More Burgers

Beef burgers are losing the spotlight as other things take the place of beef between the buns. Newcomer to the Columbia restaurant scene, BurgerIM, has an extensive selection of patty choices including beef, lamb, salmon, turkey, chicken, falafel, and other plant-based burger options.

BurgerIM is located at 1033 Roberts Branch Pkwy in Northeast Columbia and is soft-open as of Oct. 8, with a grand opening celebration planned for a to-be-announced date in November. This is the only location of the franchise in South Carolina.

In addition to the many burger options, BurgerIM also offers chicken wings, chicken strips, fries, salads, onion rings, milkshakes, and even craft beer options. BurgerIM will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.

Philly Pretzels

Alex Ravitz and Alison Lake had similar experiences, growing up in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, respectively. Eating soft pretzels was part of their weekly routine, with pretzel shops aplenty up North. The former University of South Carolina students met here while away at school and realized that, along with wanting to be their own bosses, they wanted to share that pretzel experience with Southerners,

So it makes sense that they are bringing a Philly Pretzel Factory franchise to 2800 Rosewood Dr., in the Publix shopping center. And a factory it is, as Ravitz says their ovens will be able to produce up to 2,000 pretzels per hour. There’s currently only one other shop like theirs in the state, in Summerville. In addition to foot traffic, they plan to offer pretzel party trays, pretzels as fundraising options and more.

Pretzels straight up aren’t the only thing on the menu, though. Pretzel dogs, cheesesteak phills (Philly cheesesteak ingredients stuffed in a pretzel dough ball), sweet pretzels, and savory pretzels with an array of dips round out their offerings. Philly Pretzel Factory will open in mid-October, with no exact date set just yet, but it will be posted on their Facebook page: facebook.com/ppfcolumbia.