ColaJazz's new series in full swing on Columbia's Main Street after leader's health scare

ColaJazz, the Midland’s foremost jazz performing organization and outreach group, seems like it can be everywhere all the time.

On any given week, the organization may have a live streamed show, send a musician to a classroom for educational outreach or, in the case of the recently started Jack-n-Jazz Series, put on a live show at Main Street’s bar and restaurant Bourbon.

“We love partnerships, we love working with other organizations,” said Mark Rapp, the founder and executive director of ColaJazz. “It's good for all of us. It’s just, it helps to expand.”

That series is the latest initiative from the ubiquitous music organization and is in its third week. Every Thursday until June 30, ColaJazz is sending a group to Bourbon’s new courtyard as part of its expansion space. On June 2, the Cuban jazz group the Gino Castillo Trio plays and, the week after, the Mark Rapp Funktet will play.

Rapp said the series has been in the works since Bourbon owner Kristian Niemi expanded the popular cajun restaurant and whiskey bar to its next-door space. The performances have a virtuous bend to them as well, with proceeds going towards funding the ColaJazz's outreach performances for Lexington Medical Center Extended Care’s patients.

The Jack-n-Jazz, a not so subtly named series due to a sponsorship from distiller Jack Daniels, is only one of the organization’s new initiatives. This year, it also started a monthly “listening party” at the Pastor’s Study event venue on Main Street, next door to Lula Drake Wine Parlour.

And while Rapp’s ColaJazz has seemingly not missed a step in recent history, including continuing to hold outdoor and streamed performances amid the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, that isn’t exactly the case. Only a few months ago, the organization was in a state of uncertainty.

That’s because Rapp — who joked he does “98 percent” of the organization’s duties— had a brain bleed in February. It was a life-threatening situation, he said.

He recalled that after playing a Friday night show, he faced an intense headache. After a lengthy drive home, trips to different doctors over the next few days, it was officially diagnosed as a brain bleed on the following Wednesday.

“It was very serious, I was almost no longer here,” he said.

While he was in recovery, Rapp said the organization’s board and his wife filled in to help manage the group.

Rapp has been back performing since late April, in mostly full capacity. There’s been some noticeable change, he doesn’t play the horn nearly as aggressively as he did prior, but he acknowledged he’s been more “thoughtful” with his play since.

Since, he has only had one minor setback — the trumpeter had to call it quits early after the first half of a two set gig — out of the roughly five gigs he had, he said in a mid-May interview with Free Times.

“I’m definitely learning how to empower others and delegate and to lift others. It’s a big learning curve, because I founded this thing,” he concluded. “As far as the public knew, ColaJazz was just running.”

Gino Castillo Trio

June 2. 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Bourbon. 1214 Main St. colajazz.com. 803-403-1404 (Bourbon phone.)