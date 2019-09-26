Blue Note Poetry | Monthly spoken word and poetry series held the first Tuesday of each month at Pearlz Oyster Bar (936 Gervais St.).
Columbia Museum of Art | 1515 Main St., 803-799-2810, columbiamuseum.org.
Oct. 3 — Focal Points: Proud Perspectives
Oct. 15 — Focal Points: Temas en la Colección
Oct. 19 — Focal Points: Brush with Death
Oct. 18-19 — Harlem South: A View Through the Lens
Oct. 21 — An Evening with the Curator
Oct. 26 — Focal Points: In the Cards
Oct. 29 — Artbreak: Van Gogh to the Countryside
Oct. 29 — Focal Points: Please Be Seated
Nov. 20 — ArtBreak: Van Gogh and French Literature
S.C. Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum | 301 Gervais St., 803-737-8095, crr.sc.gov. Lunch and Learn speakers for 2019-2020.
Aug. 30 — Harris Baily, The Orphan Brigade: The 371st Odyssey in World War I
Sept. 27 — Harold Mills, The History of the United Confederate Veterans
Oct. 25 — Johanna Rivera, Revealing the HL Hunley: Conservation and Deconcretion Process of the Civil War Submarine
Nov. 8 — Howard Burnham, Frank Vizetelly (1830-1883): A British Journalist reports on the Civil War
Dec. 13 — Leon Harris, Finding your Revolutionary Roots: Exploring the service of American Patriots (and Loyalists)
Jan. 31 — Erick Nason; Captain Clark, 2nd SC Regiment: Recalls the Siege of Savannah
Feb. 28 — Edward Forte, The Continental Marines, 1775- 1783: In the Beginning
March 27 — Myron Harrington, A Marine Officer Who Led a Company at Hue to Take Back the City
April 24 — Al Billings, An Objective View of the Vietnam War by a Four-Tour Navy Aviator
May 29 — Ryan Floyd, Escaping the Quagmire: Military Escalation and Diplomacy during the Vietnam Conflict
June 26 — Joyce Wood, Discoveries from a World War I Memoir: Exploring the Haunts of Pirates
The Deckle Edge Literary Festival | deckleedgesc.org.
2020 Date TBD
Mind Gravy | facebook.com/groups/mindgravy. Weekly Wednesday poetry and music series led by Al Black and held at Cool Beans (1217 College St.)
Newberry Opera House | 1201 McKibben St., 803-276-6264, newberryoperahouse.com.
Oct. 21 — Judge Richard Gergel, Newberry College
Oct. 24 — Author Danny Gardner, Newberry College
Feb. 1 — Harry Potter & The Sacred Text
Richland Library | richlandlibrary.com.
Oct. 1 — OUT Talks (main branch)
Nov. 15 — Meet the Author: Min Jin Lee (main branch)
March 6 — Together SC Gallery Reception (main branch)
April 23 — 34th Annual Augusta Baker’s Dozen: A Celebration of Stories (various locations)
University of South Carolina Libraries | library.sc.edu. Hosts frequent author events and symposia.
Sept. 28 — Sports in Comics Talk
Oct. 8 — TCoop Talk: Comics and Censorship
Oct. 26 — Monsters, Murder & Mayhem: The Nightmare World of Horror in American Comics Talk
Nov. 14 — A Conversation with Roy and Dann Thomas
USC Open Book | artsandsciences.sc.edu/theopenbook. Part book club, part lecture series and part community read. All talks and author appearances are in the Campus Room of the Capstone Building. A book signing and reception follow each appearance. Free to public.
March 23 — Elise Blackwell’s talk on Warlight
March 25 — A Conversation with Michael Ondaatje
March 29: Talk on Catalog of Unabashed Gratitude
April 1 — Ross Gay Visit
April 6 — Jim Barilla on Urban Wildlife (and His Own Work) with Reference to Happiness
April 8 — Aminatta Forna Visit
April 13 — Elise Blackwell Talk on The Third Hotel
April 15 — Laura van den Berg Visit
USC Women’s and Gender Studies Program | artsandsciences.sc.edu/wgst
Sept. 26 — Adrenée Glover Freeman Lecture: Valerie Smith