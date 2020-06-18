Columbia bans police chokeholds; citizens want more accountability, reforms

Columbia City Council has approved a measure that formally prohibits officers at the Columbia Police Department from using chokeholds, except under certain circumstances.

The Council unanimously approved the update to the police department’s use-of-force policy during a June 16 meeting, one in which numerous citizens spoke and expressed dismay about law enforcement tactics — including the deployment of tear gas, among other things — during protests on May 30 and 31.

The update to Columbia’s use-of-force policy expressly bans officers from using chokeholds and carotid artery holds in the police department, except in situations where "deadly force is authorized.”

Longtime Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook says that chokeholds were already not taught at the police department. The revised policy expressly prohibits them.

“It’s never been allowed or trained,” Holbrook told City Council.

The city’s policy defines a chokehold as a “physical maneuver that restricts an individual’s ability to breathe for the purposes of incapacitation.” It defines a carotid artery hold as “any technique that is applied to an effort to control or disable a person by applying pressure or force to the carotid artery, or the jugular vein or the sides of the neck, with the intent or purpose of controlling a person’s movement by constricting the flow of blood to and from the brain.”

The revised city policy also includes “positional asphyxiation precautions,” which instructs officers to avoid arrest tactics which affect a person’s ability to breathe.

The topic of police arrests and a citizen’s ability to breathe have been front-and-center across the nation in recent weeks following the death of George Floyd, an African American man, in Minnesota. Floyd was killed after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes. The death was captured on video, with Floyd telling the arresting officers that he couldn’t breathe. The incident has touched off weeks of marches and rallies across the nation, as protestors passionately speak out against police brutality, injustice and systemic racism.

But Columbia has not been without its own controversy regarding an officer’s knee being on someone’s neck during an arrest.

Specifically, there was an incident during the protests on May 30. That’s the day when a massive peaceful protest at the Statehouse early in the day gave way to a much more intense scene in the afternoon and evening at the Columbia Police Department, where officers and protestors clashed.

The State newspaper published a photo, from longtime photographer Tracy Glantz, which showed three SWAT officers — clad in green, military-like uniforms and armor — arresting an African American man. The photo shows one officer with his left knee against the back of the man’s neck. A citizen video, obtained by WIS, also showed the officer’s left knee against the man’s neck for several moments. The incident spurred Mayor Steve Benjamin to release police body cam footage of the arrest. The State has reported the man was charged with a curfew violation.

Holbrook later said his department reviewed the incident, and that the officer’s knee “unintentionally shifted” into an “incorrect position.”

“In this incident, the officer’s knee momentarily moved from the shoulder blade area to the neck. The officer quickly realized the improper placement of his knee and adjusted accordingly,” Holbrook said on June 8. The officer received additional training on handcuffing arrestees who are in a prone position, and remained on duty.

At the June 16 City Council meeting — held virtually because of continuing concerns about COVID-19 — a host of citizens called in during the public hearing portion of the evening. Almost all of the callers aired grievances with the police department and made pleas for various reforms and initiatives.

For instance, multiple callers asked for full transparency and accountability in the case of Joshua Ruffin, a 17-year-old African American young man who was shot and killed by a white Columbia Police officer in April. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division investigated that incident, and has now passed the case on to Fifth Circuit Solicitor Byron Gipson. In recent protests in Columbia, many have held posters and signs pleading for a resolution — and justice — in that case.

The Columbia Police Department has said the 17-year-old was walking around the Eau Claire neighborhood, which recently had a rash of car break-ins, and fled when an officer tried to stop him. The department said the officer pursued and shot Ruffin in the chest when the teen pulled out a gun. Meanwhile, Todd Rutherford, an attorney for Ruffin's family, has said there was not probable cause for police to stop Ruffin.

Also, citizen Kim Baker told City Council on June 16 that she is deeply concerned by the use of force she has seen by police in recent protests in Columbia.

“Over the past three weeks, I have seen videos, photographs and written accounts of numerous incidences of excessive force and police brutality in Columbia that are still not being adequately addressed by Chief Holbrook and our city government,” Baker said. “This is unacceptable and it needs to change immediately.”

Members of the Empower SC advocacy group also addressed Council on June 16, and told city leaders they want to see more than $3 million moved from the police budget to various social initiatives, including helping the homeless community, feeding senior citizens and beefing up support for the Richland public defender's office, among other things.