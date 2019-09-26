Arpad Darazs Singers | adsingers.org. Led by Robert Neese, a student of founding conductor Árpád Darázs, this ensemble performs a varied repertoire of classical and contemporary works including sacred, secular, accompanied and a cappella.

Arts at Ebenezer | 1301 Richland St., 803-765-9430, ebenezerlutheran.org. Hosts concerts that are free and open to the public.

Arts at Shandon | 607 Woodrow St., shandonpresbyterian.org. Church hosts frequent artistic events.

Bill’s Music Shop | 701 Meeting St., West Columbia, 803-796-6477, billsmusicshop.com. Bluegrass and acoustic jam sessions on Fridays, classic country concerts on Saturdays, among other events.

Broadway in Columbia | broadwayincolumbia.com, 803-251-2222.

Nov. 21 — Mannheim Steamroller Christmas (Koger Center)

Carolina LifeSong Initiative | 803-777-1870. The initiative provides piano instruction and music experiences for people with autism, ADD/ADHD, developmental delays, Down syndrome, hearing and visual impairments and PPD-NOS. Every semester includes a public recital for the students.

Christmas at Red Bank | facebook.com/ChristmasAtRedBank. Holiday concert featuring local rock and folk musicians at Red Bank United Methodist Church.

Dec. 8

Thank-U-Next Ariana Grande
Buy Now

Colonial Life Arena | 801 Lincoln St., coloniallifearena.com.

Sept. 21 — Trey Songz & Friends

Sept. 29 — Carrie Underwood

Oct. 3 — Alabama

Oct. 18 — MercyMe

Nov. 8 — Miranda Lambert

Nov. 20 — Five Finger Death Punch

Dec. 3 — Ariana Grande

Columbia Baroque | 803-727-8555, columbiabaroque.com. All concerts presented in the USC School of Music Recital Hall.

Dec. 17 — Lo, How a Rose

Jan. 24 — La Belle Danse

May 12 — Charmante Nuit

Columbia Choral Society | columbiachoralsociety.org.

Nov. 17 — Alleluia Variations (Centennial ARP Church)

May 3 — Spring Performance (Location TBD)

Columbia College | columbiasc.edu.

Nov. 2 — Columbia College Choral Clinic (Spears Concert Hall)

Nov. 12 — Columbia College Jazz Combos (Spears Concert Hall)

Nov. 18 — Columbia College Chamber Orchestra (Spears Concert Hall)

Nov. 21 — Columbia College Music Program Student Recital (Spears Concert Hall)

Dec. 5 — Columbia College Lessons and Carols Service (College Place Methodist Church)

April 2 — Columbia College Spring Musical Evening (Spears Concert Hall)

April 6 — Columbia College Chamber Orchestra (Spears Concert Hall)

April 7 — Columbia College Jazz Concert (Spears Concert Hall)

April 14 — Columbia College Music Program Student Recital (Spears Concert Hall)

April 16— Columbia College Choral Concert (Spears Concert Hall)

Columbia Community Concert Band | cccb.bandlink.org.

All-volunteer, adult, nonprofit band founded in 1981. Concerts at Airport High School.

Oct. 25 (Airport High School)

Dec. 20 (Airport High School)

Feb. 21 (Location TBD)

April 24 (Location TBD)

Columbia Museum of Art | 1515 Main St., 803-799-2810, columbiamuseum.org.

Sept. 22 — Chaye Alexander Presents Live at Boyd Plaza: The Reggae Jazz Experience

Oct. 5 — Jazz with Noel Freidline

Nov. 12 — CMA Chamber on Main

Nov. 15 — Arts & Draughts

Feb. 25 — CMA Chamber on Main

March 13 — Arts & Draughts

April 29 — CMA Chamber on Main

May 15 — Arts & Draughts

Dutch Fork Choral Society | dutchforkchoralsociety.com. Formed in 2001, the Dutch Fork Choral Society is a community choir serving the Irmo/Chapin area.

Dec. 12 (St. Mary’s Episcopal Church)

Feb. 21 (Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church)

Spring TBD

Ensemble Eclectica | ensembleeclectica.org. A contemporary ensemble whose mission is to stimulate audience appreciation of the arts through exposure to a wide variety of artistic collaborations.

Famously Hot New Year | famouslyhotnewyear.com.

