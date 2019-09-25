Wednesday 25

live music

Keg Cowboy: Open Mic

New Brookland Tavern: Lex the Lexicon Artist, Super Smack, H3RO, Autocorrect

Tin Roof: Building the Band w/ National Television, The Transonics, Big Thunder and the Rumblefish

The White Mule: Mule Jam

karaoke

555 Lounge: Big Mouth Entertainment

Art Bar: Karaoke w/ Linda

Carolina Wings (Cayce): Karaoke

Tsubaki: Karaoke

dance, djs & misc.

British Bulldog Pub: Pub Trivia

Casual Pint: Singo Music Bingo

Columbia Craft: Music Bingo

Flying Saucer: Trivia

PT’s 1109: Anaya’s Wednesday Variety Show

Rockaway Athletic Club: Trivia

Social Grill: Music Bingo

Tipsy Toad: Trivia

Uncle Fester’s: What the Fester’s Trivia

World of Beer: Geeks Who Drink Trivia

Thursday 26

live music

The Aristocrat: Mark Rapp Group

Breakers Live: Jacob Resch

Chayz Lounge: Who’d A Funk It Band

Foxfield Bar and Grille: Red Shack Pickers Session w/ Paisley Marie, Harry Braswell

Hemingway’s: Mike Reid

O’Hara’s: Prettier Than Matt

The White Mule: Travers Brothership, Jordan Igoe

karaoke

Ale House Lounge: CarraRock Entertainment

Boze’s Restaurant & Bar: Karaoke

Tsubaki: Karaoke

Vice: Karaoke

dance, djs & misc.

Art Bar: Useless Trivia w/ Parth

Bill’s Music Shop and Pickin’ Parlor: Shag Dance Night

Capital Club: Trivia

Craft Brewing Company: Stand-Up Comedy Showcase

The Kraken: Music Bingo

PT’s 1109: Thirsty Thursday Drag Show

River Rat: Trivia

Social: Salsa Thursday, w/ DJ Bori, Fig Mix, et al.

State Street Pub: Trivia

The Tin Roof: The Office Trivia

The Tin Roof: Weekend Warm Up w/ DJ Apollo

Tipsy Toad: Chapin Chamber’s Karaoke Competition

Wild Wing Cafe (Vista): Coach Will Muschamp Call-In Show

Friday 27

live music

1626 on Main: The Divas of Rhythm and Blues

Aloft (downtown): The Organa Trio

Art Bar: The Disquiet, The Haves, Black Power Mixtape, Osara

Bill’s Music Shop and Pickin’ Parlor: The Rockabillies

Breakers Live: Open On Mondays

British Bulldog Pub: Rod Franco & Friends

Carolina Western Pub: Black Water Shine

Curiosity Coffee Bar: Bands & Beers w/ Jade Blocker, Kelley McLachlan, Songs of the Folk

Hemingway’s: Funky Junk

Hunter-Gatherer (Main): Witchkiss, Temple of the Fuzz Witch, Space Coke

New Brookland Tavern: Through the Eyes of the Dead, Cognitive, Green Fiend, Sea of Treachery, Red Handed Denial, Bathe

O’Hara’s: Brandon Mullis

Ozzie’s Country Island: Yarbrough Brothers Band

Rhythm on the River: Rob Crosby

Skyline Club: Daniel Lee

The Senate: Riley Green

Steel Hands Brewery: Cravin’ Melon

Tin Roof: Continuum, The Jump Cut

Tipsy Toad: Secret Squirrel

The White Mule: One Year Anniversary Show w/ Funk You & Tomatoband

Wild Wing Cafe (Harbison): Matt Parker & The Deacons

Wild Wing Cafe (Village): Kindlin

Wild Wing Cafe (Vista): Open on Mondays

karaoke

Ale House Lounge: Karaoke

Blue Fin: CarraRock Entertainment

Bone-In: Debbieoke

Casual Pint: Karaoke Night

New Brookland Tavern: Karaoke w/ Ty

Uncle Fester’s: Karaoke

Shooter’s: Karaoke

Tsubaki: Karaoke

dance, djs & misc.

