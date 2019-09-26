Blue Note Poetry | Monthly spoken word and poetry series held the first Tuesday of each month at Pearlz Oyster Bar (936 Gervais St.).

Columbia Museum of Art | 1515 Main St., 803-799-2810, columbiamuseum.org.

Oct. 3 — Focal Points: Proud Perspectives

Oct. 15 — Focal Points: Temas en la Colección

Oct. 19 — Focal Points: Brush with Death

Oct. 18-19 — Harlem South: A View Through the Lens

Oct. 21 — An Evening with the Curator

Oct. 26 — Focal Points: In the Cards

Oct. 29 — Artbreak: Van Gogh to the Countryside

Oct. 29 — Focal Points: Please Be Seated

Nov. 20 — ArtBreak: Van Gogh and French Literature

S.C. Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum | 301 Gervais St., 803-737-8095, crr.sc.gov. Lunch and Learn speakers for 2019-2020.

Aug. 30 — Harris Baily, The Orphan Brigade: The 371st Odyssey in World War I

Sept. 27 — Harold Mills, The History of the United Confederate Veterans

Oct. 25 — Johanna Rivera, Revealing the HL Hunley: Conservation and Deconcretion Process of the Civil War Submarine

Nov. 8 — Howard Burnham, Frank Vizetelly (1830-1883): A British Journalist reports on the Civil War

Dec. 13 — Leon Harris, Finding your Revolutionary Roots: Exploring the service of American Patriots (and Loyalists)

Jan. 31 — Erick Nason; Captain Clark, 2nd SC Regiment: Recalls the Siege of Savannah

Feb. 28 — Edward Forte, The Continental Marines, 1775- 1783: In the Beginning

March 27 — Myron Harrington, A Marine Officer Who Led a Company at Hue to Take Back the City

April 24 — Al Billings, An Objective View of the Vietnam War by a Four-Tour Navy Aviator

May 29 — Ryan Floyd, Escaping the Quagmire: Military Escalation and Diplomacy during the Vietnam Conflict

June 26 — Joyce Wood, Discoveries from a World War I Memoir: Exploring the Haunts of Pirates

The Deckle Edge Literary Festival | deckleedgesc.org.

2020 Date TBD

Mind Gravy | facebook.com/groups/mindgravy. Weekly Wednesday poetry and music series led by Al Black and held at Cool Beans (1217 College St.)

Newberry Opera House | 1201 McKibben St., 803-276-6264, newberryoperahouse.com.

Oct. 21 — Judge Richard Gergel, Newberry College

Oct. 24 — Author Danny Gardner, Newberry College

Feb. 1 — Harry Potter & The Sacred Text

Richland Library | richlandlibrary.com.

Oct. 1 — OUT Talks (main branch)

Nov. 15 — Meet the Author: Min Jin Lee (main branch)

March 6 — Together SC Gallery Reception (main branch)

April 23 — 34th Annual Augusta Baker’s Dozen: A Celebration of Stories (various locations)

University of South Carolina Libraries | library.sc.edu. Hosts frequent author events and symposia.

Sept. 28 — Sports in Comics Talk

Oct. 8 — TCoop Talk: Comics and Censorship

Oct. 26 — Monsters, Murder & Mayhem: The Nightmare World of Horror in American Comics Talk

Nov. 14 — A Conversation with Roy and Dann Thomas

Laura Van Den Berg

Laura Van Den Berg will visit the University of South Carolina as part of the Open Book series on April 15.

USC Open Book | artsandsciences.sc.edu/theopenbook. Part book club, part lecture series and part community read. All talks and author appearances are in the Campus Room of the Capstone Building. A book signing and reception follow each appearance. Free to public.

March 23 — Elise Blackwell’s talk on Warlight

March 25 — A Conversation with Michael Ondaatje

March 29: Talk on Catalog of Unabashed Gratitude

April 1 — Ross Gay Visit

April 6 — Jim Barilla on Urban Wildlife (and His Own Work) with Reference to Happiness

April 8 — Aminatta Forna Visit

April 13 — Elise Blackwell Talk on The Third Hotel

April 15 — Laura van den Berg Visit

Valerie Smith - Adrenée Glover Freeman Lecture
Valerie Smith delivers this year’s Adrenée Glover Freeman Lecture on Sept. 26.

USC Women’s and Gender Studies Program | artsandsciences.sc.edu/wgst

Sept. 26 — Adrenée Glover Freeman Lecture: Valerie Smith

