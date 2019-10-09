Wednesday 9
live music
Keg Cowboy: Open Mic
New Brookland Tavern: Adelitas Way, The Black Moods, Blacklite District, Imaginary Enemy
Saluda’s: Robert Gardiner Jazz
Tin Roof: Building the Band Finals
karaoke
555 Lounge: Big Mouth Entertainment
Art Bar: Karaoke w/ Linda
Carolina Wings (Cayce): Karaoke
Tsubaki: Karaoke
dance, djs & misc.
British Bulldog Pub: Pub Trivia
Casual Pint: Singo Music Bingo
Columbia Craft: Music Bingo
Flying Saucer: Trivia
PT’s 1109: Anaya’s Wednesday Variety Show
Rockaway Athletic Club: Trivia
Social Grill: Music Bingo
Tipsy Toad: Trivia
Uncle Fester’s: What the Fester’s Trivia
World of Beer: Geeks Who Drink Trivia
Thursday 10
live music
The Aristocrat: Mark Rapp Group
Breakers Live: Open on Mondays
Bistro on the Boulevard: Robert Gardiner Jazz
British Bulldog Pub: Chris Compton
Foxfield Bar and Grille: Red Shack Pickers Session w/ Jordan Igoe and Daniel Machado
Hemingway’s: Luke Ferguson
Hunter-Gatherer (Hangar): The Dirty Gone Dolas
New Brookland Tavern: Nathan Hussey (of All Get Out), Mel Washington, Ben Walker, Jody Jackson
O’Hara’s: Etheridge & Kimpland
The Senate: The Gin Blossoms
Tin Roof: Vista After Five w/ Filmore
The White Mule: Josh Roberts & the Hinges w/ Samo
karaoke
Ale House Lounge: CarraRock Entertainment
Boze’s Restaurant & Bar: Karaoke
Tsubaki: Karaoke
Vice: Karaoke
dance, djs & misc.
Art Bar: Useless Trivia w/ Parth
Bill’s Music Shop and Pickin’ Parlor: Shag Dance Night
Capital Club: Trivia
Craft Brewing Company: Stand-Up Comedy Showcase
PT’s 1109: Thirsty Thursday Drag Show
River Rat: Trivia
State Street Pub: Trivia
Tin Roof: Weekend Warm Up w/ DJ YNOT
Wild Wing Cafe (Vista): Muschamp Coaches Call In Show
Friday 11
live music
1626 On Main: Bombshell
Aloft (downtown): Mark Rapp Group
Art Bar: The Raz, Carolina Chupacabra, Space Force, Ruba Say and the Cosmic Rays
The Aristocrat: Admiral Radio
Bill’s Music Shop and Pickin’ Parlor: Bluegrass & Acoustic Open Stage & Jam
The British Bulldog Pub: Joelle Kittrell
Breakers Live: Barnes & the Heart
Carolina Western Pub: Carter Lybrand
Chayz Lounge: The Brothers of Soul
Curiosity Coffee Bar: Mean Queen, Totally Slow, Modalcoda
Foxfield Bar and Grille: The Biggest Wave
Hemingway’s: Adam Whitehead Band
Hunter-Gatherer (Hangar): Valley Maker, Melon In, Flower Shopping.
New Brookland Tavern: The Mantras, Tomatoband, Dataphonic
O’Hara’s: If Birds Could Fly
Ozzie’s Country Island: Presley Aaron
Skyline Club: Trey Calloway
The Senate: What’s So Not
Tin Roof: The Jump Cut
Tipsy Toad: The Boggs Brothers
Top Dawg Tavern: David Vandelay & Company
The White Mule: Ashley Wright & the Vance Gap Ramblers, The Traveler Kine
Wild Wing Cafe (Harbison): Marcus Gullen
Wild Wing Cafe (Village): BlackCat Sunshine
Wild Wing Cafe (Vista): Dave Love Duo
karaoke
Ale House Lounge: Karaoke
Blue Fin: CarraRock Entertainment
Bone-In: Debbieoke
Casual Pint: Karaoke Night
Uncle Fester’s: Karaoke
Shooter’s: Karaoke
Tsubaki: Karaoke
dance, djs & misc.
