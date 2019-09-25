Broadway in Columbia | broadwayincolumbia.com, 803-251-2222. Presenting Broadway-caliber touring theater productions in Columbia. All shows at the Koger Center.
Dec. 17-18 — Christmas Wonderland
Jan. 22-Feb. 9 — Wicked
March 31-April 1 — An American in Paris
April 29-30 — Bandstand
May 12 — The Color Purple
June 16-18 — Cats
Chapin Theatre Company | 107 Columbia Ave., 803-240-8544, chapintheatre.org.
Sept. 27-Oct. 6 — A Nice Family Gathering
Dec. 4-8 — A Christmas Carol
Feb. 27-March 8 — The Outsider
April 24-May 3 — Clue
July 31-Aug. 9 — Tarzan
Columbia College | 1301 Columbia College Dr., columbiasc.edu. Performances held at Cottingham Theatre. Hosts a few on-campus productions each year.
Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County | 810 Lyttleton St., (Camden), 803-425-7676, fineartscenter.org. Hosts frequent community productions.
Koger Center for the Arts | 1051 Greene St, 803-251-2222, kogercenterforthearts.com.
Oct. 4 — The Truth About Black Men
Oct. 13 — C.S. Lewis Onstage — The Most Reluctant Convert
Newberry Opera House | 1201 McKibben St., Newberry, 803-276-6264, newberryoperahouse.com.
Oct. 6 — Angelina Ballerina, The Musical
Oct. 13 — Once
Nov. 6 — Macbeth (Presented by Warehouse Theatre)
Nov. 26 ’Twas the Night Before Christmas
Dec. 3 — The Velveteen Rabbit
Jan. 12 — Menopause — The Musical
On Stage Productions | 680 Cherokee Lane, West Columbia, 803-351-6751, onstagesc.com.
Sept. 27-Oct. 6 — Oliver
December — Frosty the Snowman
March — Country Legends Tribute Tour
April — Beverly Hillbillies
June — Let Freedom Ring
Sumter Opera House | 21 N Main St. (Sumter), 803-246-2500.
Oct. 25 — Warehouse Theatre: Macbeth
Town Theatre | 1012 Sumter St., 803-799-2510, towntheatre.com.
Sept. 6-22 — Hello, Dolly!
Oct. 25-Nov. 10 — Into the Woods
Jan. 17-Feb. 2 — Bakersville
March 13-29 — Mary Poppins
May 1-17 — A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder
Trustus Theatre | 520 Lady St., 803-254-9532, trustus.org.
Sept. 27-Oct. 25 – Company
Sept. 28 — The Black Man ... Complex (staged reading)
Nov. 8-16 — Majorie Prime
Dec. 6-21 — Miss Bennet, Christmas at Pemberley
Jan. 16-18 — We Are Proud to Present a Presentation About the Herero of Namibia, Formerly Known as South West Africa, From the German Südwestafrika, Between the Years 1884 – 1915
Feb. 7-22 — A Streetcar Named Desire
March 13-April 4 — Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson
April 24-May 8 — Fairview
May 29-June 6 — Tiny Beautiful Things (off-site)
June 19-July 18 — We Will Rock You
Aug. 13-29 — Composure
Aug. 20-29 — House Calls, The Strange Tale of Dr. Gale
USC — Center for Performance Experiment | 718 Devine St., artsandsciences.sc.edu/thea. Established in 2009, the center is a unique performance space dedicated to actor training, presenting new and traditional works in exciting and experimental ways. All performances are free.
Nov. 15-17 — MFA Solo Shows (original short plays created and performed by second-year MFA actors)
Sept. 26–Oct. 6 — Stories of Dislocation
March 19-28 — Black Snow
USC — Lab Theatre | artsandsciences.sc.edu/thea. Located in the former Booker T. Washington High School, 1400 Wheat St., between Sumter and Pickens streets, across from the Blatt PE Center.
Nov. 20-23 — I and You
Feb. 29-March 3 — Of Mice and Men
April 22-25 — God of Carnage
USC — Theatre South Carolina | artsandsciences.sc.edu/thea.
Oct. 25-Nov. 9 — Much Ado About Nothing (Drayton Hall Theatre)
Feb. 7-22 — Eurydice (Longstreet Theatre)
April 3-18 — Amadeus (Drayton Hall Theatre)
May 19-30 — A Midsummer Night’s Dream (outdoor performance)
Village Square Theatre | 105 Caughman Rd., Lexington, 803-359-1436, villagesquaretheatre.com.
Oct. 25-Nov. 3 — Mousetrap
Dec. 6-15 — A Christmas Story
Feb. 7-23 — Disney’s Newsies
May 8-17 — Little Women
Workshop Theatre | 803-799-655, workshoptheatre.com.
Sept. 27-Oct. 6 — She Loves Me
Nov. 1-10 — The Realistic Joneses
Jan. 17-26 — The Boys in the Band
March 13-22 — Belles
May 8-17 — The Wedding Singer
WOW Productions | 5816 Shakespeare Rd., 803-807-2969, wowproduction.org.
Sept. 27-29 — Confessions of a Good Man (Harbison Theatre)
March 27-29 — Secrets in Plain Sight (Harbison Theatre)