“So what will happen? I think it all depends on the opening game against the Tar Heels.” — CityWatch, Aug. 28

I thought a lot was riding on that first game of the season (ridiculously played in Charlotte, but that’s another column), and said so. Specifically:

“If we can beat the other Carolina, I feel like USC has a chance at 8-4 and a significant bowl. If not, it could well be 4-8 and a bowl season of watching Clemson seek another national title.”

And so it sadly came to pass.

After that opening loss, the season played out much as I thought it would if we couldn’t beat the Tar Heels. As I wrote then:

“In the “Big Five” games I think USC goes 1-4.”

That was correct, though I picked Florida as the major team we would upset, not Georgia.

Then my “hope springs eternal for Gamecock fans” outlook overtook me as I wrote:

“But I also think the Gamecocks could win the rest of their schedule.”

That was not to be, as in the lesser half of its SEC schedule South Carolina did beat Kentucky and Vanderbilt but lost to Missouri and Tennessee.

And as I added with a disturbing premonition:

“Then there’s Appalachian State, which I think is at least as dangerous as those SEC teams just mentioned.”

The Mountaineers are now 11-1 with a conference championship game and bowl appearance ahead, and they not only beat USC in Columbia but also defeated UNC in Chapel Hill. They’re very good, but obviously USC can’t be losing to Sun Belt Conference teams if it’s ever going to be a legitimate contender in the SEC.

Which brings us to another line from that preseason column that bears repeating, this one having to do with whether Will Muschamp can elevate the USC program beyond the Kentucky/Tennessee/Missouri/Vanderbilt ranks of the SEC:

“I don’t think any of those teams are better than USC, though we sometimes seem to find a way to lose to them. For Will Muschamp, I think this is the year that needs to change if he’s going to be successful here. And employed here.”

But at 4-8, the loss to App State and Clemson killing us for the sixth straight year notwithstanding, USC president Bob Caslen and athletics director Ray Tanner are sticking with Muschamp.

Actually, that’s fine with me for two reasons. The first is that if USC was dumb enough to hire a coach who had previously gone four and out (four seasons and fired, that is) at a football powerhouse like Florida and give him a buyout here worth about $20 million, they deserve to be stuck in the mess they created.

In my view, no college coach should have a $20 million buyout. Not even ones who win. But that’s not Muschamp’s fault, so don’t blame him for the big-money-for-losers reality of big-time college football. Of course he took it. So would I. And so would you.

The second reason is I think coaches are often fired too quickly due to unreasonable expectations from overzealous fans, without having a legitimate chance to build a program over a reasonable amount of time.

Since it does appear Muschamp is going to be here at least one more season, everyone should get behind him. Besides, if he can get it back to 6-6 and a minor bowl game he’ll be given another contract extension.

And if he reaches 8-4 and a decent bowl he’ll be hailed as the savior and the sky will be the limit on that new contract and its buyout. Such is big-time college sports these days

But if USC flounders again next year and they’re searching for a coach for 2021, I would suggest looking up – up toward North Carolina, and on up into the mountains of that state. To App State and Eliah Drinkwitz.

The young coach with the unusual name and solid background as an offensive wiz at Boise State and N.C. State before taking over in Boone this year is more likely to be the next Steve Spurrier than anyone else USC would likely have a shot at.

In the meantime, let’s enjoy USC basketball. The men are better and the women are fantastic!

Fisher is president of Fisher Communications, a Columbia advertising and public relations firm. He is active in local issues involving the arts, conservation, business and politics. Let us know what you think:

