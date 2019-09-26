Ann Brodie’s Carolina Ballet | 914 Pulaski St., 803-771-6303, carolinaballet.net. A civic company for pre-professional dancers. Carolina Ballet alumni can be found in top companies throughout the country. Typically includes school performances.
Columbia Children’s Theatre | 3400 Forest Dr., 803-691-4548, (first level of Richland Mall), columbiachildrenstheatre.com.
Sept. 21-29 — Freckleface Strawberry (Main Stage)
Oct. 18-20 — Les Miserables (CCTeens)
Nov. 8-10 — The Magic Treehouse: Dinosaurs Before Dark (PB&J Players)
Dec. 7-15 — Santa Claus the Musical (Main Stage)
Jan. 24-26 — The Secret Garden (CCTeens)
Feb. 29-March 8 — Goldilocks and the Three Bears (Main Stage)
March 27-29 — Children of Eden (PB&J Players)
April 25-May 3 — Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed (Main Stage)
June 13-21 — Comedia Robin Hood (Main Stage)
July 31-Aug. 9 — The Wizard of Oz (YouTheatre)
Columbia City Ballet | 1545 Main St., 803-799-7605, columbiacityballet.com. Performances at the Koger Center.
Dec. 12 — The Grinch (educational outreach)
March 27 — Beauty and the Beast (educational outreach)
Columbia Classical Ballet | 3823 Heyward St., 803-252-9112, columbiaclassicalballet.com. Performances at the Koger Center.
Oct. 16-18 — Little Red Riding Hood (outreach performances)
March 11-13 — The Wizard of Oz (outreach performances)
Columbia Marionette Theatre | 401 Laurel St., 803-252-7366, cmtpuppet.org.
Aug. 1-Nov. 9 — Robin Hood
Nov. 16-Dec. 13 — Heroes of Ancient Greece
Nov. 30-Dec. 21 — Rudolph’s Winter Revue
Jan. 1-April 11 — The Little Mermaid
Columbia Museum of Art | 1515 Main St., 803-799-2810, columbiamuseum.org. From its regular Gladys Gang tours and workshops to its wide variety of summer camps, the Columbia Museum of Art offers many opportunities for children to engage with the arts.
EdVenture Children’s Museum | 211 Gervais St., 803-779-3100, edventure.org. EdVenture is a not-for-profit educational institution dedicated to creating new generations of lifelong learners through museum experiences, afterschool programming and camps.
First Sunday of each month — Sensory Sunday
Oct. 31 — Halloween Hoopla
May 18 — Mini Maker Faire
Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College | 7300 College St., 803-407-5011, harbisontheatre.org.
Dec. 21 — Columbia Children’s Theatre: Santa Claus The Musical
March 14 — Columbia Children’s Theatre: Goldilocks and the Three Bears
Historic Columbia | historiccolumbia.org.
Throughout October — Scarecrows in the Garden
October TBD — Trunk or Treat
Newberry Opera House | 1201 McKibben St., Newberry, 803-276-6264, newberryoperahouse.com.
Nov. 10 — Pirate School!
Feb. 16 — Dinosaur World
March 18 — How To Survive Middle School
Richland Library | richlandlibrary.com.
Oct. 31 — Not-So-Spooky Halloween Stroll
Sumter Opera House | 21 N Main St. (Sumter), 803-246-2500.
Oct. 11 — Pete the Cat
Nov. 7 — The Hillbilly Silly Science Spectacular
March 4 — Jedi Academy
Village Square Theatre | 105 Caughman Rd., (Lexington) 803-359-1436, villagesquaretheatre.com.
March 20-April 5 — Disney’s Frozen Jr