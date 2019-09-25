wicked poster

Broadway in Columbia brings Wicked to the Koger Center

Jan. 22-Feb. 9.

Broadway in Columbia | broadwayincolumbia.com, 803-251-2222. Presenting Broadway-caliber touring theater productions in Columbia. All shows at the Koger Center.

Dec. 17-18 — Christmas Wonderland

Jan. 22-Feb. 9 — Wicked

March 31-April 1 — An American in Paris

April 29-30 — Bandstand

May 12 — The Color Purple

June 16-18 — Cats

Chapin Theatre Company | 107 Columbia Ave., 803-240-8544, chapintheatre.org.

Sept. 27-Oct. 6 — A Nice Family Gathering

Dec. 4-8 — A Christmas Carol

Feb. 27-March 8 — The Outsider

April 24-May 3 — Clue

July 31-Aug. 9 — Tarzan

Columbia College | 1301 Columbia College Dr., columbiasc.edu. Performances held at Cottingham Theatre. Hosts a few on-campus productions each year.

Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County | 810 Lyttleton St., (Camden), 803-425-7676, fineartscenter.org. Hosts frequent community productions.

Koger Center for the Arts | 1051 Greene St, 803-251-2222, kogercenterforthearts.com.

Oct. 4 — The Truth About Black Men

Oct. 13 — C.S. Lewis Onstage — The Most Reluctant Convert

Newberry Opera House | 1201 McKibben St., Newberry, 803-276-6264, newberryoperahouse.com.

Oct. 6 — Angelina Ballerina, The Musical

Oct. 13 — Once

Nov. 6 — Macbeth (Presented by Warehouse Theatre)

Nov. 26 ’Twas the Night Before Christmas

Dec. 3 — The Velveteen Rabbit

Jan. 12 — Menopause — The Musical

On Stage Productions | 680 Cherokee Lane, West Columbia, 803-351-6751, onstagesc.com.

Sept. 27-Oct. 6 — Oliver

December — Frosty the Snowman

March — Country Legends Tribute Tour

April — Beverly Hillbillies

June — Let Freedom Ring

Sumter Opera House | 21 N Main St. (Sumter), 803-246-2500.

Oct. 25 — Warehouse Theatre: Macbeth

Town Theatre | 1012 Sumter St., 803-799-2510, towntheatre.com.

Sept. 6-22 — Hello, Dolly!

Oct. 25-Nov. 10 — Into the Woods

Jan. 17-Feb. 2 — Bakersville

March 13-29 — Mary Poppins

May 1-17 — A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder

Trustus Theatre’s 35th anniversary season begins Sept. 27.

Trustus Theatre | 520 Lady St., 803-254-9532, trustus.org.

Sept. 27-Oct. 25 – Company

Sept. 28 — The Black Man ... Complex (staged reading)

Nov. 8-16 — Majorie Prime

Dec. 6-21 — Miss Bennet, Christmas at Pemberley

Jan. 16-18 — We Are Proud to Present a Presentation About the Herero of Namibia, Formerly Known as South West Africa, From the German Südwestafrika, Between the Years 1884 – 1915

Feb. 7-22 — A Streetcar Named Desire

March 13-April 4 — Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson

April 24-May 8 — Fairview

May 29-June 6 — Tiny Beautiful Things (off-site)

June 19-July 18 — We Will Rock You

Aug. 13-29 — Composure

Aug. 20-29 — House Calls, The Strange Tale of Dr. Gale

USC — Center for Performance Experiment | 718 Devine St., artsandsciences.sc.edu/thea. Established in 2009, the center is a unique performance space dedicated to actor training, presenting new and traditional works in exciting and experimental ways. All performances are free.

Nov. 15-17 — MFA Solo Shows (original short plays created and performed by second-year MFA actors)

Sept. 26–Oct. 6 — Stories of Dislocation

March 19-28 — Black Snow

USC — Lab Theatre | artsandsciences.sc.edu/thea. Located in the former Booker T. Washington High School, 1400 Wheat St., between Sumter and Pickens streets, across from the Blatt PE Center.

Nov. 20-23 — I and You

Feb. 29-March 3 — Of Mice and Men

April 22-25 — God of Carnage

USC — Theatre South Carolina | artsandsciences.sc.edu/thea.

Oct. 25-Nov. 9 — Much Ado About Nothing (Drayton Hall Theatre)

Feb. 7-22 — Eurydice (Longstreet Theatre)

April 3-18 — Amadeus (Drayton Hall Theatre)

May 19-30 — A Midsummer Night’s Dream (outdoor performance)

Village Square Theatre | 105 Caughman Rd., Lexington, 803-359-1436, villagesquaretheatre.com.

Oct. 25-Nov. 3 — Mousetrap

Dec. 6-15 — A Christmas Story

Feb. 7-23 — Disney’s Newsies

May 8-17 — Little Women

Workshop Theatre | 803-799-655, workshoptheatre.com.

Sept. 27-Oct. 6 — She Loves Me

Nov. 1-10 — The Realistic Joneses

Jan. 17-26 — The Boys in the Band

March 13-22 — Belles

May 8-17 — The Wedding Singer

WOW Productions | 5816 Shakespeare Rd., 803-807-2969, wowproduction.org.

Sept. 27-29 — Confessions of a Good Man (Harbison Theatre)

March 27-29 — Secrets in Plain Sight (Harbison Theatre)

