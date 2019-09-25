Ann Brodie’s Carolina Ballet | 914 Pulaski St., 803-771-6303, carolinaballet.net. A civic company for pre-professional dancers, Carolina Ballet alumni can be found in top companies throughout the country. Presents several performances and events throughout the season.

Nov. 26-Dec.1 — The Nutcracker (Township Auditorium)

Feb. 22-23 — Hans Christian Andersen (CMFA Artspace)

April 24-26 — A Midsummer Night’s Dream (The Township Auditorium)

Arts at Shandon | 607 Woodrow St., shandonpresbyterian.org. Church hosts frequent artistic events.

Columbia City Ballet purple

Columbia City Ballet

Columbia City Ballet | 1545 Main St., 803-799-7605, columbiacityballet.com. Performances at the Koger Center.

Oct. 25-26 — Dracula

Dec. 14-22 — Nutcracker

Jan. 24-25 — Body Movement Explored (CMFA Black Box)

Feb. 14 — Ballet Le D’Amour

Feb. 28-29 — Great Gatsby

March 28 — Cinderella

Columbia City Jazz Dance Company | columbiacityjazz.com, 803-252-0252. Highly acclaimed pre-professional jazz dance company. Also brings in guest artists for master classes.

Columbia Classical Ballet | 3823 Heyward St., 803-252-9112, columbiaclassicalballet.com. Performances at the Koger Center.

Sept. 22 — Studio Series (Pavlovich Ballet School)

Oct. 17-18 — Coppelia

Dec. 4-8 — The Nutcracker

Jan. 18 — LifeChance

Feb. 28 — Arto of Ballet (Forest Lake Country Club)

March 12-13 — Giselle

Columbia College | 1301 Columbia College Dr, columbiasc.edu/program/dance-studies.

Oct. 11-12 — Campus Walking Tour of Art

Nov. 22- 23 — Fall Choreographer’s Showcase

Feb. 7-8 — Dance Scholarship Open House

March 20-21 — Faculty and Friends Dance Concert

April 17-18 — Spring Choreographer’s Showcase

April 21 — Senior Capstone Dance Concert

Columbia Museum of Art | 1515 Main St., 803-799-2810, columbiamuseum.org

Oct. 5 — Plaza Rhythms: Indian Classical Dance

Complexions

Complexions Presents Bach to Bowie is April 18 at Harbison Theatre.

Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College | 7300 College St., 803-407-5011, harbisontheatre.org.

April 18 — Complexions Presents Bach To Bowie

Newberry Opera House | 1201 McKibben St., Newberry, 803-276-6264, newberryoperahouse.com.

Dec. 6 — Rhythm of the Yuletide Dance

Dec. 14 — Jingle All the Way (Presented by Carolina Freestyle)

Dec. 15 — The Nutcracker Ballet

Feb. 7 — The Red Shoes Presented by The Newberry Ballet Guild

March 25 — Ballet Folclórico Nacional de México

May 17 — Dance Station Spring Performance

May 23 — DC Danceworks Spring Recital

Palmetto Center for the Arts | Richland School District Two Auditorium, 7500 Brookfield Rd., 803-699-2800 ext. 2832, palmettocenterforthearts.org. Various fine arts performances by artistically gifted high school students.

The Power Company Collective | thepowercompany collaborative.org. Columbia College’s resident professional dance company, which creates contemporary collaborations and public performance art installations in the community and beyond.

Sapphire Moon Dance Company | sapphiremoondance.org. Contemporary dance company based in Columbia.

Tapp’s Arts Center | 1644 Main St., 803-609-3479, tappsartscenter.com.

Oct. 19 — ATS Spectacular Showcase featuring Devi Mamak

Unbound Dance Company | unbounddance.com. Professional jazz dance company.

USC Dance Company | artsandsciences.sc.edu/dance. Presents ballet, modern and jazz works as well as innovative dance concerts and contemporary works.

Nov. 1-2 — Fall Concert (Koger Center)

Dec. 3-6 — Student Choreography Showcase (Drayton Hall Theatre)

Feb. 12-15 — Spring Concert (Drayton Hall Theatre)

March 29 — 15th Annual Ballet Stars of New York

April 24-25 — Student Choreography Showcase (Drayton Hall Theatre)

USC — Wideman/Davis Dance | artsandsciences.sc.edu/dance/about-widemandavis-dance. Wideman/Davis Dance is USC’s resident professional company, which presents innovative works.