Dec. 31 (Main and Gervais, downtown Columbia)

Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County | 803-425-7676, fineartscenter.org. Concerts held in the Wood Auditorium unless otherwise noted.

Oct. 3-5 — 23rd Carolina Downhome Blues Festival (various locations)

Ranky Tanky

Ranky Tanky performs Jan. 18 at Harbison Theatre.

Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College | 7300 College St., 803-407-5011, harbisontheatre.org.

Oct. 11 — Harlem 100

Oct. 26 — Carolina Shout: Reggie Sullivan

Nov. 15 — Thelma Houston: Motown Experience

Dec. 15 — S.C. Philharmonic: Holiday Pops

Dec. 21 — Columbia Children’s Theatre: Santa Claus The Musical

Jan. 18 — Carolina Shout: Ranky Tanky

Feb. 8 — Gospel Live: Historically Black Colleges and Universities Take The Stage

Feb. 28 — Farewell Angelina

April 5 — S.C. Philharmonic: Best of Broadway

April 18 — Complexions Presents Bach To Bowie

April 25 — Carolina Shout: Terence Young

May 1 — An Acoustic Evening With Edwin McCain and Patrick Davis

Thelma Houston

Thelma Houston brings Motown Experience to Harbison Theatre on Nov. 15.

Heritage at Lowman | 803-732-8800, theheritageatlowman.org.Retirement community hosts occasional concerts.

Jam Room Music Festival cheering

The Jam Room Music Festival returns on Oct. 26.

Jam Room Music Festival | jamroommusicfestival.com.

Oct. 26

JerryFest | fivepointscolumbia.com.Music festival in Five Points celebrating the life of Jerry Garcia.

Oct. 6

Koger Center for the Arts | 1051 Greene St, 803-251-2222, kogercenterforthearts.com.

Nov. 8 — Koger Center Jazz

Nov. 21 — TobyMac

Dec. 19 — Jim Brickman: A Christmas Celebration

Jan. 15 — Koger Center Jazz

March 17 — Koger Center Jazz

May 9 — Koger Center Jazz

June 21 — Koger Center Jazz

Feb. 21 — Auntie Karen Foundation: Legends Of....Concert

May 1 — The Bachelor Live

Lake Murray Symphony Orchestra | 803-400-3540, lmso.org.

Sept. 22 — Made in America (Harbison Theatre)

Nov. 24 — Hail Britannia (Harbison Theatre)

Feb. 23 — Beethoven and Birthdays (Harbison Theatre)

May 3 — Concertos & Cupcakes (Harbison Theatre)

June 7 — Koncert for Kids (Cornerstone Church)

July 3 — Star Spangled Symphonic Salute (Saluda Shoals Park)

Lexington County Choral Society | 803-359-8794, lexcochoralsoc.org. All concerts at Saxe-Gotha Presbyterian Church.

Dec. 6-7 — Sing We Now Of Christmas

Jan. 31 — Share a Song of Sisters

March 13 — Sing a Song of Broadway (And More)

May 8 — Share a Song of Celebration and Joy

Love Peace & Hip-Hop | lovepeacehiphop.com. Organization puts on Columbia’s annual Hip-Hop Family day each April, a day-long outdoor celebration on Main Street representing hip-hop culture in all its various forms — music, dancing, street art and more.

April 11 — Hip-Hop Family Day

Make Music Day | makemusiccolumbia.org.

June 21

OfMontreal

Of Montreal performs at The Senate on Nov. 2.

The Senate | 1022 Senate St., 803-252-9392, thesenatecolumbia.com.

Sept. 21 — Fever 333

Sept. 28 — Frank Foster

Sept. 29 — Blue October

Oct. 3 — Perpetual Groove

Oct. 4 — Who’s Bad (Michael Jackson tribute)

Oct. 5 — SC Pride Aftermath

Oct. 10 — Gin Blossoms

Oct. 11 — What So Not

Oct. 12 — Bullet The Blue Sky (U2 tribute)

Oct. 17 — Jon Langston

Oct. 19 — Drake White

Oct. 23 — Koe Wetzel

Oct. 24 — Badflower

Oct. 26 — Yacht Rock

Oct. 29 — Helmet

Oct. 30 — The Maine

Nov. 1 — Hippo Campus

Nov. 2 — Of Montreal

Nov. 9 — Mason Ramsey

Nov. 17 — Matt and Kim

Nov. 18 — Loud Luxury

Nov. 20 — Gryffin

Dec. 7 — Runaway Gin

Dec. 13 —Purple Rain (Prince tribute)

Dec. 20 — Drivin N Cryin

March 7 — Cash Unchained

Ten Tenors

The TEN Tenors Home For The Holidays tour stops at Newberry Opera House on Dec. 12.

