Columbia College | columbiasc.edu.
Nov. 5 — Columbia College Opera and Musical Scenes Program (Spears Concert Hall)
Jan. 25 — Metropolitan Opera Auditions (Spears Concert Hall)
The Met Live in HD | The Metropolitan Opera’s Emmy and Peabody Award-winning series of live performance transmissions returns. Select shows will be broadcast at Regal Sandhill Stadium 16 with IMAX and RegalColumbiana Grande Stadium 14. Visit fathomevents.com or metopera.org for details.
Newberry Opera House | 1201 McKibben St., 803-276-6264, newberryoperahouse.com
Jan. 16 — Verdi’s La Traviata
Jan. 26 — Palmetto Opera
Palmetto Opera | palmettooperasc.org
Jan. 17 — La Traviata (Koger Center)
April 26 — Great Moments in Italian Opera (Spears Recital Hall at Columbia College)
Opera at USC | Opera at USC offers a truly comprehensive program for both graduate and undergraduate students, covering every facet of opera production, both on stage and behind the scenes.
Nov. 1-3 — Susannah (Drayton Hall Theatre)
Feb. 28-March 1 — Carousel (Drayton Hall Theater)
April 18-19 — The Lanny and Sidney Palmer One Act Series: As One (School of Music Recital Hall)