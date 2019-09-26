Arpad Darazs Singers | adsingers.org. Led by Robert Neese, a student of founding conductor Árpád Darázs, this ensemble performs a varied repertoire of classical and contemporary works including sacred, secular, accompanied and a cappella.
Arts at Ebenezer | 1301 Richland St., 803-765-9430, ebenezerlutheran.org. Hosts concerts that are free and open to the public.
Arts at Shandon | 607 Woodrow St., shandonpresbyterian.org. Church hosts frequent artistic events.
Bill’s Music Shop | 701 Meeting St., West Columbia, 803-796-6477, billsmusicshop.com. Bluegrass and acoustic jam sessions on Fridays, classic country concerts on Saturdays, among other events.
Broadway in Columbia | broadwayincolumbia.com, 803-251-2222.
Nov. 21 — Mannheim Steamroller Christmas (Koger Center)
Carolina LifeSong Initiative | 803-777-1870. The initiative provides piano instruction and music experiences for people with autism, ADD/ADHD, developmental delays, Down syndrome, hearing and visual impairments and PPD-NOS. Every semester includes a public recital for the students.
Christmas at Red Bank | facebook.com/ChristmasAtRedBank. Holiday concert featuring local rock and folk musicians at Red Bank United Methodist Church.
Dec. 8
Colonial Life Arena | 801 Lincoln St., coloniallifearena.com.
Sept. 21 — Trey Songz & Friends
Sept. 29 — Carrie Underwood
Oct. 3 — Alabama
Oct. 18 — MercyMe
Nov. 8 — Miranda Lambert
Nov. 20 — Five Finger Death Punch
Dec. 3 — Ariana Grande
Columbia Baroque | 803-727-8555, columbiabaroque.com. All concerts presented in the USC School of Music Recital Hall.
Dec. 17 — Lo, How a Rose
Jan. 24 — La Belle Danse
May 12 — Charmante Nuit
Columbia Choral Society | columbiachoralsociety.org.
Nov. 17 — Alleluia Variations (Centennial ARP Church)
May 3 — Spring Performance (Location TBD)
Columbia College | columbiasc.edu.
Nov. 2 — Columbia College Choral Clinic (Spears Concert Hall)
Nov. 12 — Columbia College Jazz Combos (Spears Concert Hall)
Nov. 18 — Columbia College Chamber Orchestra (Spears Concert Hall)
Nov. 21 — Columbia College Music Program Student Recital (Spears Concert Hall)
Dec. 5 — Columbia College Lessons and Carols Service (College Place Methodist Church)
April 2 — Columbia College Spring Musical Evening (Spears Concert Hall)
April 6 — Columbia College Chamber Orchestra (Spears Concert Hall)
April 7 — Columbia College Jazz Concert (Spears Concert Hall)
April 14 — Columbia College Music Program Student Recital (Spears Concert Hall)
April 16— Columbia College Choral Concert (Spears Concert Hall)
Columbia Community Concert Band | cccb.bandlink.org.
All-volunteer, adult, nonprofit band founded in 1981. Concerts at Airport High School.
Oct. 25 (Airport High School)
Dec. 20 (Airport High School)
Feb. 21 (Location TBD)
April 24 (Location TBD)
Columbia Museum of Art | 1515 Main St., 803-799-2810, columbiamuseum.org.
Sept. 22 — Chaye Alexander Presents Live at Boyd Plaza: The Reggae Jazz Experience
Oct. 5 — Jazz with Noel Freidline
Nov. 12 — CMA Chamber on Main
Nov. 15 — Arts & Draughts
Feb. 25 — CMA Chamber on Main
March 13 — Arts & Draughts
April 29 — CMA Chamber on Main
May 15 — Arts & Draughts
Dutch Fork Choral Society | dutchforkchoralsociety.com. Formed in 2001, the Dutch Fork Choral Society is a community choir serving the Irmo/Chapin area.
Dec. 12 (St. Mary’s Episcopal Church)
Feb. 21 (Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church)
Spring TBD
Ensemble Eclectica | ensembleeclectica.org. A contemporary ensemble whose mission is to stimulate audience appreciation of the arts through exposure to a wide variety of artistic collaborations.
