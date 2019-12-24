Due to the holidays surrounding this issue of Free Times, the club calendar went to press early. Please call ahead to make sure regularly scheduled events are still happening and to find out about any happenings we might have missed.
Wednesday 25
live music
Keg Cowboy: Open Mic
karaoke
1626 On Main: Karaoke Night
555 Lounge: Big Mouth Entertainment
Art Bar: Karaoke, hosted by Linda
Carolina Wings (Cayce): Karaoke
Tsubaki: Karaoke
dance, djs & misc.
Art Bar: 6th Annual Christmas Night Pajama Party
British Bulldog Pub: Pub Trivia
Columbia Craft: Music Bingo
The Joint at 1710 Main: Shag on Main
PT’s 1109: Anaya’s Wednesday Variety Show
Rockaway Athletic Club: Trivia
Social Grill: Music Bingo
Tipsy Toad: Trivia
Uncle Fester’s: What the Fester’s Trivia
World of Beer: Geeks Who Drink Trivia
Thursday 26
live music
Bistro on the Boulevard: Robert Gardiner
Hemingway’s: Kipling & Etheridge
O’Hara’s: Mike Reid
Pearlz: Jazz Night
karaoke
Ale House Lounge: CarraRock Entertainment
Boze’s Restaurant & Bar: Karaoke
Tin Roof: Weekend Warm Up w/ DJ 2 Checks
Tsubaki: Karaoke
Vice: Karaoke
dance, djs & misc.
Art Bar: DJ GLDFNGR
Bill’s Music Shop and Pickin’ Parlor: Shag Dance Night
Capital Club: Trivia
River Rat: Trivia
State Street Pub: Trivia
Friday 27
live music
Bill’s Music Shop and Pickin’ Parlor: Bluegrass & Acoustic Open Stage and Jam
British Bulldog Pub: Rod Franco and Friends
Chayz Lounge: Gena Chambers
Hemingway’s: Ty Potter Band
New Brookland Tavern: The Neon Queen (ABBA tribute band)
The Senate: Thunderstruck (AC/DC tribute band)
Tin Roof: Phillip Michael Parsons
The Tipsy Toad: Bad Cash
The White Mule: Hank Bilal Trio
karaoke
Ale House Lounge: Karaoke
Blue Fin: CarraRock Entertainment
Bone-In: Debbieoke
Uncle Fester’s: Karaoke
Shooter’s: Karaoke
Tsubaki: Karaoke
dance, djs & misc.
Capital Club: Feature Friday Drag Show
The Comedy Closet: Chris Buck
Vice: Drag and Dance
Saturday 28
live music
Bill’s Music Shop and Pickin’ Parlor: Youth & Young Adult Slow Jam
Chayz Lounge: The Tre’King Band
Hemingway’s: Adam Whitehead
The Joint at 1710 Main: Joe Cafaro
New Brookland Tavern: Say Femme, Wet Nap, Skeeterbite, Jordan Igoe
O’Hara’s: Blues Deluxe Duo
Tin Roof: Jay Taylor
Tipsy Toad: Guy Lipscomb
The White Mule: It Was Fun While It Lasted w/ Reddiculous, J. Grant.
karaoke
Shooter’s: Karaoke
Social Grill: Karaoke w/ Jammin Jimmy
Uncle Fester’s: Karaoke
Tsubaki: Karaoke
dance, djs & misc.
Capital Club: Spectacular Saturday w/ Nicole Roberts, Samantha Hunter, etc.
The Comedy Closet: Pun Fight (audience participation pun battle)
Sunday 29
live music
The British Bulldog Pub: WXRY Unsigned w/ Chasing Vixen
Uncle Fester’s: Open Mic
karaoke
Cock N Bull Pub: Karaoke
PT’s 1109: Sunday Funday Karaoke
Tsubaki: Karaoke
dance, djs & misc.
Capital Club: Piano and Show Tune Sunday
Curiosity Coffee Bar: Caffeinated Comedy New Year’s Resolutions
Pizza Joint: Trivia
Monday 30
live music
World of Beer: Open Mic
karaoke
Ale House Lounge: Karaoke
Blue Fin: CarraRock Entertainment
Bone-In: Debbieoke
Uncle Fester’s: Karaoke
Shooter’s: Karaoke
Tsubaki: Karaoke
dance, djs & misc.
Tuesday 31
live music
Carolina Western Pub: CWP New Year’s Eve Party w/ Maddie Rean and Black Water Shine
Chayz Lounge: New Year’s Eve Party Thru the Decades w/ Willie Walker & Conversation Piece
Foxfield Bar & Grille: Foxfield New Year’s Eve w/ Wombat Junction, The Runout and Dr. Roundhouse
The Joint at 1710 Main: The Roaring Twenties New Year’s Eve w/ Mark Rapp’
New Brookland Tavern: New Years Cover Show w/ Jabrones (The Ramones), Cicala (Springsteen), Flower Shopping (Blondie), The Long Con (The Cure).
O’Hara’s: O’Hara’s New Year’s Rocks w/ Brandon Mullis
The Senate/Tin Roof: New Year’s Eve: Roaring Into 2020
Top Dawg Tavern: New Year’s Eve w/ Wayne Capps
The White Mule: Travers Brothership New Year’s Eve Party
Wild Wing Cafe (Harbison): New Year’s Eve Bash 2020 w/ Eric Causey Band
Wild Wing Cafe (Village): New Year’s Eve Bash 2020 w/ Interstate Exiles
karaoke
Breakers Live: Karaoke
The Capital Club: Karaoke
Tsubaki: Karaoke
Uncle Fester’s: College Night Karaoke
dance, djs & misc.
Art Bar: New Year’s Eve w/ DJ Deft Key
The Grand: Trivia
Hunter-Gatherer (Main): New Year’s Eve 2020
Mellow Mushroom (Lexington): Team Trivia
Pearlz: DJ Duplex, Luis the Drummer
Social Bar and Lounge: Office Christmas Party
Wild Wing Cafe (Village): Game Night
Yesterdays: Trivia
Wednesday 1
live music
Keg Cowboy: Open Mic
Tin Roof: The Regulars
karaoke
1626 On Main: Karaoke Night
555 Lounge: Big Mouth Entertainment
Carolina Wings (Cayce): Karaoke
Tsubaki: Karaoke
dance, djs & misc.
British Bulldog Pub: Pub Trivia
Columbia Craft: Music Bingo
The Joint at 1710 Main: Shag on Main
PT’s 1109: Anaya’s Wednesday Variety Show
Rockaway Athletic Club: Trivia
Social Grill: Music Bingo
Tipsy Toad: Trivia
Uncle Fester’s: What the Fester’s Trivia
World of Beer: Geeks Who Drink Trivia