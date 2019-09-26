Nickelodeon marquee

The Nickelodeon Theatre is Columbia’s arthouse cinema.

 John A. Carlos II

Columbia Jewish Film Festival | columbiajewishfilmfestival.com. The mission of the Columbia Jewish Film Festival is to offer outstanding world cinema that promotes awareness, appreciation and pride in the diversity of the Jewish experience.

Oct. 22-Nov. 5

Columbia Museum of Art | 1515 Main St., 803-799-2810, columbiamuseum.org.

Nov. 5 — Van Gogh to the Movies: Akira Kurosawa’s Dreams

Dec. 1 — Van Gogh to the Movies: Vincent van Gogh: A New Way of Seeing

Dec. 15 — Van Gogh to the Movies: Vincent & Theo

Jan. 10 — Van Gogh to the Movies: Loving Vincent and Talkback Featuring Steven Naifeh

Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College | 7300 College St., 803-407-5011, harbisontheatre.org.

Oct. 29 — Halloween Movie (Hocus Pocus) and Trick-or-Treat

March 10 — National Theatre Live: All My Sons

Newberry Opera House | 1201 McKibben St., Newberry, 803-276-6264, newberryoperahouse.com. Hosts occasional screenings. Stay tuned to website for dates.

Nickelodeon Theatre | 1607 Main St., 803-254-8234, nickelodeon.org. Film schedule is updated continuously; see website for details.

Sept. 24 — Emanuel

Sept. 28 — Sound & Vision: Let’s Get Lost

Sept. 29 — Manhattan Shorts

Oct. 2 — OUT Here: To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar

Oct. 4 — Nick After Hours: A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night

Oct. 8 — For the Record: This Changes Everything

Oct. 9 — Foreign Focus: The Chambermaid

Oct. 16 — Weird Sisters: High Life

Oct. 30 — Weird Sisters: Suspiria (2018)

Nov. 16 — Saturday Stories: NYICFF Kids Flicks Two

March 26-29 — Indie Grits Film Festival

Richland Library, Main Branch | 1431 Assembly St., 803-929-3457, richlandlibrary.com. Hosts occasional screenings.

S.C. State Museum | 301 Gervais St., 803-898-4921, scmuseum.org. The museum’s 4D theater provides a 3-D visual experience with the fourth dimension of environmental experiences like blasts of air, vibrating seats and water spray. The 55-foot digital dome planetarium takes guests on journeys to the deepest reaches of space through astronomy shows.

Tapp’s Arts Center | 1644 Main St., 803-609-3479, tappsartscenter.com

Oct. 12 — Lake House

USC-McKissick Museum | USC Horseshoe (728 Pickens St.), 803-777-7251, sc.edu/study/colleges_schools/artsandsciences/mckissick_museum.

Oct. 14 — Lunch & Learn: Quilts and the Stories of My Life with Peggie Hartwell

Nov. 13 — Lunch & Learn: Interpreting Civil War Quilts: It Gets Complicated with Jane Pryzybysz  

Dec. 4 — Lunch & Learn: Let Them Speak — A Glimpse Inside A Woman’s Right

