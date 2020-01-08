Thai
Baan Sawan
baansawanthaibistro.com Five Points: 2135 Devine St., 803-252-8992. Tue-Sat 5:30-about 9 p.m. Baan Sawan serves expertly prepared Thai standards like pad thai and curries, but also offers dishes you won’t find elsewhere — the tom kha matz features duck fat matzo balls — and inventive seafood creations. It’s pricier Thai food, but well worth it. Spectacular, intimate beer and wine program; well trained staff; classy setting. $-$$
Basil Thai Restaurant
eatatbasil.com. Garners Ferry/Southeast: 700 Cross Hill Rd., 803-782-0716. Mon-Thu 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5-9:30 p.m.; Fri 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5-10 p.m; Sat 5-10 p.m.; Sun. 5-9:30 p.m. Housed at the upscale Cross Hill Market, this Charleston import features Thai classics and approachable twists thereupon. Nice cocktail selection. $
Bodhi Thai
bodhithaidining.com. Lexington: 126 E. Main St., 803-957-1994. Tue-Wed 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5-9 p.m.; Thu-Sat 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. Classy Thai in downtown Lexington. Classics like pad thai with shrimp and green papaya salad are joined by items like a filet mignon in red curry or pork belly steamed buns. Immaculate presentation; carefully crafted food; daily specials. $
Kao Thai Cuisine
kaothaicola.com. Vista: 1001 Senate St. Suite 300, 803-569-6881. Mon-Fri 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5-10 p.m.; Sat 5-10 p.m. Housed in a historic fire station, Kao Thai blends Thai classics with some special items from other Asian cuisines, like shumai and roti & curry. Full bar with fancy cocktails. $
Mai Thai
maithais.com. West Columbia/Cayce: 2249 Sunset Blvd., 803-939-4795. Mon-Thu 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5-9 p.m.; Fri 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5-9:30 p.m.; Sat 5-9:30 p.m. Not just a great Thai restaurant, but also a bubble tea cafe and Asian bakery. Restaurant features Thai classics such as spring rolls, stuffed chicken wing appetizers and a host of noodle and rice dishes and entrees such as rainbow duck, whole red snapper and a host of curries. Also offers reasonably priced lunch special entrees. $
New Bangkok Restaurant
Newbangkokcolumbia.com. Garners Ferry/Southeast: 7509-H Garners Ferry Rd., 803-851-5559. Mon-Sat 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4:30-9 p.m. Classic Thai restaurant offers all the basics — plus a robust takeout business. ¢-$
Thailand Restaurant
St. Andrews/Dutch Square: 6024 St. Andrews Rd., 803-731-7715. Mon-Sat 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5-9 p.m.; Sun 12 p.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Authentic and delicious Thai food. Serves numerous entrées, soups and salads, with choices of mild, medium or hot. $