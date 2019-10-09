club calendar crowd image

Wednesday 9

live music

Keg Cowboy: Open Mic

New Brookland Tavern: Adelitas Way, The Black Moods, Blacklite District, Imaginary Enemy

Saluda’s: Robert Gardiner Jazz

Tin Roof: Building the Band Finals

karaoke

555 Lounge: Big Mouth Entertainment

Art Bar: Karaoke w/ Linda

Carolina Wings (Cayce): Karaoke

Tsubaki: Karaoke

dance, djs & misc.

British Bulldog Pub: Pub Trivia

Casual Pint: Singo Music Bingo

Columbia Craft: Music Bingo

Flying Saucer: Trivia

PT’s 1109: Anaya’s Wednesday Variety Show

Rockaway Athletic Club: Trivia

Social Grill: Music Bingo

Tipsy Toad: Trivia

Uncle Fester’s: What the Fester’s Trivia

World of Beer: Geeks Who Drink Trivia

Thursday 10

live music

The Aristocrat: Mark Rapp Group

Breakers Live: Open on Mondays

Bistro on the Boulevard: Robert Gardiner Jazz

British Bulldog Pub: Chris Compton

Foxfield Bar and Grille: Red Shack Pickers Session w/ Jordan Igoe and Daniel Machado

Hemingway’s: Luke Ferguson

Hunter-Gatherer (Hangar): The Dirty Gone Dolas

New Brookland Tavern: Nathan Hussey (of All Get Out), Mel Washington, Ben Walker, Jody Jackson

O’Hara’s: Etheridge & Kimpland

The Senate: The Gin Blossoms

Tin Roof: Vista After Five w/ Filmore

The White Mule: Josh Roberts & the Hinges w/ Samo

karaoke

Ale House Lounge: CarraRock Entertainment

Boze’s Restaurant & Bar: Karaoke

Tsubaki: Karaoke

Vice: Karaoke

dance, djs & misc.

Art Bar: Useless Trivia w/ Parth

Bill’s Music Shop and Pickin’ Parlor: Shag Dance Night

Capital Club: Trivia

Craft Brewing Company: Stand-Up Comedy Showcase

PT’s 1109: Thirsty Thursday Drag Show

River Rat: Trivia

State Street Pub: Trivia

Tin Roof: Weekend Warm Up w/ DJ YNOT

Wild Wing Cafe (Vista): Muschamp Coaches Call In Show

Friday 11

live music

1626 On Main: Bombshell

Aloft (downtown): Mark Rapp Group

Art Bar: The Raz, Carolina Chupacabra, Space Force, Ruba Say and the Cosmic Rays

The Aristocrat: Admiral Radio

Bill’s Music Shop and Pickin’ Parlor: Bluegrass & Acoustic Open Stage & Jam

The British Bulldog Pub: Joelle Kittrell

Breakers Live: Barnes & the Heart

Carolina Western Pub: Carter Lybrand

Chayz Lounge: The Brothers of Soul

Curiosity Coffee Bar: Mean Queen, Totally Slow, Modalcoda

Foxfield Bar and Grille: The Biggest Wave

Hemingway’s: Adam Whitehead Band

Hunter-Gatherer (Hangar): Valley Maker, Melon In, Flower Shopping.

New Brookland Tavern: The Mantras, Tomatoband, Dataphonic

O’Hara’s: If Birds Could Fly

Ozzie’s Country Island: Presley Aaron

Skyline Club: Trey Calloway

The Senate: What’s So Not

Tin Roof: The Jump Cut

Tipsy Toad: The Boggs Brothers

Top Dawg Tavern: David Vandelay & Company

The White Mule: Ashley Wright & the Vance Gap Ramblers, The Traveler Kine

Wild Wing Cafe (Harbison): Marcus Gullen

Wild Wing Cafe (Village): BlackCat Sunshine

Wild Wing Cafe (Vista): Dave Love Duo

karaoke

Ale House Lounge: Karaoke

Blue Fin: CarraRock Entertainment

Bone-In: Debbieoke

Casual Pint: Karaoke Night

Uncle Fester’s: Karaoke

Shooter’s: Karaoke

Tsubaki: Karaoke

dance, djs & misc.

