Wednesday 25
live music
Keg Cowboy: Open Mic
New Brookland Tavern: Lex the Lexicon Artist, Super Smack, H3RO, Autocorrect
Tin Roof: Building the Band w/ National Television, The Transonics, Big Thunder and the Rumblefish
The White Mule: Mule Jam
karaoke
555 Lounge: Big Mouth Entertainment
Art Bar: Karaoke w/ Linda
Carolina Wings (Cayce): Karaoke
Tsubaki: Karaoke
dance, djs & misc.
British Bulldog Pub: Pub Trivia
Casual Pint: Singo Music Bingo
Columbia Craft: Music Bingo
Flying Saucer: Trivia
PT’s 1109: Anaya’s Wednesday Variety Show
Rockaway Athletic Club: Trivia
Social Grill: Music Bingo
Tipsy Toad: Trivia
Uncle Fester’s: What the Fester’s Trivia
World of Beer: Geeks Who Drink Trivia
Thursday 26
live music
The Aristocrat: Mark Rapp Group
Breakers Live: Jacob Resch
Chayz Lounge: Who’d A Funk It Band
Foxfield Bar and Grille: Red Shack Pickers Session w/ Paisley Marie, Harry Braswell
Hemingway’s: Mike Reid
O’Hara’s: Prettier Than Matt
The White Mule: Travers Brothership, Jordan Igoe
karaoke
Ale House Lounge: CarraRock Entertainment
Boze’s Restaurant & Bar: Karaoke
Tsubaki: Karaoke
Vice: Karaoke
dance, djs & misc.
Art Bar: Useless Trivia w/ Parth
Bill’s Music Shop and Pickin’ Parlor: Shag Dance Night
Capital Club: Trivia
Craft Brewing Company: Stand-Up Comedy Showcase
The Kraken: Music Bingo
PT’s 1109: Thirsty Thursday Drag Show
River Rat: Trivia
Social: Salsa Thursday, w/ DJ Bori, Fig Mix, et al.
State Street Pub: Trivia
The Tin Roof: The Office Trivia
The Tin Roof: Weekend Warm Up w/ DJ Apollo
Tipsy Toad: Chapin Chamber’s Karaoke Competition
Wild Wing Cafe (Vista): Coach Will Muschamp Call-In Show
Friday 27
live music
1626 on Main: The Divas of Rhythm and Blues
Aloft (downtown): The Organa Trio
Art Bar: The Disquiet, The Haves, Black Power Mixtape, Osara
Bill’s Music Shop and Pickin’ Parlor: The Rockabillies
Breakers Live: Open On Mondays
British Bulldog Pub: Rod Franco & Friends
Carolina Western Pub: Black Water Shine
Curiosity Coffee Bar: Bands & Beers w/ Jade Blocker, Kelley McLachlan, Songs of the Folk
Hemingway’s: Funky Junk
Hunter-Gatherer (Main): Witchkiss, Temple of the Fuzz Witch, Space Coke
New Brookland Tavern: Through the Eyes of the Dead, Cognitive, Green Fiend, Sea of Treachery, Red Handed Denial, Bathe
O’Hara’s: Brandon Mullis
Ozzie’s Country Island: Yarbrough Brothers Band
Rhythm on the River: Rob Crosby
Skyline Club: Daniel Lee
The Senate: Riley Green
Steel Hands Brewery: Cravin’ Melon
Tin Roof: Continuum, The Jump Cut
Tipsy Toad: Secret Squirrel
The White Mule: One Year Anniversary Show w/ Funk You & Tomatoband
Wild Wing Cafe (Harbison): Matt Parker & The Deacons
Wild Wing Cafe (Village): Kindlin
Wild Wing Cafe (Vista): Open on Mondays
karaoke
Ale House Lounge: Karaoke
Blue Fin: CarraRock Entertainment
Bone-In: Debbieoke
Casual Pint: Karaoke Night
New Brookland Tavern: Karaoke w/ Ty
Uncle Fester’s: Karaoke
Shooter’s: Karaoke
Tsubaki: Karaoke
dance, djs & misc.
