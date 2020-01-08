Seafood
Blue Fin Seafood Restaurant and Bar
bluefinrestaurantandbar.com. Northeast: 461-4 Town Center Place, 803-865-7346. Mon-Thu 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Fri-Sat 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sun 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Brunch, lunch and dinner with a marine focus, from the lovely crab dip to the lobster ravioli and many fresh fish options. Steaks, chicken and the like will keep the non-seafood-loving happy. $
Blue Marlin
bluemarlincolumbia.com. Vista: 1200 Lincoln St., 803-799-3838. Mon-Thu 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., 5-10 p.m.; Fri 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., 5-11 p.m.; Sat 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sun 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Specializing in creative seafood dishes with a decidedly Lowcountry flair, Blue Marlin also serves hand-cut steaks and prime rib. Shrimp and grits is a top seller, with the grits coming from right across the street, at Adluh Flour. Don’t overlook other tasty options such as the Crispy Firecracker Flounder served with a jalapeño salsa. Private dining facility available. $
Bonefish Grill
bonefishgrill.com. Forest Acres: 4708 Forest Dr., 803-787-6200. Mon-Thu 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m.; Fri-Sat 11 a.m.-11:30 p.m.; Sun 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Harbison/Irmo: 1260 Bower Pkwy., 803-407-1599. Mon-Thu 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m.; Fri-Sat 11 a.m.-11:30 p.m.; Sun 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Based out of St. Petersburg, Florida, Bonefish Grill specializes in fresh seafood and boasts an oak-burning grill and a wide range of sauces. Pasta, chicken, pork and steak dishes round out the menu to suit varied tastes. ¢-$
The Crab Shak
thecrabshak.com. St. Andrews: 655 St. Andrews Rd., 803-798-0150. Mon-Thu 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Fri-Sat 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sun 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Northeast Columbia: 7201 Two Notch Rd. (inside Columbia Place Mall), 803-788-4048. Mon-Sat 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sun 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Crab trays with garlic butter are the specialty, but this restaurant serves up a variety of seafood and sides. See website for other locations. $
Oak Grove Fish House
oakgrovefishhouse.com. Lexington: 309 Oak Drive, 803-821-9006. Wed-Sat 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sun 11 a.m.-3 p.m. From the owners of Blue Marlin comes this casual Lexington-area fish camp. Grilled and fried seafood platters, shrimp and grits, catfish stew and much more. $
Oyster Bar
oysterbarcolumbia.com. Vista: 1123 Park St., 803-799-4484. Mon-Sat 4-10 p.m. A true, old-fashioned oyster bar, and the Vista’s first. Sit at the bar and let your server shuck you some steamed or raw Gulf oysters. Also serves steamed shrimp and scallops, plus shrimp and grits, crab legs and side dishes. ¢-$
Palmetto Seafood
Downtown: 2200 Gervais St., 803-254-2503. Tue-Sat 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Part seafood market, part fried seafood counter, Palmetto Seafood will serve you up some fresh, hot, fried fish to go. A Columbia institution. $
Pearlz Oyster Bar
pearlzoysterbar.com. Vista: 936 Gervais St., 803-661-7741. Mon-Thu 4 p.m.-12 a.m.; Fri 4 p.m.-2 a.m.; Sat 12 p.m.-12 a.m.; Sun 12 p.m.-12 a.m. Pearlz specializes in fresh oysters, regional seafood and Lowcountry recipes. But its hip, trendy ambience and signature martinis also make it a hotspot for Columbia’s young, urban professional crowd. $
Wild Crab
wild-crab.com. Harbison/Irmo: 275 Park Terrace Dr. Suite 200, 803-661-8888. Sun-Thu 12-10 p.m.; Fri-Sat 12-11 p.m. Cajun- and Creole-style seafood, fried seafood, and assorted combos and sides. $