the South Carolina State Museum. It’s a wide-ranging collection of 16th century engravings, Catawba pottery, contemporary paintings and photographs that show how South Carolina’s rivers have touched all manner of artists and craftsmen throughout the centuries. The exhibition, for which an end date has yet to be announced, is free for members, and general admission runs from $6.95 to $8.95. Kids under 2 get in free. Visit scmuseum.org for more info. — Vincent Harris

Tuesday 7

What can a nine patch do for you, reader? More to the point: What is a nine patch? Ostensibly, the answer to these questions — perhaps more — can be found at What a Nine Patch Can Do For You!, a four-week beginning quilter workshop starting today at the Columbia Art Center. Class starts at 6 p.m.; the fee is $40. Visit columbiasc.net/parks-recreation/art-center for more information. — Patrick Wall

Wednesday 8

Columbia Compass, if you don’t recall, is the massive, 10-year, citywide comprehensive plan that’s supposed to guide everything from land use, housing and economic development to cultural and natural resources in the coming decade. Drafts of much of the plan are already available at columbiacompass.org, but the project team is also hosting a number of meetings to present their plan to the public, including tonight at the main branch of Richland Library at 5:45 and 6:45 p.m. — Kyle Petersen