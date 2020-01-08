Vietnamese
Golden Chopstix
West Columbia/Cayce: 1505 Charleston Hwy., 803-791-0206. Mon-Thu 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5-8:30 p.m.; Fri 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5-9:30 p.m.; Sat noon-2:30 p.m. and 5-9:30 p.m. Serves Thai and Vietnamese dishes. This low-key restaurant is a pleasant surprise; the decor is tasteful and simple, and the service is excellent. Dishes are prepared fresh when they are ordered — even the curry. Also serves sushi. ¢
Pho Viet
phovietsc.wixsite.com. Northeast: 2300 Decker Blvd., 803-699-5959. Mon-Sun 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Five Points: 2011 Devine St., 803-779-4077. Mon-Sun 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Though it specializes in pho — the fragrant Vietnamese beef soup served with fresh herbs, bean sprouts and more — Pho Viet also serves spring rolls, chicken and seafood soups, rice bowls and noodle bowls. Also serves jelly pearl drinks and Vietnamese coffee. ¢
Ten Ten Oriental Restaurant
facebook.com/tentenrestaurant. Northeast: 2000 Clemson Rd. No. 7, 803-788-7333. Sun-Thu 10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.; Fri-Sat 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Vietnamese noodle soups, banh xeo and more, plus Chinese favorites. A real gem. ¢