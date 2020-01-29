Angry Fish Brewing Co.
angryfishbrewingco.com. Lexington: 106 Fabrister Lane, Suite C, 803-520-7470. IPAs, sours, lagers and more from this hospitable Lexington spot. Food trucks visit often.
Bierkeller Columbia
bierkellercolumbia.com. While Bierkeller doesn’t have a permanent home, the German-style brewer hosts frequent events featuring its astoundingly good brews. We’re partial to the Kellerbier and the Rauchbier, but most any craft beer-loving Columbian has their own favorites.
Columbia Craft Brewing Company
columbiacraft.com. Vista: 520 Greene St., 803-799-6027. Columbia Craft is turning out some great beers, with several kettle sours on the jam-packed board at any given time and a lager that’s making waves. Lots of natural light and metal furniture.
Cottontown Brew Lab
cottontownbrewlab.com. Cottontown: 1223 Franklin St., 844-427-3952. This neighborhood brewery cranks out some quality beers that you can find on taps across the Midlands, most prominently the Tropicarolina IPA. Outdoor picnic tables make for a low-key vibe.
Hazelwood Brewing Company
Hazelwoodbeerco.com. Lexington 711 E Main St., 803-785-3947. Hazelwood opened last year with an emphasis on brews inspired by “the season and agricultural fruits of the South.” Experienced brewer Matt Rodgers heads up this spot in Lexington’s Old Mill, where he made his local name concocting beers at the Old Mill Brewpub.
Hunter-Gatherer
huntergathererbrewery.com. Downtown: 900 Main St., 803-748-0540. Shandon/Rosewood: 1402 Jim Hamilton Blvd. The OG South Main location, open since 1996, is a favorite spot for university types, hipsters and oldsters alike; Hunter-Gatherer’s food is as good as its handcrafted ales, with nightly gourmet specials to complement such local favorites as the black bean dip. Specialty pizzas are popular, as are the burgers and sandwiches. Production brewery opened in 2018 features a small, pizza-based menu, expansive views, small aircraft sightings and more beers.
Krafty Draft Brew Pub
kraftydraft.com. Lexington: 269 Charter Oak Road, 803-567-2812. This Lexington-area brewpub takes a democratic approach, serving up plenty of other folks’ beer as well as its own. Big ol’ food menu, too.
Old Mill Brew Pub
oldmillbrewpub.net. Lexington: 711 E. Main St., 803-785-2337. Craft beer? Made on site at a former cotton mill? In downtown Lexington? Yes, Old Mill is doing all this and more — and also serving up some fine, creative bar fare. The beers run the modern gamut, with Belgian styles lining up alongside sours, New England IPAs, double bourbon barrel-aged stouts, and the famed 12-Mile Oatmeal Porter.
River Rat Brewery
riverratbrewery.com. Stadium/Fairgrounds: 1231 Shop Rd., 803-724-5712. River Rat produces excellent and original craft beers. Features a lovely outdoor deck, grassy area with cornhole and swank taproom, and a new rooftop area. A core of East Coast-style brews, of which the Broad River Red is a favorite, are joined by a pleasingly diverse catalog, from Abbey Ale to kolsch. Food menu, event space — the whole nine yards.
Steel Hands Brewing
steelhandsbrewing.com Cayce: 2350 Foreman St. Massive, professional brewery in Cayce has it all, from outdoor spaces to a stacked menu to a canning line. Coffee Lager has quickly become a local favorite.
Swamp Cabbage Brewing Company
swampcabbagebrewing.com. Stadium/Fairgrounds: 921 Brookwood Dr., 803-252-0250. Modest brewery near Williams-Brice Stadium boasts a small but strong catalog of beers, from dunkel to red IPA. Hosts a running club, trivia, food trucks.
Twisted Spur Brewing
twistedspurbrewing.com. Vista: 705 Gervais St., 803-764-0203. Vista hotspot features beers brewed on the premises to pair with the West Coast-influenced menu, from nachos to burgers to oysters on the half shell and much more.