Capital Club: Feature Friday Drag Show

Pearlz: DJ Angel

Vice: Drag and Dance

Saturday 28

live music

1626 On Main: Randy Lucas Trio

The Aristocrat: Rod & Friends

Art Bar: Kyle Fuller and the End Time Prophets, The Brothers Gillespie, The Blue-Footed Boobies

Bill’s Music Shop and Pickin’ Parlor: Live Music and Dancing

Breakers Live: Lopiccolo & Company

Chayz Lounge: Dwayne Johnson & the Soulfood Jazz Band

Hemingway’s: Ty Potter Duo

Hunter-Gatherer: Les Merry Chevaliers, The Transonics, The Poor Decisions

New Brookland Tavern: The Raz, New York Disco Villains, Harry & the Hootenannies, Uncle Kurtis

Ozzie’s Country Island: Maddie Rean

Pearlz: Blackcat Sunshine

The Senate: Pete Salazar

Tapp’s: Rare Demo, Coma Therapy, Ruth in the Bardo, Follies

Tin Roof: Michael Rotundo

Tipsy Toad: Children’s Chance Benefit Street Party

Wild Wing Cafe (Harbison): Straight Shine

karaoke

Shooter’s: Karaoke

Social Grill: Karaoke w/ Jammin Jimmy

Uncle Fester’s: Karaoke

Tsubaki: Karaoke

dance, djs & misc.

1626 on Main: Music Bingo

Capital Club: Spectacular Saturday w/ Nicole Roberts, Samantha Hunter, etc.

Pearlz: DJ Haile

Wild Wing Cafe (Vista): DJ GLDFNGR

Sunday 29

live music

British Bulldog Pub: WXRY Unsigned w/ TBA

Curiosity Coffee Bar: Caffeinated Comedy One Year Celebration

New Brookland Tavern: River Whyless, The Dead Tongues

The Senate: Blue October

The Tin Roof: Haley Mae Campbell

Uncle Fester’s: Open Mic

karaoke

Cock N Bull Pub: Karaoke

PT’s 1109: Sunday Funday Karaoke

Tsubaki: Karaoke

dance, djs & misc.

Capital Club: Piano and Show Tune Sunday

Casual Pint: Puzzles & Pints

Pizza Joint: Trivia

Tin Roof: Sunday Fun Day w/ DJ Blake

Monday 30

live music

World of Beer: Open Mic

Wild Wing Cafe (Vista): Open on Mondays

karaoke

Tsubaki: Karaoke

dance, djs & misc.

Ale House Lounge: Trivia

British Bulldog Pub: Music Bingo

New Brookland Tavern: Soda City Stand Up Open Mic Monday (stand-up comedy)

The Capital Club: Music Bingo

Cock N Bull Pub: Trivia

Tuesday 1

live music

New Brookland Tavern: Acoustic Night

karaoke

Breakers Live: Karaoke

The Capital Club: Karaoke

Tsubaki: Karaoke

Uncle Fester’s: College Night Karaoke

dance, djs & misc.

Art Bar: Open Mic Comedy Night

Flying Saucer: Trivia Bowl

The Grand: Trivia

The Kraken: Trivia

Mellow Mushroom (Lexington): Team Trivia

Pt’s 1109: Ultimate Free Drag Show

Wild Wing Cafe (Village): Game Night

Yesterdays: Trivia

Wednesday 2

live music

Keg Cowboy: Open Mic

New Brookland Tavern: Garrow, Vorov, Harbor Lights, Withdraw

karaoke

555 Lounge: Big Mouth Entertainment

Art Bar: Karaoke w/ Linda

Carolina Wings (Cayce): Karaoke

Tsubaki: Karaoke

dance, djs & misc.

British Bulldog Pub: Pub Trivia

Casual Pint: Singo Music Bingo

Columbia Craft: Music Bingo

Flying Saucer: Trivia

PT’s 1109: Anaya’s Wednesday Variety Show

Rockaway Athletic Club: Trivia

Social Grill: Music Bingo

Tipsy Toad: Trivia

Uncle Fester’s: What the Fester’s Trivia

Wild Wing Cafe (Vista): Coaches Show

World of Beer: Geeks Who Drink Trivia