Famously Hot New Year | famouslyhotnewyear.com.
Dec. 31 (Main and Gervais, downtown Columbia)
Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County | 803-425-7676, fineartscenter.org. Concerts held in the Wood Auditorium unless otherwise noted.
Oct. 3-5 — 23rd Carolina Downhome Blues Festival (various locations)
Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College | 7300 College St., 803-407-5011, harbisontheatre.org.
Oct. 11 — Harlem 100
Oct. 26 — Carolina Shout: Reggie Sullivan
Nov. 15 — Thelma Houston: Motown Experience
Dec. 15 — S.C. Philharmonic: Holiday Pops
Dec. 21 — Columbia Children’s Theatre: Santa Claus The Musical
Jan. 18 — Carolina Shout: Ranky Tanky
Feb. 8 — Gospel Live: Historically Black Colleges and Universities Take The Stage
Feb. 28 — Farewell Angelina
April 5 — S.C. Philharmonic: Best of Broadway
April 18 — Complexions Presents Bach To Bowie
April 25 — Carolina Shout: Terence Young
May 1 — An Acoustic Evening With Edwin McCain and Patrick Davis
Heritage at Lowman | 803-732-8800, theheritageatlowman.org.Retirement community hosts occasional concerts.
Jam Room Music Festival | jamroommusicfestival.com.
Oct. 26
JerryFest | fivepointscolumbia.com.Music festival in Five Points celebrating the life of Jerry Garcia.
Oct. 6
Koger Center for the Arts | 1051 Greene St, 803-251-2222, kogercenterforthearts.com.
Nov. 8 — Koger Center Jazz
Nov. 21 — TobyMac
Dec. 19 — Jim Brickman: A Christmas Celebration
Jan. 15 — Koger Center Jazz
March 17 — Koger Center Jazz
May 9 — Koger Center Jazz
June 21 — Koger Center Jazz
Feb. 21 — Auntie Karen Foundation: Legends Of....Concert
May 1 — The Bachelor Live
Lake Murray Symphony Orchestra | 803-400-3540, lmso.org.
Sept. 22 — Made in America (Harbison Theatre)
Nov. 24 — Hail Britannia (Harbison Theatre)
Feb. 23 — Beethoven and Birthdays (Harbison Theatre)
May 3 — Concertos & Cupcakes (Harbison Theatre)
June 7 — Koncert for Kids (Cornerstone Church)
July 3 — Star Spangled Symphonic Salute (Saluda Shoals Park)
Lexington County Choral Society | 803-359-8794, lexcochoralsoc.org. All concerts at Saxe-Gotha Presbyterian Church.
Dec. 6-7 — Sing We Now Of Christmas
Jan. 31 — Share a Song of Sisters
March 13 — Sing a Song of Broadway (And More)
May 8 — Share a Song of Celebration and Joy
Love Peace & Hip-Hop | lovepeacehiphop.com. Organization puts on Columbia’s annual Hip-Hop Family day each April, a day-long outdoor celebration on Main Street representing hip-hop culture in all its various forms — music, dancing, street art and more.
April 11 — Hip-Hop Family Day
Make Music Day | makemusiccolumbia.org.
June 21
The Senate | 1022 Senate St., 803-252-9392, thesenatecolumbia.com.
Sept. 21 — Fever 333
Sept. 28 — Frank Foster
Sept. 29 — Blue October
Oct. 3 — Perpetual Groove
Oct. 4 — Who’s Bad (Michael Jackson tribute)
Oct. 5 — SC Pride Aftermath
Oct. 10 — Gin Blossoms
Oct. 11 — What So Not
Oct. 12 — Bullet The Blue Sky (U2 tribute)
Oct. 17 — Jon Langston
Oct. 19 — Drake White
Oct. 23 — Koe Wetzel
Oct. 24 — Badflower
Oct. 26 — Yacht Rock
Oct. 29 — Helmet
Oct. 30 — The Maine
Nov. 1 — Hippo Campus
Nov. 2 — Of Montreal
Nov. 9 — Mason Ramsey
Nov. 17 — Matt and Kim
Nov. 18 — Loud Luxury
Nov. 20 — Gryffin
Dec. 7 — Runaway Gin
Dec. 13 —Purple Rain (Prince tribute)
Dec. 20 — Drivin N Cryin
March 7 — Cash Unchained
Newberry Opera House | 1201 McKibben St., 803-276-6264, newberryoperahouse.com.
