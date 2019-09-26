Cola Comedy Con | sodacitystandup.com. Indie comedy festival.
Oct. 3-5
Columbia City Ballet | 1545 Main St., 803-799-7605, columbiacityballet.com
Oct. 24 — Gala With a Bite (701 Whaley)
Columbia Museum of Art | 1515 Main St., 803-799-2810, columbiamuseum.org
Oct. 6 — The Classical Arts of India
Oct. 17 — Beer and Brats on Boyd
Oct. 24 — Diwali Kick-Off Party
Jan. 12 — Ikebana Display and Demonstration
March 7 — CMA Gala
Comedy House | 2768 Decker Blvd., 803-798-9898, comedyhouse.us.
Sept. 20-22 - Kym Whitley
Sept. 27-28 — Kier Spates
Oct. 18-20 — Cocoa Brown
Oct. 25-26 — Newphew Tommy
Oct. 30 — B. Simone
Nov. 1-3 — Shawty, What My Name Is?
Nov. 15-17 — Karlous Miller
Nov. 21-24 — John Morgan
Dec. 5-8 — Bruh-Man
Dec. 18-22 — Jackie Fabulous
Eau Claire Unity Festival | facebook.com/EauClaireFest.
2020 Date TBD — All-Day Festival
Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College | 7300 College St., 803-407-5011, harbisontheatre.org.
Nov. 8 — Kalen Allen (social media personality)
Jan. 24 — Akintunde and Joey I.L.O. (comedy)
March 21 — MTC Showoff (talent competition)
Historic Columbia | historiccolumbia.org.
Sept. 21 — Jubilee: Festival of Black History & Culture
Oct. 1 — Renovation Rodeo
Oct. 10 — Spirits Alive!
Oct. 13 and 14 — Columbia City of Women Guided Tour
Koger Center for the Arts | 1051 Greene St., 803-251-2222, kogercenterforthearts.com.
March 4-5 — Shen Yun
Newberry Opera House | 1201 McKibben St., Newberry, 803-276-6264, newberryoperahouse.com.
Sept. 29 — L’il Entertainment (fundraiser)
Nov. 17 — Miss Newberry Pageant
Feb. 13 — Cirque Zuma Zuma
Feb. 29 — James Gregory (comedy)
March 14 — Peter Pan & Cinderella On Ice
March 22 — Capitol Steps (comedy)
May 14-15 — Jeanne Robertson (speaker)
Palmetto LUNA Arts | 1830 Henderson St., palmettoluna.org. Multidisciplinary organizer and promoter of Latino-focused arts. Active at First Thursday on Main Street. Henderson Street gallery is open by appointment only.
Sept. 26 — Spanish Conversation Happy Hour (Tapp’s Arts Center)
Oct. 10 — Noche de Luna (701 Whaley)
Rosewood Art and Music Festival | facebook.com/RosewoodArtandMusicFestival. All-day festival with artists, music, performances and more.
Oct. 5
Soda City Stand Up | sodacitystandup.com. Local comedy collective holds frequent events around town, including a popular Open Mic every Monday at New Brookland Tavern.
S.C. Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum | 301 Gervais St., 803-737-8095, crr.sc.gov.
Nov. 16 — Texas History Day
Dec. 7 — WWII at the Museum
Feb. 8 — Swordfest
Feb. 28 — Vietnam Veterans Day
Sumter Opera House | 21 N Main St. (Sumter), 803-246-2500, sumtersc.gov/operahouse.
Jan. 17 — Artrageous
Famously Hot SC Pride | scpride.org
Oct. 16-19 — Famously Hot SC Pride
June 6 — Outfest
S.C. State Museum | 301 Gervais St., 803-898-4921, scmuseum.org.
Sept. 15 — Celebracion de la Herencia Hispana
Sept. 28-Nov. 3 — Museum of Oz
Oct. 25 — Growl at the Moon
Nov. 9 — Fall Festival
Jan. 29 — Museum Roadshow
State Fair | scstatefair.org
Oct. 9-20 — State Fairgrounds
Township Auditorium | 1703 Taylor St., 803-576-2350, thetownship.org.
Oct. 9 — Miranda Sings
Trustus Theatre | 520 Lady St., 803-254-9532, trustus.org.
September-May (multiple performances) — The Mothers (sketch comedy)
Spring 2020 — The Big Easy House Party (off-site)
May 15 — Miss Vista Queen Pageant (fundraiser)
USC McKissick Museum | USC Horseshoe, 803-777-7251, artsandsciences.sc.edu/mckissickmuseum. McKissick Museum tells the story of Southern life — community, culture and the environment.
Sept. 24 — Nature of Fall with Rudy Mancke
Oct. 9-20 — FOLKFabulous@theFair (at the S.C. State Fair)
Dec. 10 — Nature of Winter with Rudy Mancke