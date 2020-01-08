Vegetarian
Good Life Café
goodlifecafe.net. Downtown: 1614 Main St., 803-726-2310. Mon-Sat 7 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sun 9 a.m.-8 p.m. So much vegan awesomeness. The raw menu and specials feature a tasty and ever-rotating array of mock foods: tacos, tostadas, wraps, sandwiches, tarts and more. Also has a cooked menu with everything from grilled wraps to bean-and-grain bowls. Large selection of fresh squeezed juices and herbal tonics, and some scrumptious desserts. A full bar rounds out the awesomeness. $
A Peace of Soul Vegan Kitchen
facebook.com/peaceofsoulsc. Downtown: 2338 Main St., 803-253-7889. Temporarily closed for remodeling as of this guide’s October deadline, but check the Facebook page for food truck hours and location. Formerly called Lambs Bread Vegan Cafe, this eatery’s entire soul food menu is vegan and uses locally grown and organic produce. Mock meats, sandwiches, vegetable dishes and fresh fruit juices available. ¢
The Reizod Vegan Experience
facebook.com/TheReizodVeganExperience. Northeast: 110 Columbia Drive NE, 803-862-0045. All vegan food from a variety of cultural traditions. ¢
Rosewood Market & Deli
rosewoodmarket.com. Shandon/Rosewood: 2803 Rosewood Dr., 803-765-1083. Mon-Sat 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Sun 9 a.m.-6 p.m. A natural-foods grocery featuring fresh organic produce, herbs and spices, as well as natural beauty aids and popular supplements. The deli serves a diverse selection of hot gourmet meals, salads, breads, pastries and desserts. The daily grain bowl is a standout. Eat in or take out. ¢