Newberry Opera House | 1201 McKibben St., 803-276-6264, newberryoperahouse.com.

Sept. 20 — Everclear

Sept. 21 — The Buckinghams

Sept. 22 — Claudio Olivera & Madeline Beitel

Sept. 27 — William Bell

Sept. 28 — Forever Motown

Oct. 2 — Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives

Oct. 3 — Fireside Collective

Oct. 4 — Blue Ӧyster Cult

Oct. 5 — Mac McAnally

Oct. 12 — The Marshall Tucker Band

Oct. 15 — Nobuntu, A Cappella From Zimbabwe

Oct. 17 — Jackyl

Oct. 18 — The Kingdom Choir

Oct. 20 — Dali Quartet

Oct. 25 — Thunderstruck (AC/DC tribute)

Nov. 1 — Alan Chow Piano Concert

Nov. 5 — Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

Nov. 13 — Iron Butterfly

Nov. 14 — Ozark Jubilee

Nov. 15 — John Hiatt

Nov. 20 — Aaron Neville

Nov. 21 — Oleta Adams

Nov. 22-23 — Edwin McCain & Full Band

Nov. 24 — Joey Alexander Trio

Dec. 1 — The Tams & The 14k Gold Band

Dec. 5 — Stop Light Observations

Dec. 7 — Tuba Christmas

Dec. 11 — Christmas With John Berry

Dec. 12 — The TEN Tenors Home For The Holidays

Dec. 13 — An Evening with CeCe Winans

Jan. 9 — Stringing & Singing with Sonia Lee & Friends

Jan. 10 — Jimmy Fortune

Jan. 11 — Heart By Heart

Jan. 17 — Balsam Range

Jan. 18 — Unspoken Tradition

Jan. 21-22 — An Evening With Travis Tritt

Jan. 24 — Night Fever (Bee Gees tribute)

Jan. 25 — Jake Shimabukuro

Jan. 31 — Delbert McClinton

Feb. 14 — The Don Felder Band

Feb. 20 — Newberry College Music Honors Program

Feb. 21 — Sierra Hull

Feb. 22 — Rhonda Vincent & The Rage

Feb. 23 — An Intimate Night With Sandi Patty

Feb. 28 — Ken Ford, King of Strings

March 1 — Music of Peter, Paul & Mary and Simon & Garfunkel

March 5 — The Lettermen

March 7 — Paul Thorn

March 8 — Southside Johnny

March 12 — The Gospel Side of Dailey & Vincent

March 13 — An Evening with Dailey & Vincent

March 15 — Georgia On My Mind: A Celebration of Ray Charles & His Music

March 19 — The Embers featuring Craig Woolard

March 20 — Hammer of the Gods (Led Zeppelin tribute)

March 21 — The Malpass Brothers

March 28 — The Isaacs with Terry Bradshaw

April 4 — Allen University Spring Concert

April 17 — Steel Betty

April 18 — Ernie Haase + Signature Sound

April 19 — Newberry Chamber Orchestra

April 25 — Brian Culbertson

April 26 — Mariachi Herencia de México

May 1 — Glenn Miller Orchestra

May 2 — Harlem Quartet

May 3 — Music of “The Rat Pack”

May 7 — Newberry College Jazz Big Band

May 29 — Black Jacket Symphony: Prince’s Purple Rain

June 5 — The Righteous Brothers

The Palmetto Mastersingers | 803-765-0777, palmettomastersingers.org. An all male chorus that performs everything from The Beatles to Beethoven and Mozart to Motown.

Nov. 22 — Feast, Fast and Frolic (St. Joseph Catholic Church)

Nov. 23 — Feast, Fast and Frolic (St. Andrews Presbyterian Church)

Dec. 8 — Feast, Fast and Frolic (First Presbyterian Church)

Feb. 22 — Ages and Stages (St. Andrews Baptist Church)

May 1 — Past, Present Future (Main Street Methodist Church)

Palmetto Chamber Orchestra | palmettochamberorchestra.weebly.com. Group of professional string educators from the Midlands and high-level, proficient high schoolers and community performers.

