Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is now open inside the Walmart at 5556 Sunset Blvd. in Lexington, making it the first outpost of the barbecue chain to open in the department store in the Midlands. The fast-casual restaurant has a small footprint within the store, with 12 seats for customers, and plenty of options for people looking to get their barbecue on the way out of the store.

Dickey’s is known for its Texas-style barbecue, which means pit-smoked brisket. The brisket is showcased in sandwiches, and there are also burnt-end sandwiches and multi-piece rib baskets, in addition to pit-smoked wings, pulled pork and more smoked meats. According to the restaurant’s website, all of the meat is smoked on site, which will give yellow sauce, pork-loving South Carolinians a chance to try a new style of barbecue.

The restaurant, the second Midlands location, will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Delivery is also available through BiteSquad. — April Blake

More Starbucks Out West

The omnipresent coffee chain that everyone loves to hate is bringing its latest Midlands location to the Danwood shopping center at the corner of Augusta Highway and Wade Street in West Columbia. Construction is underway to bring the national coffee retailer to the parking lot in front of Pet Supplies Plus. An opening date has not been set.

This will be the second Starbucks in West Columbia, along with another very recently opened one in nearby Cayce. — April Blake