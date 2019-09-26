Columbia Jewish Film Festival | columbiajewishfilmfestival.com. The mission of the Columbia Jewish Film Festival is to offer outstanding world cinema that promotes awareness, appreciation and pride in the diversity of the Jewish experience.
Oct. 22-Nov. 5
Columbia Museum of Art | 1515 Main St., 803-799-2810, columbiamuseum.org.
Nov. 5 — Van Gogh to the Movies: Akira Kurosawa’s Dreams
Dec. 1 — Van Gogh to the Movies: Vincent van Gogh: A New Way of Seeing
Dec. 15 — Van Gogh to the Movies: Vincent & Theo
Jan. 10 — Van Gogh to the Movies: Loving Vincent and Talkback Featuring Steven Naifeh
Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College | 7300 College St., 803-407-5011, harbisontheatre.org.
Oct. 29 — Halloween Movie (Hocus Pocus) and Trick-or-Treat
March 10 — National Theatre Live: All My Sons
Newberry Opera House | 1201 McKibben St., Newberry, 803-276-6264, newberryoperahouse.com. Hosts occasional screenings. Stay tuned to website for dates.
Nickelodeon Theatre | 1607 Main St., 803-254-8234, nickelodeon.org. Film schedule is updated continuously; see website for details.
Sept. 24 — Emanuel
Sept. 28 — Sound & Vision: Let’s Get Lost
Sept. 29 — Manhattan Shorts
Oct. 2 — OUT Here: To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar
Oct. 4 — Nick After Hours: A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night
Oct. 8 — For the Record: This Changes Everything
Oct. 9 — Foreign Focus: The Chambermaid
Oct. 16 — Weird Sisters: High Life
Oct. 30 — Weird Sisters: Suspiria (2018)
Nov. 16 — Saturday Stories: NYICFF Kids Flicks Two
March 26-29 — Indie Grits Film Festival
Richland Library, Main Branch | 1431 Assembly St., 803-929-3457, richlandlibrary.com. Hosts occasional screenings.
S.C. State Museum | 301 Gervais St., 803-898-4921, scmuseum.org. The museum’s 4D theater provides a 3-D visual experience with the fourth dimension of environmental experiences like blasts of air, vibrating seats and water spray. The 55-foot digital dome planetarium takes guests on journeys to the deepest reaches of space through astronomy shows.
Tapp’s Arts Center | 1644 Main St., 803-609-3479, tappsartscenter.com
Oct. 12 — Lake House
USC-McKissick Museum | USC Horseshoe (728 Pickens St.), 803-777-7251, sc.edu/study/colleges_schools/artsandsciences/mckissick_museum.
Oct. 14 — Lunch & Learn: Quilts and the Stories of My Life with Peggie Hartwell
Nov. 13 — Lunch & Learn: Interpreting Civil War Quilts: It Gets Complicated with Jane Pryzybysz
Dec. 4 — Lunch & Learn: Let Them Speak — A Glimpse Inside A Woman’s Right