Rhythm on the River | West Columbia Riverwalk Park and Amphitheater, rhythmontheriversc.com. Spring and fall concert series by the river in West Columbia.

Sept. 27 — Rob Crosby

Oct. 4, Oct. 11, Oct. 18, Oct. 25

The Sandlapper Singers | sandlappersingers.org. The Sandlapper Singers seek to celebrate American choral music and advance the art of ensemble singing through performance, education and outreach.

Oct. 18 (St. Michael’s and All Angels’ Episcopal Church) and Oct. 20 (Ebenezer Lutheran Church Historic Chapel) — Movie Music Magic

Dec. 13 (Lutheran Theological Southern Seminary Chapel) and Dec. 15 (St. Martin in the Fields Episcopal Church) — Simple Gifts

April 17 (Eastminster Presbyterian Church) and April 19 (East Cooper Baptist Church) — Requiem for the Living

Skipp Pearson Jazz Legacy Foundation | skpfoundation.org. Produces shows at Pops Place/Le Cafe Jazz in Finlay Park. All concerts held there unless otherwise noted.

Sept. 29 — The Art in Jazz, Part 1

Oct. 27 — The Art in Jazz, Part 2 (lecture and discussion)

Nov. 24 — The Art in Jazz, Part 3 (film and discussion)

Dec. 22 — The Art in Jazz, Part 4 (opening photo exhibition)

Dec. 31 — New Year’s Eve at Le Café

Jan. 19 — The Art in Jazz, Part 5 (film and discussion)

Feb. 14 — Valentine’s Day at Le Café

Feb. 14 — Valentine’s Weekend

March 22 — The Art in Jazz, Part 6 (Women in Jazz)

April 2 - A Day of Jazz

S.C. State Museum | 301 Gervais St., 803-898-4921, scmuseum.org.

Sept. 24, Oct. 29, Nov. 19 — Bluegrass Jam Session

SC Phil

The South Carolina Philharmonic kicks off its Masterworks season on Oct. 12.

South Carolina Philharmonic | 803-771-7937, scphilharmonic.com. All concerts at the Koger Center except where noted.

Sept. 24 — Untuxed (The Pastor’s Study at Lula Drake)

Oct. 12 — Masterworks Series: Visiones y Música

Oct. 22 — Untuxed (The Pastor’s Study at Lula Drake)

Oct. 29 — Boyd Plaza Sonatas (free program at Boyd Plaza)

Nov. 16 — Masterworks Series: Reimagining Vivaldi

Nov. 19 — Boyd Plaza Sonatas (free program at Boyd Plaza)

Dec. 15 — Holiday Pops (Harbison Theatre)

Jan. 11-12 — Masterworks Series: Beethoven + Blue Jeans

Feb. 4 — Untuxed (The Pastor’s Study at Lula Drake)

Feb. 22 — Masterworks Series: Beethoven’s First Piano Concerto

March 14 — Masterworks Series: Phenoms + Schumann

April 5 — Best of Broadway (Harbison Theatre)

April 7 — Untuxed (The Pastor’s Study at Lula Drake)

April 25 — Masterworks Series: Scheherazade

Southeastern Piano Festival | sepf.music.sc.edu. Presenting evening concerts by renowned pianists on the world music scene today, daily masterclasses, recitals, lessons, and the Arthur Fraser International Piano Competition.

June 14-20

Sumter Opera House | 21 N Main St. (Sumter), 803-246-2500, sumtersc.gov/operahouse.

Sept. 14 — What’s Going On: The Marvin Gay Experience & More

Sept. 28 — Country Cool

Oct. 10 — Tiffany

Nov. 16 — The Sicilian Tenors

Dec. 14 — Tab Benoit

Tapp’s Arts Center | 1644 Main St., 803-988-0013, tappsartscenter.com.

Monthly (every second Tuesday) — Songversations

Township Auditorium | 1703 Taylor St., 803-576-2350, thetownship.org.

Sept. 24 — Loading Dock Live: Tokyo Joe

Oct. 6 — Styx

Oct. 23 — Alison Krauss

Oct. 25 — J. Anthony Brown & Friends

Nov. 3 — John Crist

Nov. 16 — Southern Soul Fest

Feb. 15 — Joe Bonamassa

Trinity Episcopal Cathedral | 1100 Sumter St., 803-771-7300, trinitysc.org. In addition to concerts, Trinity offers music-centered services.