Sept. 20 — Everclear
Sept. 21 — The Buckinghams
Sept. 22 — Claudio Olivera & Madeline Beitel
Sept. 27 — William Bell
Sept. 28 — Forever Motown
Oct. 2 — Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives
Oct. 3 — Fireside Collective
Oct. 4 — Blue Ӧyster Cult
Oct. 5 — Mac McAnally
Oct. 12 — The Marshall Tucker Band
Oct. 15 — Nobuntu, A Cappella From Zimbabwe
Oct. 17 — Jackyl
Oct. 18 — The Kingdom Choir
Oct. 20 — Dali Quartet
Oct. 25 — Thunderstruck (AC/DC tribute)
Nov. 1 — Alan Chow Piano Concert
Nov. 5 — Big Bad Voodoo Daddy
Nov. 13 — Iron Butterfly
Nov. 14 — Ozark Jubilee
Nov. 15 — John Hiatt
Nov. 20 — Aaron Neville
Nov. 21 — Oleta Adams
Nov. 22-23 — Edwin McCain & Full Band
Nov. 24 — Joey Alexander Trio
Dec. 1 — The Tams & The 14k Gold Band
Dec. 5 — Stop Light Observations
Dec. 7 — Tuba Christmas
Dec. 11 — Christmas With John Berry
Dec. 12 — The TEN Tenors Home For The Holidays
Dec. 13 — An Evening with CeCe Winans
Jan. 9 — Stringing & Singing with Sonia Lee & Friends
Jan. 10 — Jimmy Fortune
Jan. 11 — Heart By Heart
Jan. 17 — Balsam Range
Jan. 18 — Unspoken Tradition
Jan. 21-22 — An Evening With Travis Tritt
Jan. 24 — Night Fever (Bee Gees tribute)
Jan. 25 — Jake Shimabukuro
Jan. 31 — Delbert McClinton
Feb. 14 — The Don Felder Band
Feb. 20 — Newberry College Music Honors Program
Feb. 21 — Sierra Hull
Feb. 22 — Rhonda Vincent & The Rage
Feb. 23 — An Intimate Night With Sandi Patty
Feb. 28 — Ken Ford, King of Strings
March 1 — Music of Peter, Paul & Mary and Simon & Garfunkel
March 5 — The Lettermen
March 7 — Paul Thorn
March 8 — Southside Johnny
March 12 — The Gospel Side of Dailey & Vincent
March 13 — An Evening with Dailey & Vincent
March 15 — Georgia On My Mind: A Celebration of Ray Charles & His Music
March 19 — The Embers featuring Craig Woolard
March 20 — Hammer of the Gods (Led Zeppelin tribute)
March 21 — The Malpass Brothers
March 28 — The Isaacs with Terry Bradshaw
April 4 — Allen University Spring Concert
April 17 — Steel Betty
April 18 — Ernie Haase + Signature Sound
April 19 — Newberry Chamber Orchestra
April 25 — Brian Culbertson
April 26 — Mariachi Herencia de México
May 1 — Glenn Miller Orchestra
May 2 — Harlem Quartet
May 3 — Music of “The Rat Pack”
May 7 — Newberry College Jazz Big Band
May 29 — Black Jacket Symphony: Prince’s Purple Rain
June 5 — The Righteous Brothers
The Palmetto Mastersingers | 803-765-0777, palmettomastersingers.org. An all male chorus that performs everything from The Beatles to Beethoven and Mozart to Motown.
Nov. 22 — Feast, Fast and Frolic (St. Joseph Catholic Church)
Nov. 23 — Feast, Fast and Frolic (St. Andrews Presbyterian Church)
Dec. 8 — Feast, Fast and Frolic (First Presbyterian Church)
Feb. 22 — Ages and Stages (St. Andrews Baptist Church)
May 1 — Past, Present Future (Main Street Methodist Church)
Palmetto Chamber Orchestra | palmettochamberorchestra.weebly.com. Group of professional string educators from the Midlands and high-level, proficient high schoolers and community performers.
