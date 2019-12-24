Microphone

Due to the holidays surrounding this issue of Free Times, the club calendar went to press early. Please call ahead to make sure regularly scheduled events are still happening and to find out about any happenings we might have missed.

Wednesday 25

live music

Keg Cowboy: Open Mic

karaoke

1626 On Main: Karaoke Night

555 Lounge: Big Mouth Entertainment 

Art Bar: Karaoke, hosted by Linda

Carolina Wings (Cayce): Karaoke 

Tsubaki: Karaoke

dance, djs & misc.

Art Bar: 6th Annual Christmas Night Pajama Party

British Bulldog Pub: Pub Trivia

Columbia Craft: Music Bingo

The Joint at 1710 Main: Shag on Main

PT’s 1109: Anaya’s Wednesday Variety Show

Rockaway Athletic Club: Trivia

Social Grill: Music Bingo

Tipsy Toad: Trivia

Uncle Fester’s: What the Fester’s Trivia

World of Beer: Geeks Who Drink Trivia

Thursday 26

live music

Bistro on the Boulevard: Robert Gardiner

Hemingway’s: Kipling & Etheridge

O’Hara’s: Mike Reid

Pearlz: Jazz Night

karaoke

Ale House Lounge: CarraRock Entertainment 

Boze’s Restaurant & Bar: Karaoke

Tin Roof: Weekend Warm Up w/ DJ 2 Checks

Tsubaki: Karaoke

Vice: Karaoke

dance, djs & misc.

Art Bar: DJ GLDFNGR

Bill’s Music Shop and Pickin’ Parlor: Shag Dance Night

Capital Club: Trivia

River Rat: Trivia

State Street Pub: Trivia

Friday 27

live music

Bill’s Music Shop and Pickin’ Parlor: Bluegrass & Acoustic Open Stage and Jam

British Bulldog Pub: Rod Franco and Friends

Chayz Lounge: Gena Chambers

Hemingway’s: Ty Potter Band

New Brookland Tavern: The Neon Queen (ABBA tribute band)

The Senate: Thunderstruck (AC/DC tribute band)

Tin Roof: Phillip Michael Parsons

The Tipsy Toad: Bad Cash

The White Mule: Hank Bilal Trio

karaoke

Ale House Lounge: Karaoke 

Blue Fin: CarraRock Entertainment 

Bone-In: Debbieoke

Uncle Fester’s: Karaoke

Shooter’s: Karaoke 

Tsubaki: Karaoke

dance, djs & misc.

Capital Club: Feature Friday Drag Show

The Comedy Closet: Chris Buck

Vice: Drag and Dance

Saturday 28

live music

Bill’s Music Shop and Pickin’ Parlor: Youth & Young Adult Slow Jam

Chayz Lounge: The Tre’King Band

Hemingway’s: Adam Whitehead

The Joint at 1710 Main: Joe Cafaro

New Brookland Tavern: Say Femme, Wet Nap, Skeeterbite, Jordan Igoe

O’Hara’s: Blues Deluxe Duo

Tin Roof: Jay Taylor

Tipsy Toad: Guy Lipscomb

The White Mule: It Was Fun While It Lasted w/  Reddiculous, J. Grant.

karaoke

Shooter’s: Karaoke

Social Grill: Karaoke w/ Jammin Jimmy

Uncle Fester’s: Karaoke

Tsubaki: Karaoke

dance, djs & misc.

Capital Club: Spectacular Saturday w/ Nicole Roberts, Samantha Hunter, etc.

The Comedy Closet: Pun Fight (audience participation pun battle)

Sunday 29

live music

The British Bulldog Pub: WXRY Unsigned w/ Chasing Vixen

Uncle Fester’s: Open Mic

karaoke

Cock N Bull Pub: Karaoke

PT’s 1109: Sunday Funday Karaoke

Tsubaki: Karaoke

dance, djs & misc.

Capital Club: Piano and Show Tune Sunday 

Curiosity Coffee Bar: Caffeinated Comedy New Year’s Resolutions

Pizza Joint: Trivia

Monday 30

live music

World of Beer: Open Mic

karaoke

Ale House Lounge: Karaoke 

Blue Fin: CarraRock Entertainment 

Bone-In: Debbieoke

Uncle Fester’s: Karaoke

Shooter’s: Karaoke 

Tsubaki: Karaoke

dance, djs & misc.

Capital Club: Feature Friday Drag Show

The Comedy Closet: Chris Buck

Hunter-Gatherer (Main Street): Aaron Graves Tribute Mural Opening Party

Vice: Drag and Dance

Tuesday 31

live music

Carolina Western Pub: CWP New Year’s Eve Party w/ Maddie Rean and Black Water Shine

Chayz Lounge: New Year’s Eve Party Thru the Decades w/ Willie Walker & Conversation Piece

Foxfield Bar & Grille: Foxfield New Year’s Eve w/ Wombat Junction, The Runout and Dr. Roundhouse

The Joint at 1710 Main: The Roaring Twenties New Year’s Eve w/ Mark Rapp’

New Brookland Tavern: New Years Cover Show w/ Jabrones (The Ramones), Cicala (Springsteen), Flower Shopping (Blondie), The Long Con (The Cure).

O’Hara’s: O’Hara’s New Year’s Rocks w/ Brandon Mullis

The Senate/Tin Roof: New Year’s Eve: Roaring Into 2020

Top Dawg Tavern: New Year’s Eve w/ Wayne Capps

The White Mule: Travers Brothership New Year’s Eve Party

Wild Wing Cafe (Harbison): New Year’s Eve Bash 2020 w/ Eric Causey Band

Wild Wing Cafe (Village): New Year’s Eve Bash 2020 w/ Interstate Exiles

karaoke

Breakers Live: Karaoke

The Capital Club: Karaoke

Tsubaki: Karaoke           

Uncle Fester’s: College Night Karaoke

dance, djs & misc.

Art Bar: New Year’s Eve w/ DJ Deft Key

The Grand: Trivia

Hunter-Gatherer (Main): New Year’s Eve 2020

Mellow Mushroom (Lexington): Team Trivia

Pearlz: DJ Duplex, Luis the Drummer

Social Bar and Lounge: Office Christmas Party

Wild Wing Cafe (Village): Game Night

Yesterdays: Trivia

Wednesday 1

live music

Keg Cowboy: Open Mic

Tin Roof: The Regulars

karaoke

1626 On Main: Karaoke Night

555 Lounge: Big Mouth Entertainment 

Carolina Wings (Cayce): Karaoke 

Tsubaki: Karaoke

dance, djs & misc.

British Bulldog Pub: Pub Trivia

Columbia Craft: Music Bingo

The Joint at 1710 Main: Shag on Main

PT’s 1109: Anaya’s Wednesday Variety Show

Rockaway Athletic Club: Trivia

Social Grill: Music Bingo

Tipsy Toad: Trivia

Uncle Fester’s: What the Fester’s Trivia

World of Beer: Geeks Who Drink Trivia

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporarily removed comments from articles while we work on a new and better commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation on our Free Times Facebook page.