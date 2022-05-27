Columbia Classical Ballet's annual LifeChance fundraiser aiding Ukraine

In the latest initiative from Columbia’s arts community, more support for Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion of the country is on its way.

The annual LifeChance fundraiser dance event from Columbia Classical Ballet is devoting its proceeds to the International Rescue Committee with hopes to raise between $30,000 to $40,000. As in its prior iterations, the event features a number of the company’s dancers alongside prestigious dancers from around the world, largely recruited by interim director Brooklyn Mack.

This year's LifeChance event is on May 29 at the Koger Center for the Arts. Tickets run between $15 and $25, for general admission and reserved seats respectively.

The event was initially canceled because of COVID-19, however Mack said he lobbied the board to bring it back. The arts world had largely began holding in-person performances with regularity as the pandemic eased earlier this year.

That approval came in March, though, and he acknowledged it's been a rush to put it together since.

“it's one of the staples of the company, and it's always such a great event. Because it's always in such a great spirit, for obviously various causes throughout the year,” Mack explained.

Mack said supporting Ukraine was taking the event back to its “core roots.”

This year’s event will be the first LifeChance since its inception that will benefit a non-local organization. In its inaugural year the proceeds went to assist Bosnia amid a conflict there, but since has donated towards organizations like Camp Cole, a camp for children with serious illness.

“It was just a perfect fit,” Mack said.

Among the dancers performing will be well-regarded ones like Ayano Kimura and Lauren Lovitt, the latter of which Mack has worked with in the past, including in a recent performance in New York City that raised about $100,000 for Ukraine, he said. That event was held in a small venue, so Mack was hopeful his initial goal of $30,000 to $40,000 may be easily surpassed with the 2,000-plus seat Koger Center for the Arts venue.

“I think we can make a sizable impact,” he said.

The event also comes as Mack’s time as interim director is coming to a close. He stepped into the organization’s top role after his first teacher Radchenko Pavlovich accepted a new position in 2020.

The ballet’s board has been transparent about wanting to sign Mack to the role on a permanent basis, however Mack is a revered dancer who has broken barriers in the world of dance as a Black dancer — and still considers himself in the performance stage of his career.

Mack’s tenure as interim director was extended through LifeChance and he said he is in discussion with the board to determine his future.