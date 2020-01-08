 

Seafood

Blue Fin Seafood Restaurant and Bar

bluefinrestaurantandbar.com. Northeast: 461-4 Town Center Place, 803-865-7346. Mon-Thu 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Fri-Sat 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sun 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Brunch, lunch and dinner with a marine focus, from the lovely crab dip to the lobster ravioli and many fresh fish options. Steaks, chicken and the like will keep the non-seafood-loving happy. $

Blue Marlin

bluemarlincolumbia.com. Vista: 1200 Lincoln St., 803-799-3838. Mon-Thu 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., 5-10 p.m.; Fri 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., 5-11 p.m.; Sat 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sun 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Specializing in creative seafood dishes with a decidedly Lowcountry flair, Blue Marlin also serves hand-cut steaks and prime rib. Shrimp and grits is a top seller, with the grits coming from right across the street, at Adluh Flour. Don’t overlook other tasty options such as the Crispy Firecracker Flounder served with a jalapeño salsa. Private dining facility available. $

Bonefish Grill

bonefishgrill.com. Forest Acres: 4708 Forest Dr., 803-787-6200. Mon-Thu 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m.; Fri-Sat 11 a.m.-11:30 p.m.; Sun 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Harbison/Irmo: 1260 Bower Pkwy., 803-407-1599. Mon-Thu 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m.; Fri-Sat 11 a.m.-11:30 p.m.; Sun 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Based out of St. Petersburg, Florida, Bonefish Grill specializes in fresh seafood and boasts an oak-burning grill and a wide range of sauces. Pasta, chicken, pork and steak dishes round out the menu to suit varied tastes. ¢-$

The Crab Shak

thecrabshak.com. St. Andrews: 655 St. Andrews Rd., 803-798-0150. Mon-Thu 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Fri-Sat 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sun 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Northeast Columbia: 7201 Two Notch Rd. (inside Columbia Place Mall), 803-788-4048. Mon-Sat 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sun 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Crab trays with garlic butter are the specialty, but this restaurant serves up a variety of seafood and sides. See website for other locations. $

Oak Grove Fish House

oakgrovefishhouse.com. Lexington: 309 Oak Drive, 803-821-9006. Wed-Sat 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sun 11 a.m.-3 p.m. From the owners of Blue Marlin comes this casual Lexington-area fish camp. Grilled and fried seafood platters, shrimp and grits, catfish stew and much more. $

Oyster Bar

oysterbarcolumbia.com. Vista: 1123 Park St., 803-799-4484. Mon-Sat 4-10 p.m. A true, old-fashioned oyster bar, and the Vista’s first. Sit at the bar and let your server shuck you some steamed or raw Gulf oysters. Also serves steamed shrimp and scallops, plus shrimp and grits, crab legs and side dishes. ¢-$

Palmetto Seafood

Downtown: 2200 Gervais St., 803-254-2503. Tue-Sat 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Part seafood market, part fried seafood counter, Palmetto Seafood will serve you up some fresh, hot, fried fish to go. A Columbia institution. $

Pearlz Oyster Bar

pearlzoysterbar.com. Vista: 936 Gervais St., 803-661-7741. Mon-Thu 4 p.m.-12 a.m.; Fri 4 p.m.-2 a.m.; Sat 12 p.m.-12 a.m.; Sun 12 p.m.-12 a.m. Pearlz specializes in fresh oysters, regional seafood and Lowcountry recipes. But its hip, trendy ambience and signature martinis also make it a hotspot for Columbia’s young, urban professional crowd. $

Wild Crab

wild-crab.com. Harbison/Irmo: 275 Park Terrace Dr. Suite 200, 803-661-8888. Sun-Thu 12-10 p.m.; Fri-Sat 12-11 p.m. Cajun- and Creole-style seafood, fried seafood, and assorted combos and sides. $

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporarily removed comments from articles while we work on a new and better commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation on our Free Times Facebook page.