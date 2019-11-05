Scott Benny’s has been a popular truck on the mobile eatery scene, showing up all over the Midlands for food truck rodeos, setting up at large businesses, and everywhere in between. Now, it has a permanent location at 420 McNulty St. in Blythewood. It opened in early October.
The brick and mortar serves up seafood, wings, gourmet hot dogs, tacos and more, plus a full bar menu with inventive and classic cocktail options. Some of the new — or at least more widely available — menu items include mussels, oxtails, cucumber salad, a bacon jalapeño macaroni and cheese and a soup that owner Scott Whipper calls “the cure” that is rumored to be a great hangover fix.
As for the truck, it isn’t going anywhere.
“We have had to scale back the truck to guaranteed or catered events only, for the most part,” Whipper says.
The brick and mortar is open seven days a week and offers lunch specials for under $10 on weekdays, plus themed daily specials.
Wellness Collective Brings Monthly Market to Rosewood
The Well Collective and Well Cafe at 3000 Rosewood Dr. have been open for a few months now and are finally celebrating with a big grand opening party. The Collective is a space focused on wellness — think massages, a yoga and barre studio, and esthetics, to name a few of their services. The Well Cafe, which connects to the Collective space, offers lattes and other wellness-aiding beverages, plus vegan pastries from Good Life Cafe.
Their grand opening week will kick off with their first Second Sunday on Nov. 10, which will bring a cultivated market to the space. Featured vendors will have produce, local crafts and more. The cafe will feature special discounts on their offerings, and the studio will offer free 30-minute Studio Fire classes.
Second Sundays will continue on, you guessed it, the second Sunday of each month, from 11 a.m. through 4 p.m.
Get Your Jewish Food Fix
Latkes and rugelach, baba ganoush and challah all await those who come to Bubbie’s Jewish Food Festival at the Beth Shalom Synagogue at 5827 N. Trenholm Rd. on Sunday, Nov. 10, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The annual festival celebrates traditional Jewish foods and baked goods, and opens up the synagogue to the community.
Food purchases are a la carte and can be eaten at the festival or taken home to enjoy later.
In addition to the aforementioned items, there will be brisket, stuffed cabbage, matzah ball soup, noodle kugel, Israeli salad, falafel, potato knish, tzimmes, mandel bread, homemade cakes, pies, cookies and tons of other traditional Jewish foods.
Got food or drink news? Email food@free-times.com.