Capital Club: Feature Friday Drag Show
Pearlz: DJ Angel
Vice: Drag and Dance
Saturday 12
live music
1626 On Main: Bull Moose Party
The Aristocrat: Rod & Friends
Bill’s Music Shop and Pickin’ Parlor: Bear & Friends
Breakers Live: Lovely Rojas
Carolina Western Pub: Maddie Rean
Chayz Lounge: Dee Lucas
Enoree River Vineyards: The Time Pirates, The Sherri Cafaro Band (Newberry Harvest Festival)
Hemingway’s: Sir Edwards Phillips
The Joint: Robert Gardiner Jazz
New Brookland Tavern: 2 Slices, The Long Con, Grace Joyner, John Saturaly (of Zack Mexico)
Ozzie’s Country Island: Maddie Rean
The Senate: Bullet the Blue Sky (U2 Tribute)
Tin Roof: Trey Lewis
Tipsy Toad: Sweet T and River Baby Revival
Wild Wing Cafe (Vista): Straight Shine
karaoke
Shooter’s: Karaoke
Social Grill: Karaoke w/ Jammin Jimmy
Uncle Fester’s: Karaoke
Tsubaki: Karaoke
dance, djs & misc.
1626 On Main: DJ Duplex
Capital Club: Spectacular Saturday w/ Nicole Roberts, Samantha Hunter, etc.
Pearlz: DJ Haile
Sunday 13
live music
1626 On Main: Divas on Main
British Bulldog Pub: WXRY Unsigned w/ Sofia Lynch
Chayz Lounge: Terence Young
Curiosity Coffee Bar: Ali Kafka and Sarah Gwendolyn w/ Chris Compton
The Senate: Blue October
Skyline Club: Wrestle Force
Uncle Fester’s: Open Mic
karaoke
Cock N Bull Pub: Karaoke
PT’s 1109: Sunday Funday Karaoke
Tsubaki: Karaoke
dance, djs & misc.
Capital Club: Piano and Show Tune Sunday
Casual Pint: Puzzles & Pints
Pizza Joint: Trivia
Tin Roof: Sunday Fun Day w/ DJ Blake
Monday 14
live music
Halls Chophouse: Robert Gardiner Jazz
World of Beer: Open Mic
karaoke
Tsubaki: Karaoke
dance, djs & misc.
Ale House Lounge: Trivia
British Bulldog Pub: Music Bingo
The Capital Club: Music Bingo
Cock N Bull Pub: Trivia
New Brookland Tavern: Soda City Standups (Open Mic Mondays)
Tuesday 15
live music
New Brookland Tavern: Slaughter to Prevail, Bodysnatcher, Orthodox, Prison, Filth, Choke Chamber
Tin Roof: Rotie Salley
karaoke
Breakers Live: Karaoke
The Capital Club: Karaoke
Tsubaki: Karaoke
Uncle Fester’s: College Night Karaoke
dance, djs & misc.
1626 On Main: The Comedy Zone
Art Bar: Open Mic Comedy Night
Flying Saucer: Trivia Bowl
The Grand: Trivia
Mellow Mushroom (Lexington): Team Trivia
PT’s 1109: Ultimate Free Drag Show
Wild Wing Cafe (Village): Game Night
Yesterdays: Trivia
Wednesday 16
live music
Hunter-Gatherer (Main Street): Coletta, Aim High, No Rope, SURB
Keg Cowboy: Open Mic
New Brookland Tavern: 68, The Inspector Cluzo, The Messenger Birds, Florida Man, Drunk Couples
Tin Roof: Emily Wells
karaoke
555 Lounge: Big Mouth Entertainment
Art Bar: Karaoke w/ Linda
Carolina Wings (Cayce): Karaoke
Tsubaki: Karaoke
dance, djs & misc.
British Bulldog Pub: Pub Trivia
Casual Pint: Singo Music Bingo
Columbia Craft: Music Bingo
Flying Saucer: Trivia
PT’s 1109: Anaya’s Wednesday Variety Show
Rockaway Athletic Club: Trivia
Social Grill: Music Bingo
Tipsy Toad: Trivia
Uncle Fester’s: What the Fester’s Trivia
World of Beer: Geeks Who Drink Trivia