Capital Club: Feature Friday Drag Show

Pearlz: DJ Angel

Vice: Drag and Dance

Saturday 12

live music

1626 On Main: Bull Moose Party

The Aristocrat: Rod & Friends

Bill’s Music Shop and Pickin’ Parlor: Bear & Friends

Breakers Live: Lovely Rojas

Carolina Western Pub: Maddie Rean

Chayz Lounge: Dee Lucas

Enoree River Vineyards: The Time Pirates, The Sherri Cafaro Band (Newberry Harvest Festival)

Hemingway’s: Sir Edwards Phillips

The Joint: Robert Gardiner Jazz

New Brookland Tavern: 2 Slices, The Long Con, Grace Joyner, John Saturaly (of Zack Mexico)

Ozzie’s Country Island: Maddie Rean

The Senate: Bullet the Blue Sky (U2 Tribute)

Tin Roof: Trey Lewis

Tipsy Toad: Sweet T and River Baby Revival

Wild Wing Cafe (Vista): Straight Shine

karaoke

Shooter’s: Karaoke

Social Grill: Karaoke w/ Jammin Jimmy

Uncle Fester’s: Karaoke

Tsubaki: Karaoke

dance, djs & misc.

1626 On Main: DJ Duplex

Capital Club: Spectacular Saturday w/ Nicole Roberts, Samantha Hunter, etc.

Pearlz: DJ Haile

Sunday 13

live music

1626 On Main: Divas on Main

British Bulldog Pub: WXRY Unsigned w/ Sofia Lynch

Chayz Lounge: Terence Young

Curiosity Coffee Bar: Ali Kafka and Sarah Gwendolyn w/ Chris Compton

The Senate: Blue October

Skyline Club: Wrestle Force

Uncle Fester’s: Open Mic

karaoke

Cock N Bull Pub: Karaoke

PT’s 1109: Sunday Funday Karaoke

Tsubaki: Karaoke

dance, djs & misc.

Capital Club: Piano and Show Tune Sunday

Casual Pint: Puzzles & Pints

Pizza Joint: Trivia

Tin Roof: Sunday Fun Day w/ DJ Blake

Monday 14

live music

Halls Chophouse: Robert Gardiner Jazz

World of Beer: Open Mic

karaoke

Tsubaki: Karaoke

dance, djs & misc.

Ale House Lounge: Trivia

British Bulldog Pub: Music Bingo

The Capital Club: Music Bingo

Cock N Bull Pub: Trivia

New Brookland Tavern: Soda City Standups (Open Mic Mondays)

Tuesday 15

live music

New Brookland Tavern: Slaughter to Prevail, Bodysnatcher, Orthodox, Prison, Filth, Choke Chamber

Tin Roof: Rotie Salley

karaoke

Breakers Live: Karaoke

The Capital Club: Karaoke

Tsubaki: Karaoke

Uncle Fester’s: College Night Karaoke

dance, djs & misc.

1626 On Main: The Comedy Zone

Art Bar: Open Mic Comedy Night

Flying Saucer: Trivia Bowl

The Grand: Trivia

Mellow Mushroom (Lexington): Team Trivia

PT’s 1109: Ultimate Free Drag Show

Wild Wing Cafe (Village): Game Night

Yesterdays: Trivia

Wednesday 16

live music

Hunter-Gatherer (Main Street): Coletta, Aim High, No Rope, SURB

Keg Cowboy: Open Mic

New Brookland Tavern: 68, The Inspector Cluzo, The Messenger Birds, Florida Man, Drunk Couples

Tin Roof: Emily Wells

karaoke

555 Lounge: Big Mouth Entertainment

Art Bar: Karaoke w/ Linda

Carolina Wings (Cayce): Karaoke

Tsubaki: Karaoke

dance, djs & misc.

British Bulldog Pub: Pub Trivia

Casual Pint: Singo Music Bingo

Columbia Craft: Music Bingo

Flying Saucer: Trivia

PT’s 1109: Anaya’s Wednesday Variety Show

Rockaway Athletic Club: Trivia

Social Grill: Music Bingo

Tipsy Toad: Trivia

Uncle Fester’s: What the Fester’s Trivia

World of Beer: Geeks Who Drink Trivia

