Columbia Council allowing Fireflies to tap into fund for utility bills, other maintenance

Columbia City Council has passed a measure that will allow the Columbia Fireflies to tap into a ballpark capital fund to help with certain expenses after COVID-19 completely wiped out the minor league team's 2020 season.

On July 22, Council passed an ordinance that will allow the team to tap into the Segra Park Capital Fund to help pay for a number of items, including utility bills, field maintenance, elevator maintenance, HVAC maintenance and more. The team would be required to pay the money back into the fund later on.

The Segra Park Capital Fund is a pot of money that is set aside for the city to make repairs and upgrades to Segra Park, the Fireflies' stadium in the BullStreet District. The City of Columbia owns the $37 million stadium, where the Fireflies were to have played their fifth season this year.

The capital fund gets money from a number of sources, perhaps most notably through annual infusions from Segra for the naming rights for the stadium, and the Fireflies also put money into the fund. Assistant City Manager Missy Gentry tells Free Times the capital fund currently has about $1 million in it.

Under the ordinance passed on July 21, the Fireflies would be able to use the fund for monthly expenses ranging between $40,000 and $50,000, though that could vary by the month. The overall capital fund would not be allowed to be reduced to less than $400,000.

The Fireflies, a Class A affiliate of the New York Mets, had their 2020 season sideswiped by the novel coronavirus. The team, which has averaged 268,000 fans per season during its first four years, initially saw the 2020 season delayed in April, then eventually canceled when Major League Baseball announced in June that it would not be providing players for the minors this year.

Fireflies officials have projected a 90 percent revenue loss because of the canceled season. Team owner Jason Freier confirmed to Free Times the team got a federal Payroll Protection Plan loan — in the $350,000 to $1 million range — from the Small Business Administration.

During the July 21 meeting, Gentry noted that the ballpark capital fund is used specifically for Segra Park and that the money can't be transferred to use for other things in the city. She said it would typically be used by the city to make capital improvements to the stadium — she offered an example of replacing or repairing the roof in the future. However, under normal times it wouldn't be used by the team to pay utility bills or handle the maintenance of the baseball playing surface, as it could be under the recently passed ordinance.

"The utility bills are fairly high and, with a building of this magnitude you can't just turn it off and shut it down and walk away for a few months," Gentry said. "You have to keep the HVAC going. The electricity costs are pretty high in comparison with your normal building. With the grass maintenance, you have to continue maintaining the field and operating that. While they have certainly scaled back operations, they are doing everything they can to save as much as possible. But they also have to think about the long term maintenance of the facility."

Gentry says the team will be required to provide invoices for any expenses it is requesting to come out of the capital fund.

City and Fireflies officials have each stressed the money it pulls from the capital fund will not be used for payroll or to put on any special events at the park.

The Fireflies have tried to keep some activity going in Segra Park this summer. The park has continued to host American Legion games, and the Fireflies have been doing reservation-only dinner nights in the park on the weekends, which have proven popular. Other special events are reportedly being planned.

"While this wasn't anticipated, like so many things weren't anticipated during the pandemic, this [July 21 ordinance] is in the spirit of maintaining that facility," Mayor Steve Benjamin said. "This is an unanticipated use that will be replenished by [the Fireflies]."

District 4 Councilman Daniel Rickenmann cast the lone "no" vote on the ballpark ordinance.

"I just think we need to make sure that we are saying what we are committed to," Rickenmann said. "There's going to be recovery all over the city [in the wake of COVID-19] including the city finances. ... I worry that any money we've got to come up with to make up for this would take away from basic services."

Gentry stressed the fact that the team will be required to pay the money back into the capital fund, something it should ostensibly be able to do when it is able to start playing regular baseball games again, hopefully in 2021.

"Obviously, with the pandemic, everything has changed in the world," Gentry said. "With the loss of the 2020 baseball season, their ability to generate revenue that covers those monthly expenses has just been handicapped. They are doing everything they can to return some activity to the facility. And these funds they are asking to access will not be used to support any of those activities. ... But they are needing funds to just keep the basic operations going."