Trustus Theatre | 520 Lady St., 803-254-9532, trustus.org.

Dec. 10 and 17 — Jingle Bell Jazz

University of South Carolina School of Music | 813 Assembly St., 803-777-4280, music.sc.edu. From its symphony orchestra to its many faculty recitals, the USC School of Music is a steady source of music programming. Most events are held at the Koger Center, the school’s Recital Hall (second floor of the music school on Assembly Street next to the Koger Center) and the Johnson Performance Hall in the Darla Moore School of Business.

Sept. 23 — Serena LaRoche Faculty Voice Recital (School of Music Recital Hall)

Oct. 2 — Joshua K. Pifer Guest Artist Voice Recital (School of Music Recital Hall

Oct. 6 — Milene Aliverti Guest Artist Cello Concert (School of Music Recital Hall)

Oct. 8 — Graduate Vocal Ensemble (School of Music Recital Hall)

Oct. 14 — Opus Two Recital (School of Music Recital Hall)

Oct 17 — Ronald Davis Faculty Tuba Recital (School of Music Recital Hall)

Oct. 17 — Göran Marcusson Guest Artist Flute Recital (School of Music Recital Hall)

Oct. 20 — Freeman Sundays @3 (School of Music Recital Hall)

Oct. 31 — Double Reed Halloween Concert (School of Music Recital Hall)

Nov. 6 — Andy Harnsberger Guest Artist Percussion Ensemble (School of Music Recital Hall)

Nov. 12 — UofSC University Bands (Koger Center)

Nov. 17 —Freeman Sundays @3 (School of Music Recital Hall)

Nov. 19 — UofSC Graduate String Quartet (School of Music Recital Hall)

Nov. 20 — Carolina Alive Vocal Concert (School of Music Recital Hall)

Nov. 21 — Palmetto Pans Steel Drum Concert (School of Music Recital Hall)

Nov. 22 — Chamber Music Night (School of Music Recital Hall)

Nov. 24 — Campus Orchestra Concert (Johnson Performance Hall)

Dec. 2 — John O’Conor Piano Master Class (School of Music Recital Hall)

Dec. 3 — Graduate Vocal Ensemble Concert (School of Music Recital Hall)

Dec. 6 — UofSC Concert Choir Christmas Concert (Shandon United Methodist Church)

Dec. 6 — UofSC New Sounds Quartet Concert (School of Music Recital Hall)

Dec. 8 — UofSC Concert Choir Christmas Concert (Shandon Presbyterian Church)

Dec. 15 — Carolina LifeSong Initiative Recital (School of Music Recital Hall)

Jan. 16 — Emily Albrink Guest Artist Voice Recital (School of Music Recital Hall)

Jan. 18 — Beethoven Piano Evening (School of Music Recital Hall)

Jan. 20 — Charles Fugo Faculty Piano Recital (School of Music Recital Hall)

Jan. 27 — Ari Streisfeld and Phillip Bush Faculty Recital (School of Music Recital Hall)

Jan. 30 — The Complete Beethoven Bagatelles (School of Music Recital Hall)

Feb. 3 — Justin Stowe Guest Artist Tuba Recital (School of Music Recital Hall)

Feb. 23 — Freeman Sundays @3: Beethoven at 250 (School of Music Recital Hall)

March 1 — UofSC University Bands (Koger Center)

March 16 — Marina Lomazov and Joseph Rackers Duo Piano Recital (School of Music Recital Hall)

March 18 — Arno Bornkamp and Kenneth Tse Guest Artist Saxophone Recital (School of Music Recital Hall)

March 22 — Freeman Sundays @3: Musical Potpourri (School of Music Recital Hall)

April 6 — Percussion Ensemble Concert (School of Music Recital Hall)

April 14 — Palmetto Pans Steel Drum Concert (School of Music Recital Hall)

April 16 — Graduate Vocal Ensemble Concert (School of Music Recital Hall)

April 20 — UofSC University Bands (Koger Center)

April 24 — UofSC Graduate String Quartet Concert (School of Music Recital Hall)

April 24 — Discover UofSC Computer Music (School of Music)

April 26 — Student Composers Recital (School of Music Recital Hall)

April 27 — Chamber Music Night (School of Music Recital Hall)

USC Choral Music | Vocal music abounds at Carolina, from the prestigious Concert Choir to the uplifting USC Gospel Choir. Concerts listed are free.

