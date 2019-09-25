Ann Brodie’s Carolina Ballet | 914 Pulaski St., 803-771-6303, carolinaballet.net. A civic company for pre-professional dancers, Carolina Ballet alumni can be found in top companies throughout the country. Presents several performances and events throughout the season.
Nov. 26-Dec.1 — The Nutcracker (Township Auditorium)
Feb. 22-23 — Hans Christian Andersen (CMFA Artspace)
April 24-26 — A Midsummer Night’s Dream (The Township Auditorium)
Arts at Shandon | 607 Woodrow St., shandonpresbyterian.org. Church hosts frequent artistic events.
Columbia City Ballet | 1545 Main St., 803-799-7605, columbiacityballet.com. Performances at the Koger Center.
Oct. 25-26 — Dracula
Dec. 14-22 — Nutcracker
Jan. 24-25 — Body Movement Explored (CMFA Black Box)
Feb. 14 — Ballet Le D’Amour
Feb. 28-29 — Great Gatsby
March 28 — Cinderella
Columbia City Jazz Dance Company | columbiacityjazz.com, 803-252-0252. Highly acclaimed pre-professional jazz dance company. Also brings in guest artists for master classes.
Columbia Classical Ballet | 3823 Heyward St., 803-252-9112, columbiaclassicalballet.com. Performances at the Koger Center.
Sept. 22 — Studio Series (Pavlovich Ballet School)
Oct. 17-18 — Coppelia
Dec. 4-8 — The Nutcracker
Jan. 18 — LifeChance
Feb. 28 — Arto of Ballet (Forest Lake Country Club)
March 12-13 — Giselle
Columbia College | 1301 Columbia College Dr, columbiasc.edu/program/dance-studies.
Oct. 11-12 — Campus Walking Tour of Art
Nov. 22- 23 — Fall Choreographer’s Showcase
Feb. 7-8 — Dance Scholarship Open House
March 20-21 — Faculty and Friends Dance Concert
April 17-18 — Spring Choreographer’s Showcase
April 21 — Senior Capstone Dance Concert
Columbia Museum of Art | 1515 Main St., 803-799-2810, columbiamuseum.org
Oct. 5 — Plaza Rhythms: Indian Classical Dance
Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College | 7300 College St., 803-407-5011, harbisontheatre.org.
April 18 — Complexions Presents Bach To Bowie
Newberry Opera House | 1201 McKibben St., Newberry, 803-276-6264, newberryoperahouse.com.
Dec. 6 — Rhythm of the Yuletide Dance
Dec. 14 — Jingle All the Way (Presented by Carolina Freestyle)
Dec. 15 — The Nutcracker Ballet
Feb. 7 — The Red Shoes Presented by The Newberry Ballet Guild
March 25 — Ballet Folclórico Nacional de México
May 17 — Dance Station Spring Performance
May 23 — DC Danceworks Spring Recital
Palmetto Center for the Arts | Richland School District Two Auditorium, 7500 Brookfield Rd., 803-699-2800 ext. 2832, palmettocenterforthearts.org. Various fine arts performances by artistically gifted high school students.
The Power Company Collective | thepowercompany collaborative.org. Columbia College’s resident professional dance company, which creates contemporary collaborations and public performance art installations in the community and beyond.
Sapphire Moon Dance Company | sapphiremoondance.org. Contemporary dance company based in Columbia.
Tapp’s Arts Center | 1644 Main St., 803-609-3479, tappsartscenter.com.
Oct. 19 — ATS Spectacular Showcase featuring Devi Mamak
Unbound Dance Company | unbounddance.com. Professional jazz dance company.
USC Dance Company | artsandsciences.sc.edu/dance. Presents ballet, modern and jazz works as well as innovative dance concerts and contemporary works.
Nov. 1-2 — Fall Concert (Koger Center)
Dec. 3-6 — Student Choreography Showcase (Drayton Hall Theatre)
Feb. 12-15 — Spring Concert (Drayton Hall Theatre)
March 29 — 15th Annual Ballet Stars of New York
April 24-25 — Student Choreography Showcase (Drayton Hall Theatre)
USC — Wideman/Davis Dance | artsandsciences.sc.edu/dance/about-widemandavis-dance. Wideman/Davis Dance is USC’s resident professional company, which presents innovative works.