Capital Club: Feature Friday Drag Show
Pearlz: DJ Angel
Vice: Drag and Dance
Saturday 28
live music
1626 On Main: Randy Lucas Trio
The Aristocrat: Rod & Friends
Art Bar: Kyle Fuller and the End Time Prophets, The Brothers Gillespie, The Blue-Footed Boobies
Bill’s Music Shop and Pickin’ Parlor: Live Music and Dancing
Breakers Live: Lopiccolo & Company
Chayz Lounge: Dwayne Johnson & the Soulfood Jazz Band
Hemingway’s: Ty Potter Duo
Hunter-Gatherer: Les Merry Chevaliers, The Transonics, The Poor Decisions
New Brookland Tavern: The Raz, New York Disco Villains, Harry & the Hootenannies, Uncle Kurtis
Ozzie’s Country Island: Maddie Rean
Pearlz: Blackcat Sunshine
The Senate: Pete Salazar
Tapp’s: Rare Demo, Coma Therapy, Ruth in the Bardo, Follies
Tin Roof: Michael Rotundo
Tipsy Toad: Children’s Chance Benefit Street Party
Wild Wing Cafe (Harbison): Straight Shine
karaoke
Shooter’s: Karaoke
Social Grill: Karaoke w/ Jammin Jimmy
Uncle Fester’s: Karaoke
Tsubaki: Karaoke
dance, djs & misc.
1626 on Main: Music Bingo
Capital Club: Spectacular Saturday w/ Nicole Roberts, Samantha Hunter, etc.
Pearlz: DJ Haile
Wild Wing Cafe (Vista): DJ GLDFNGR
Sunday 29
live music
British Bulldog Pub: WXRY Unsigned w/ TBA
Curiosity Coffee Bar: Caffeinated Comedy One Year Celebration
New Brookland Tavern: River Whyless, The Dead Tongues
The Senate: Blue October
The Tin Roof: Haley Mae Campbell
Uncle Fester’s: Open Mic
karaoke
Cock N Bull Pub: Karaoke
PT’s 1109: Sunday Funday Karaoke
Tsubaki: Karaoke
dance, djs & misc.
Capital Club: Piano and Show Tune Sunday
Casual Pint: Puzzles & Pints
Pizza Joint: Trivia
Tin Roof: Sunday Fun Day w/ DJ Blake
Monday 30
live music
World of Beer: Open Mic
Wild Wing Cafe (Vista): Open on Mondays
karaoke
Tsubaki: Karaoke
dance, djs & misc.
Ale House Lounge: Trivia
British Bulldog Pub: Music Bingo
New Brookland Tavern: Soda City Stand Up Open Mic Monday (stand-up comedy)
The Capital Club: Music Bingo
Cock N Bull Pub: Trivia
Tuesday 1
live music
New Brookland Tavern: Acoustic Night
karaoke
Breakers Live: Karaoke
The Capital Club: Karaoke
Tsubaki: Karaoke
Uncle Fester’s: College Night Karaoke
dance, djs & misc.
Art Bar: Open Mic Comedy Night
Flying Saucer: Trivia Bowl
The Grand: Trivia
The Kraken: Trivia
Mellow Mushroom (Lexington): Team Trivia
Pt’s 1109: Ultimate Free Drag Show
Wild Wing Cafe (Village): Game Night
Yesterdays: Trivia
Wednesday 2
live music
Keg Cowboy: Open Mic
New Brookland Tavern: Garrow, Vorov, Harbor Lights, Withdraw
karaoke
555 Lounge: Big Mouth Entertainment
Art Bar: Karaoke w/ Linda
Carolina Wings (Cayce): Karaoke
Tsubaki: Karaoke
dance, djs & misc.
British Bulldog Pub: Pub Trivia
Casual Pint: Singo Music Bingo
Columbia Craft: Music Bingo
Flying Saucer: Trivia
PT’s 1109: Anaya’s Wednesday Variety Show
Rockaway Athletic Club: Trivia
Social Grill: Music Bingo
Tipsy Toad: Trivia
Uncle Fester’s: What the Fester’s Trivia
Wild Wing Cafe (Vista): Coaches Show
World of Beer: Geeks Who Drink Trivia