Rhythm on the River | West Columbia Riverwalk Park and Amphitheater, rhythmontheriversc.com. Spring and fall concert series by the river in West Columbia.
Sept. 27 — Rob Crosby
Oct. 4, Oct. 11, Oct. 18, Oct. 25
The Sandlapper Singers | sandlappersingers.org. The Sandlapper Singers seek to celebrate American choral music and advance the art of ensemble singing through performance, education and outreach.
Oct. 18 (St. Michael’s and All Angels’ Episcopal Church) and Oct. 20 (Ebenezer Lutheran Church Historic Chapel) — Movie Music Magic
Dec. 13 (Lutheran Theological Southern Seminary Chapel) and Dec. 15 (St. Martin in the Fields Episcopal Church) — Simple Gifts
April 17 (Eastminster Presbyterian Church) and April 19 (East Cooper Baptist Church) — Requiem for the Living
Skipp Pearson Jazz Legacy Foundation | skpfoundation.org. Produces shows at Pops Place/Le Cafe Jazz in Finlay Park. All concerts held there unless otherwise noted.
Sept. 29 — The Art in Jazz, Part 1
Oct. 27 — The Art in Jazz, Part 2 (lecture and discussion)
Nov. 24 — The Art in Jazz, Part 3 (film and discussion)
Dec. 22 — The Art in Jazz, Part 4 (opening photo exhibition)
Dec. 31 — New Year’s Eve at Le Café
Jan. 19 — The Art in Jazz, Part 5 (film and discussion)
Feb. 14 — Valentine’s Day at Le Café
Feb. 14 — Valentine’s Weekend
March 22 — The Art in Jazz, Part 6 (Women in Jazz)
April 2 - A Day of Jazz
S.C. State Museum | 301 Gervais St., 803-898-4921, scmuseum.org.
Sept. 24, Oct. 29, Nov. 19 — Bluegrass Jam Session
South Carolina Philharmonic | 803-771-7937, scphilharmonic.com. All concerts at the Koger Center except where noted.
Sept. 24 — Untuxed (The Pastor’s Study at Lula Drake)
Oct. 12 — Masterworks Series: Visiones y Música
Oct. 22 — Untuxed (The Pastor’s Study at Lula Drake)
Oct. 29 — Boyd Plaza Sonatas (free program at Boyd Plaza)
Nov. 16 — Masterworks Series: Reimagining Vivaldi
Nov. 19 — Boyd Plaza Sonatas (free program at Boyd Plaza)
Dec. 15 — Holiday Pops (Harbison Theatre)
Jan. 11-12 — Masterworks Series: Beethoven + Blue Jeans
Feb. 4 — Untuxed (The Pastor’s Study at Lula Drake)
Feb. 22 — Masterworks Series: Beethoven’s First Piano Concerto
March 14 — Masterworks Series: Phenoms + Schumann
April 5 — Best of Broadway (Harbison Theatre)
April 7 — Untuxed (The Pastor’s Study at Lula Drake)
April 25 — Masterworks Series: Scheherazade
Southeastern Piano Festival | sepf.music.sc.edu. Presenting evening concerts by renowned pianists on the world music scene today, daily masterclasses, recitals, lessons, and the Arthur Fraser International Piano Competition.
June 14-20
Sumter Opera House | 21 N Main St. (Sumter), 803-246-2500, sumtersc.gov/operahouse.
Sept. 14 — What’s Going On: The Marvin Gay Experience & More
Sept. 28 — Country Cool
Oct. 10 — Tiffany
Nov. 16 — The Sicilian Tenors
Dec. 14 — Tab Benoit
Tapp’s Arts Center | 1644 Main St., 803-988-0013, tappsartscenter.com.
Monthly (every second Tuesday) — Songversations
Township Auditorium | 1703 Taylor St., 803-576-2350, thetownship.org.
Sept. 24 — Loading Dock Live: Tokyo Joe
Oct. 6 — Styx
Oct. 23 — Alison Krauss
Oct. 25 — J. Anthony Brown & Friends
Nov. 3 — John Crist
Nov. 16 — Southern Soul Fest
Feb. 15 — Joe Bonamassa
Trinity Episcopal Cathedral | 1100 Sumter St., 803-771-7300, trinitysc.org. In addition to concerts, Trinity offers music-centered services.