Oct. 3 — Choirs at First Thursday on Main (Main Street United Methodist Church)

Nov. 21 — University Chorus Concert (Shandon United Methodist Church)

Dec. 5 — Men’s and Women’s Chorus Concert (Main Street United Methodist Church)

Feb. 6 — First Thursday on Main Street Choral Concert (Main Street United Methodist Church)

March 5 — University Chorus Concert (Main Street United Methodist Church)

April 14 — Men’s & Women’s Chorus Concert (Shandon Presbyterian Church)

April 23 — University Chorus (Shandon United Methodist Church)

USC Jazz Ensembles | The music of Miles, Coltrane, Goodman and many others take center stage as jazz ensembles of all sizes — big bands to small combos — perform “America’s classical music” throughout the year. All concerts are free.

Oct. 1 — Jazz Faculty Recital (School of Music Recital Hall)

Oct. 5 — Jazz Masterworks Orchestra (Johnson Performance Hall)

Oct. 6 — Jonathan Kreisberg Guest Artist Jazz Guitar and Quartet Concert (Johnson Performance Hall)

Oct. 16 — Cliff Leaman and Joseph Rackers Faculty Recital (School of Music Recital Hall)

Oct. 22 — Left Bank Big Band Concert

Oct. 31 — Jazz Combos Concert (School of Music Recital Hall)

Dec. 4 — Jazz Combos Concert (School of Music Recital Hall)

Feb. 13 — Left Bank Big Band (Koger Center)

March 17 — Faculty Jazz Recital (School of Music Recital Hall)

April 4 — Jazz Masterworks Orchestra (Johnson Performance Hall)

April 7 — Swing Shift Big Band Concert (School of Music Recital Hall)

April 22 — Carolina Alive Jazz Vocal Concert (School of Music Recital Hall)

USC Parker Quartet | For the seventh straight year, the Grammy-winning Parker Quartet is in residence at the School of Music.

Oct. 24 — Parker Quartet Concert (School of Music Recital Hall)

Oct. 25 — Parker Quartet Chamber Music Master Class (School of Music Recital Hall)

Oct. 27 — Parker Quartet Family Concert (Johnson Performance Hall)

March 26 — Parker Quartet Concert (School of Music Recital Hall)

March 27 — Parker Quartet Chamber Music Master Class (School of Music Recital Hall)

March 28 — Chamber Music Day and High School String Quartet Competition (School of Music Recital Hall, Johnson Performance Hall)

March 29 — Parker Quartet Family Concert (Johnson Performance Hall)

Kronos Quartet

Kronos Quartet performs as part of the Southern Exposure series on April 3.

USC Southern Exposure New Music Series | This free concert series brings some of the best contemporary classical music and musicians to Columbia.

Sept. 27 — Mike Block and Sandeep Das (School of Music Recital Hall)

Nov. 15 — Claire Chase (School of Music Recital Hall)

Feb. 22 — Savvy Chamber Competition finalists (Johnson Performance Hall, Darla Moore School of Business)

April 3 — Kronos Quartet (School of Music Recital)

USC Symphony Orchestra | All concerts at the Koger Center.

Sept. 26 — Opening Night

Oct. 29 — Bohemian Rhapsody

Dec. 3 — Mahler and Beethoven

Feb. 11 — Rising Stars

March 24 — Alumni Spotlight

April 23 — Season Finale

USC Symphonic Winds | The Symphonic Winds perform music at the Koger Center that represents both traditional and contemporary genres. Performances are free.

Nov. 14, Feb. 14, April 16

USC Wind Ensemble | The highly regarded USC Wind Ensemble is committed to new music. Performances are free and take place in the Koger Center unless otherwise noted.

Sept. 22, Oct. 27, Nov. 19, Feb. 14, March 19, April 19

Vista After Five | Free concert series outside the The Senate/Tin Roof. Lineup TBD.

Oct. 3, Oct. 10, Oct. 17, Oct. 24, April 2, April 9, April 16, April 23, April 30, May 7

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporarily removed comments from articles while we work on a new and better commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation on our Free Times Facebook page.