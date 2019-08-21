The Woody, one of the few dedicated dance clubs in the Midlands, shut down its location in the Vista in June. But it’s coming back. Today comes news that it will move into a space twice the size this fall at 1649 Main St.
According to a press release from Garvin Design Group, the new Woody will occupy the ground and garden levels of the building where the tapas restaurant Hendrix has been occupying the upper level and rooftop since last November. The Woody is known for its big dance parties on the weekends, dance classes and being a gathering place for people of all ages. It’s owned by the Windham family, of which the most well-known member is Woody Windham, a longtime local radio personality.
“1649 Main Street is about twice the size of our old space. It’s going to be fantastic,” Woody Windham says in the release. “The building sets up perfectly for us.”
The addition of The Woody will bring more of a traditional nightlife element to Main Street, which has live music and art venues, games and bowling, rooftop dining, an independent movie theater, and plenty of shopping and dining, but nowhere to flail to music while holding a drink with a crowd of others doing the same thing.