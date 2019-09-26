Brian Posehn - Cola Comedy Con
Brian Posehn headlines this year’s Cola Comedy Con, which goes from Oct. 3 to 5.

Cola Comedy Con | sodacitystandup.com. Indie comedy festival.

Oct. 3-5

Columbia City Ballet | 1545 Main St., 803-799-7605, columbiacityballet.com

Oct. 24 — Gala With a Bite (701 Whaley)

Columbia Museum of Art | 1515 Main St., 803-799-2810, columbiamuseum.org

Oct. 6 — The Classical Arts of India

Oct. 17 — Beer and Brats on Boyd

Oct. 24 — Diwali Kick-Off Party

Jan. 12 — Ikebana Display and Demonstration

March 7 — CMA Gala

Comedy House | 2768 Decker Blvd., 803-798-9898, comedyhouse.us.

Sept. 20-22 - Kym Whitley

Sept. 27-28 — Kier Spates

Oct. 18-20 — Cocoa Brown

Oct. 25-26 — Newphew Tommy

Oct. 30 — B. Simone

Nov. 1-3 — Shawty, What My Name Is?

Nov. 15-17 — Karlous Miller

Nov. 21-24 — John Morgan

Dec. 5-8 — Bruh-Man

Dec. 18-22 — Jackie Fabulous

Eau Claire Unity Festival | facebook.com/EauClaireFest.

2020 Date TBD — All-Day Festival

Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College | 7300 College St., 803-407-5011, harbisontheatre.org.

Nov. 8 — Kalen Allen (social media personality)

Jan. 24 — Akintunde and Joey I.L.O. (comedy)

March 21 — MTC Showoff (talent competition)

Historic Columbia | historiccolumbia.org.

Sept. 21 — Jubilee: Festival of Black History & Culture

Oct. 1 — Renovation Rodeo

Oct. 10 — Spirits Alive!

Oct. 13 and 14 — Columbia City of Women Guided Tour

Koger Center for the Arts | 1051 Greene St., 803-251-2222, kogercenterforthearts.com.

March 4-5 — Shen Yun

Newberry Opera House | 1201 McKibben St., Newberry, 803-276-6264, newberryoperahouse.com.

Sept. 29 — L’il Entertainment (fundraiser)

Nov. 17 — Miss Newberry Pageant

Feb. 13 — Cirque Zuma Zuma

Feb. 29 — James Gregory (comedy)

March 14 — Peter Pan & Cinderella On Ice

March 22 — Capitol Steps (comedy)

May 14-15 — Jeanne Robertson (speaker)

Palmetto LUNA Arts | 1830 Henderson St., palmettoluna.org. Multidisciplinary organizer and promoter of Latino-focused arts. Active at First Thursday on Main Street. Henderson Street gallery is open by appointment only.

Sept. 26 — Spanish Conversation Happy Hour (Tapp’s Arts Center)

Oct. 10 — Noche de Luna (701 Whaley)

Rosewood Art and Music Festival | facebook.com/RosewoodArtandMusicFestival. All-day festival with artists, music, performances and more.

Oct. 5

Soda City Stand Up | sodacitystandup.com. Local comedy collective holds frequent events around town, including a popular Open Mic every Monday at New Brookland Tavern.

S.C. Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum | 301 Gervais St., 803-737-8095, crr.sc.gov.

Nov. 16 — Texas History Day

Dec. 7 — WWII at the Museum

Feb. 8 — Swordfest

Feb. 28 — Vietnam Veterans Day

Sumter Opera House | 21 N Main St. (Sumter), 803-246-2500, sumtersc.gov/operahouse.

Jan. 17 — Artrageous

Famously Hot SC Pride | scpride.org

Oct. 16-19 — Famously Hot SC Pride

June 6 — Outfest

S.C. State Museum | 301 Gervais St., 803-898-4921, scmuseum.org.

Sept. 15 — Celebracion de la Herencia Hispana

Sept. 28-Nov. 3 — Museum of Oz

Oct. 25 — Growl at the Moon

Nov. 9 — Fall Festival

Jan. 29 — Museum Roadshow

State Fair | scstatefair.org

Oct. 9-20 — State Fairgrounds

Township Auditorium | 1703 Taylor St., 803-576-2350, thetownship.org.

Oct. 9 — Miranda Sings

Trustus Theatre | 520 Lady St., 803-254-9532, trustus.org.

September-May (multiple performances) — The Mothers (sketch comedy)

Spring 2020 — The Big Easy House Party (off-site)

May 15 — Miss Vista Queen Pageant (fundraiser)

USC McKissick Museum | USC Horseshoe, 803-777-7251, artsandsciences.sc.edu/mckissickmuseum. McKissick Museum tells the story of Southern life — community, culture and the environment.

Sept. 24 — Nature of Fall with Rudy Mancke

Oct. 9-20 — FOLKFabulous@theFair (at the S.C. State Fair)

Dec. 10 — Nature of Winter with Rudy Mancke

