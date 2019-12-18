It’s taken a little while to get going, but the intention behind the food menu at Random Tap was anything but random. The popular Elgin beer bar moved from its original location at 10509 Two Notch Rd. to just down the street at 117 Spears Creek Church Rd. in July, with grand plans that are starting to consolidate, especially with the recent hiring of Chef Bert Dedman.

“We were looking for a cook, and we ended up with a chef,” says co-owner John Gagliardi.

Originally from the Columbia area, Dedman has been on something of a tour for the past several years, working at fine dining establishments and brewery-adjacent restaurants in cities along the Eastern Seaboard. The kind of food he’s bringing to Random Tap is in line with the “Midwestern-Italian” vibe that owners Kimberly and John Gagliardi were looking for, but also offers more.

“We have bar food and then a step up from that too,” John says.

Dedman is also using craft beer in many of his dishes, from the beer cheese dip to a French onion soup made with a porter. With the beer selection being random, as the name of the establishment implies, he’s been doing a lot of experimenting, and only recently nailing down a fairly permanent menu.

“We’re going to have a hodgepodge menu. Who knows what we’ll be doing in six months?” Dedman offers. “You can come in and can be casual with a craft beer, and then, bam, you’re eating scallops.”

The new location of Random Tap has been open since midsummer, and the details the Gagliardis have brought to the space make it worth the drive to the edge of Elgin, even for those coming from downtown Columbia or Lexington. The house that’s been converted into commercial space has a cozy quality while still managing to fit a large number of occupants, and also boasts an impressive outdoor space. Old football field turf sourced from a local company provides a clean and brightly colored environment for families to hang out, or for people to lounge while watching one of the many shows hosted on the converted-shipping-container stage.

Keep track of the changing food specials via Random Tap’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The kitchen is open from 4 to 9 p.m. on weekdays and noon to 9 p.m. on weekends.