Trustus Theatre | 520 Lady St., 803-254-9532, trustus.org.
Dec. 10 and 17 — Jingle Bell Jazz
University of South Carolina School of Music | 813 Assembly St., 803-777-4280, music.sc.edu. From its symphony orchestra to its many faculty recitals, the USC School of Music is a steady source of music programming. Most events are held at the Koger Center, the school’s Recital Hall (second floor of the music school on Assembly Street next to the Koger Center) and the Johnson Performance Hall in the Darla Moore School of Business.
Sept. 23 — Serena LaRoche Faculty Voice Recital (School of Music Recital Hall)
Oct. 2 — Joshua K. Pifer Guest Artist Voice Recital (School of Music Recital Hall
Oct. 6 — Milene Aliverti Guest Artist Cello Concert (School of Music Recital Hall)
Oct. 8 — Graduate Vocal Ensemble (School of Music Recital Hall)
Oct. 14 — Opus Two Recital (School of Music Recital Hall)
Oct 17 — Ronald Davis Faculty Tuba Recital (School of Music Recital Hall)
Oct. 17 — Göran Marcusson Guest Artist Flute Recital (School of Music Recital Hall)
Oct. 20 — Freeman Sundays @3 (School of Music Recital Hall)
Oct. 31 — Double Reed Halloween Concert (School of Music Recital Hall)
Nov. 6 — Andy Harnsberger Guest Artist Percussion Ensemble (School of Music Recital Hall)
Nov. 12 — UofSC University Bands (Koger Center)
Nov. 17 —Freeman Sundays @3 (School of Music Recital Hall)
Nov. 19 — UofSC Graduate String Quartet (School of Music Recital Hall)
Nov. 20 — Carolina Alive Vocal Concert (School of Music Recital Hall)
Nov. 21 — Palmetto Pans Steel Drum Concert (School of Music Recital Hall)
Nov. 22 — Chamber Music Night (School of Music Recital Hall)
Nov. 24 — Campus Orchestra Concert (Johnson Performance Hall)
Dec. 2 — John O’Conor Piano Master Class (School of Music Recital Hall)
Dec. 3 — Graduate Vocal Ensemble Concert (School of Music Recital Hall)
Dec. 6 — UofSC Concert Choir Christmas Concert (Shandon United Methodist Church)
Dec. 6 — UofSC New Sounds Quartet Concert (School of Music Recital Hall)
Dec. 8 — UofSC Concert Choir Christmas Concert (Shandon Presbyterian Church)
Dec. 15 — Carolina LifeSong Initiative Recital (School of Music Recital Hall)
Jan. 16 — Emily Albrink Guest Artist Voice Recital (School of Music Recital Hall)
Jan. 18 — Beethoven Piano Evening (School of Music Recital Hall)
Jan. 20 — Charles Fugo Faculty Piano Recital (School of Music Recital Hall)
Jan. 27 — Ari Streisfeld and Phillip Bush Faculty Recital (School of Music Recital Hall)
Jan. 30 — The Complete Beethoven Bagatelles (School of Music Recital Hall)
Feb. 3 — Justin Stowe Guest Artist Tuba Recital (School of Music Recital Hall)
Feb. 23 — Freeman Sundays @3: Beethoven at 250 (School of Music Recital Hall)
March 1 — UofSC University Bands (Koger Center)
March 16 — Marina Lomazov and Joseph Rackers Duo Piano Recital (School of Music Recital Hall)
March 18 — Arno Bornkamp and Kenneth Tse Guest Artist Saxophone Recital (School of Music Recital Hall)
March 22 — Freeman Sundays @3: Musical Potpourri (School of Music Recital Hall)
April 6 — Percussion Ensemble Concert (School of Music Recital Hall)
April 14 — Palmetto Pans Steel Drum Concert (School of Music Recital Hall)
April 16 — Graduate Vocal Ensemble Concert (School of Music Recital Hall)
April 20 — UofSC University Bands (Koger Center)
April 24 — UofSC Graduate String Quartet Concert (School of Music Recital Hall)
April 24 — Discover UofSC Computer Music (School of Music)
April 26 — Student Composers Recital (School of Music Recital Hall)
April 27 — Chamber Music Night (School of Music Recital Hall)
USC Choral Music | Vocal music abounds at Carolina, from the prestigious Concert Choir to the uplifting USC Gospel Choir. Concerts listed are free.
