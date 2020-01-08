Steakhouse
Cowboy Brazilian Steakhouse
cowboybraziliansteakhouse.com. Downtown: 1508 Main St., 803-728-0887. Mon-Fri 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5 p.m.-until; Sat 4 p.m.-until. Visit the enormous salad bar, then partake in the never-ending parade of sizzling grilled meats being carried around the dining room. $$
Halls Chophouse
hallschophousecolumbia.com. Downtown: 1221 Main St., 803-563-5066. Mon-Thu 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Fri-Sat 11 a.m.-12 a.m. High-end steakhouse with a fabulous view of the Statehouse. $$
Rioz Brazilian Steakhouse
rioz.com. Harbison/Irmo: 410 Columbiana Dr., 803-708-3151. Mon-Fri 5-10 p.m.; Sat.-Sun 4-10 p.m. Giant skewers stacked with meat and a massive salad bar — and you can have as much of it as you want. $$
Ruth’s Chris Steak House
ruthschris.com. Vista: 924-A Senate St. (Hilton Hotel), 803-212-6666. Sun-Thu 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Fri-Sat 11 a.m.-11 p.m. What can you say, it’s Ruth’s freaking Chris. Among the most fabled steaks on planet Earth, hands down, and you’ll be paying mightily for them. $$