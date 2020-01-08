Pizza
Dano’s Pizza
danosdelivers.com. Shandon/Rosewood: 3008 Rosewood Dr., 803-254-3266. Mon-Sat 11 a.m.-12 a.m.; Sun noon-12 a.m. New York-style and gourmet pizzas sold by the pie or slice. If you’ve got a little extra time, the Sicilian crust is pretty special. Dinner menu also offers veal parmesan, manicotti and stuffed shells. Not a bad place to drink a beer and watch the game, either — but it’s family-friendly as well. ¢-$
Eddie’s Calzones
eddiescalzones.com. Five Points: 817 Harden St., 803-764-3669. Sun noon-4 a.m.; Mon-Sat. 11 a.m.-4 a.m. Has more than 60 variations to choose from including Diablo, dragon and cheesecake calzones. Delivery open until 4 a.m. which means you’ll have something to soak up the alcohol any day of the week. ¢
Il Focolare
ilfocolarepizzeria.com. Downtown: 2150 Sumter St. 2150 Sumter St. Culinary minds behind smallSUGAR and The Cafe at Richland Library bring pizza to Cottontown. $
Il Giorgione Pizzeria and Wine Bar
ilgiorgione.com. Shandon/Rosewood: 2406 Devine St., 803-521-5063. Tue 5:30-10 p.m.; Wed-Fri 11:30 a.m.- 10 p.m.; Sat 5:30-10 p.m. Authentic pizzas and pastas, plus nice touches like an Italian cheese plate and lovely arugula salads. Good selection of affordable Italian wines. $
LaBrasca’s Pizza
facebook.com/Labrascas. Garners Ferry/Southeast: 4365 Fort Jackson Blvd., 803-782-1098. Mon-Thu 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m.; Fri-Sat 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sun 4:30 p.m.-9 p.m. LaBrasca’s has been serving great pies in Columbia since 1966. While its owners have changed over the years, this humble pizzeria continues in its tradition of offering tasty pizzas at prices that haven’t seemed to change much since the ‘60s. ¢
Mellow Mushroom
mellowmushroom.com. Vista: 1009 Gervais St., 803-933-9201. Mon-Thu 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Fri-Sat 11 a.m.-12 a.m.; Sun noon-9 p.m. Lexington: 5364 Sunset Blvd., 803-359-0778. Mon-Thu 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Fri-Sat 11 a.m.-12 a.m.; Sun noon-9 p.m. A popular lunch and dinner spot, Mellow Mushroom serves gourmet hand-tossed pies, along with huge calzones, hoagies and salads, all with fresh ingredients. Pizza toppings range from jerk chicken and pineapple to plain-old pepperoni. Large beer selection, with more taps upstairs at the Vista location. $
Nicky’s Pizzeria
nickyspizzasc.com. Five Points: 2123 Greene St., 803-748-9661. Mon-Wed 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Thu-Fri 11 a.m.-12 a.m.; Sat 12 p.m.-12 a.m.; Sun. 12 p.m.-9 p.m. Lexington: 102 E. Main St., 803-490-0048. Tue-Thu 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Fri 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Saturday 5-10 p.m.; Sun 5-8 p.m. Choose between a traditional New York-style thin crust pizza and a Sicilian-style thick crust — or just pick one of the tasty calzones, subs or salads on offer. Bottled and draft beer, too.
Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom
oldchicago.com/locations/columbia. Vista: 802 Gervais St., Ste. 100C, 803-252-3100. Sun-Thu 11 a.m.-11 a.m.; Fri-Sat 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Combine your barbecue chicken, Hawaiian or Thai pie with a beer, glass of wine or cocktail. Also offers mac n’ cheese, fish and burgers. ¢-$
Original Tony’s
facebook.com/originaltonyswestcolumbia. West Columbia/Cayce: 1505 Charleston Hwy., 803-401-5715. Mon-Tue 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Wed 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Thu-Fri 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Part of the team at the old Tony’s pizza joint in Cayce (now Tony’s Pizzalicious) opened a new restaurant with the recipes and spirit of the old favorite in summer 2019.
Pizza Joint
thepizzajoint.net. Forest Acres: 3246 Forest Dr., 803-454-1743. Sun-Wed 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Fri-Sat 11 a.m.-12 a.m. This popular Forest Acres spot has pizza, obviously, but it also serves up calzones, strombolis and sandwiches, along with a wide selection of beer with which to wash down that yummy Italian goodness. ¢-$
Tony’s Pizzalicious
facebook.com/TonysPizzalicious. West Columbia/Cayce: 975 Knox Abbott Dr., 803-794-5469. Mon-Sat 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Venerated pizza joint offers lots of Italian faves, too. ¢-$
Village Idiot
villageidiotpizza.com. Five Points: 2009 Devine St., 803-252-8646. Tue-Sun 11 a.m.-until; food served 11 a.m.-12 a.m. Forest Acres: 4517 Forest Dr., 803-252-8646. Tue-Sun 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Olympia: 612 Whaley St., 803-252-8646. Tue-Wed 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Thu-Sat 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Offering New York-style hand-tossed pizza by the pie or slice for lunch, dinner and delivery, the original Five Points location of the Village Idiot is a favored spot for USC students. Other featured menu items include sandwiches (Jersey Cheesesteak), wings, calzones and strombolis, pasta (baked ziti), salads and wings. ¢
Za’s Brick Oven Pizza
zasbrickovenpizza.com. Shandon/Rosewood: 2930 Devine St., 803-771-7334. Mon-Tue 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.; Wed-Sat 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sun 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Pizzas of all sorts, plus salads, sandwiches, pastas, calzones and more round out the menu at this chic Shandon eatery. $