Oct. 3 — Choirs at First Thursday on Main (Main Street United Methodist Church)
Nov. 21 — University Chorus Concert (Shandon United Methodist Church)
Dec. 5 — Men’s and Women’s Chorus Concert (Main Street United Methodist Church)
Feb. 6 — First Thursday on Main Street Choral Concert (Main Street United Methodist Church)
March 5 — University Chorus Concert (Main Street United Methodist Church)
April 14 — Men’s & Women’s Chorus Concert (Shandon Presbyterian Church)
April 23 — University Chorus (Shandon United Methodist Church)
USC Jazz Ensembles | The music of Miles, Coltrane, Goodman and many others take center stage as jazz ensembles of all sizes — big bands to small combos — perform “America’s classical music” throughout the year. All concerts are free.
Oct. 1 — Jazz Faculty Recital (School of Music Recital Hall)
Oct. 5 — Jazz Masterworks Orchestra (Johnson Performance Hall)
Oct. 6 — Jonathan Kreisberg Guest Artist Jazz Guitar and Quartet Concert (Johnson Performance Hall)
Oct. 16 — Cliff Leaman and Joseph Rackers Faculty Recital (School of Music Recital Hall)
Oct. 22 — Left Bank Big Band Concert
Oct. 31 — Jazz Combos Concert (School of Music Recital Hall)
Dec. 4 — Jazz Combos Concert (School of Music Recital Hall)
Feb. 13 — Left Bank Big Band (Koger Center)
March 17 — Faculty Jazz Recital (School of Music Recital Hall)
April 4 — Jazz Masterworks Orchestra (Johnson Performance Hall)
April 7 — Swing Shift Big Band Concert (School of Music Recital Hall)
April 22 — Carolina Alive Jazz Vocal Concert (School of Music Recital Hall)
USC Parker Quartet | For the seventh straight year, the Grammy-winning Parker Quartet is in residence at the School of Music.
Oct. 24 — Parker Quartet Concert (School of Music Recital Hall)
Oct. 25 — Parker Quartet Chamber Music Master Class (School of Music Recital Hall)
Oct. 27 — Parker Quartet Family Concert (Johnson Performance Hall)
March 26 — Parker Quartet Concert (School of Music Recital Hall)
March 27 — Parker Quartet Chamber Music Master Class (School of Music Recital Hall)
March 28 — Chamber Music Day and High School String Quartet Competition (School of Music Recital Hall, Johnson Performance Hall)
March 29 — Parker Quartet Family Concert (Johnson Performance Hall)
USC Southern Exposure New Music Series | This free concert series brings some of the best contemporary classical music and musicians to Columbia.
Sept. 27 — Mike Block and Sandeep Das (School of Music Recital Hall)
Nov. 15 — Claire Chase (School of Music Recital Hall)
Feb. 22 — Savvy Chamber Competition finalists (Johnson Performance Hall, Darla Moore School of Business)
April 3 — Kronos Quartet (School of Music Recital)
USC Symphony Orchestra | All concerts at the Koger Center.
Sept. 26 — Opening Night
Oct. 29 — Bohemian Rhapsody
Dec. 3 — Mahler and Beethoven
Feb. 11 — Rising Stars
March 24 — Alumni Spotlight
April 23 — Season Finale
USC Symphonic Winds | The Symphonic Winds perform music at the Koger Center that represents both traditional and contemporary genres. Performances are free.
Nov. 14, Feb. 14, April 16
USC Wind Ensemble | The highly regarded USC Wind Ensemble is committed to new music. Performances are free and take place in the Koger Center unless otherwise noted.
Sept. 22, Oct. 27, Nov. 19, Feb. 14, March 19, April 19
Vista After Five | Free concert series outside the The Senate/Tin Roof. Lineup TBD.
Oct. 3, Oct. 10, Oct. 17, Oct. 24, April 2, April 9, April 16, April 23, April 30, May 7