Columbia among cities suing federal government over "ghost guns"

Columbia is one of a number of cities that are suing the federal government in hopes of slowing the proliferation of so-called "ghost guns."

The Capital City joined Chicago; Syracuse, New York; and San Jose, California in the lawsuit filed Aug. 26. Anti-gun violence organization Everytown for Gun Safety also is a plaintiff in the suit. Defendants include the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Department of Justice; and U.S. Attorney General William Barr.

Ghost guns are homemade firearms that citizens can construct themselves, without a serial number. As noted in a report from 60 Minutes earlier this year, the firearms can be "virtually untraceable." The homemade guns have become increasingly popular.

In 2019, the City of Columbia, led by Mayor Steve Benjamin, added ghost guns to the city's nuisance ordinance, in hopes of cracking down on the homemade firearms. It's a move that's landed the city in state court, with Republican Attorney General Alan Wilson saying the city's ordinance violates South Carolina law.

The lawsuit filed Aug. 26 by the various cities is seeking a couple key changes: To end the ATF's current rule that the core components of ghost guns do not qualify as “firearms” under federal law, and to make it a requirement that ghost guns have serial numbers and that background checks are required to purchase the core components of the homemade guns.

Benjamin was part of a national teleconference on Aug. 26, joining the mayors of San Jose and Syracuse, along with victims of gun violence in which ghost guns were used, as well as leaders from Everytown for Gun Safety.

“It shouldn’t take a lawsuit to stop ghost guns from hitting the streets of our cities, but if this is what it takes, we will stand with American families in this fight, all the way,” Benjamin said.

Benjamin is not new to legal battles against ghost guns, or in fighting for gun restrictions in general.

In 2019, Columbia City Council passed three ordinances related to gun safety: one that prohibits the possession of firearms within 1,000 feet of a school; another that allows for the seizure of guns from individuals who have an extreme risk protection order against them, commonly known as a “red flag” law; and a third that added ghost guns to the city’s nuisance laws.

Wilson has subsequently sued the city, arguing that, with few exceptions, state law — not city or county regulations — takes precedence in regard to firearm regulations in South Carolina. That case is pending in the state court system.

On Aug. 26, the mayor said Columbia's participation in the federal ghost gun lawsuit lines up with its ordinance on the local level.

"This is consistent with the message that we've been sending that having these untraceable firearms moving through our communities, regardless of where we are anywhere in the 50 states, just doesn't make sense," Benjamin said. "With this lawsuit, the ATF has a job to do that they refuse to do. So, we are stepping up and asking the court to step in."