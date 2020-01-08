Mexican/Southwestern
7 Mares
Lexington: 4360 Augusta Rd., 803-520-0067. Mon-Thu 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Fri-Sat 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sun 10 a.m.-10 p.m. That’s mar-es, as in Spanish for oceans, not English for girl horses. Serves up the oceans’ bounty, featuring Mexican favorites like red snapper Veracruz-style, lobster soup, ceviche, spicy shrimp, octopus salad and more. Also serves Mexican-American classics like fajitas and carnitas. $
Cantina 76
cantina76.com. Shandon/Rosewood: 2901 Devine St., 803-708-6004. Mon-Tue 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.; Wed-Sat 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sun 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Downtown: 1301 Main St., 803-764-1769. Mon-Wed 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m., Thu-Sat 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Draws everyone from singles at the bar to couples and families, all of whom come for the Tex-Mex cuisine — and some of whom also go for the excellent margaritas, made in all shapes, flavors and sizes with top-shelf tequilas. $
Casa Oaxaca Mexican Restaurant
facebook.com/CasaOaxacaMexicanRestaurant. West Columbia/Cayce: 2410 Augusta Rd., Suite H, 803-497-6945. Tue-Sun 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. An array of tasty Mexican food. $
Chapala Mexican Restaurant
Lexington: 1792 S. Lake Dr., 803-957-0840. Mon-Sun 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Irmo: 7001 St. Andrews Rd., 803-749-7071. Sun-Thu 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Fri: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Mexican-American and border region specialties, from fajitas to chilaquiles to fish tacos, plus the combination platters you’d expect. Lots of tortas (sandwiches) if you’ve got a big lunch appetite. $
Coa Agaveria y Cocina
coaagaveria.com. Vista: 823-A Lady St., 803-851-5965. Mon-Tue 4-11 p.m.; Wed-Thu 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Fri 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sat 4 p.m.-1 a.m. Tucked under the hip Aloft Hotel, this tequila bar offers classy Latin food, from grilled octopus to quail mole poblano to high-end tacos. $
La Estrella
West Columbia/Cayce: 1921 Airport Blvd., 803-739-6520. Mon-Sun 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Grocery store and restaurant. Serves assorted tacos with all the classic fixins: cilantro, lime, corn tortillas and more. Tortas, too. Other items include short ribs served with queso fresco, beans and rice. Includes a butcher and a deli counter. ¢-$
Manny’s Chamoyadas
West Columbia/Cayce: 1228 Augusta Rd., 803-800-6348. Tue-Fri 12 p.m.-9 p.m.; Sat-Sun 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Though it specializes in raspados and chamoyadas — sweet-and-savory drinks in a variety of refreshing flavors — Manny’s also has fun Mexican snacks, plus banana splits and milkshakes. A great stop for the family, or a date that’s not at a bar. ¢
El Mariachi
West Columbia/Cayce: 1078 Sunset Blvd., No. 8. Mon-Sun 9 a.m.-10 p.m. On one side, a Mexican store complete with groceries, a bakery and a butcher shop. On the other side, a beloved Mexican eatery. $
Moctezuma’s Taqueria
facebook.com/MoctezumasTaqueria. Garners Ferry/Southeast: 506 Beltline Blvd., 803-888-7498. Mon-Sat 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sun 11 a.m.-9 p.m. A bounty of Mexican antojitos like tacos, sopas, huaraches and tortas, plus some Mexican-American restaurant favorites like fajitas and chiles poblanos. A cozy, friendly spot near Shandon, Heathwood, Rosewood and more. $
Publico Kitchen and Tap
publicokitchenandtap.com. Five Points: 2013 Greene St., 803-567-5738. Sun-Thu 11 a.m.-11 p.m. (kitchen open to 10 p.m.); Fri-Sat 11 a.m.-1 a.m. (kitchen open to 11 p.m.) A long row of craft beer taps sets the stage for the fun, fresh flavors of Publico. Featuring tacos inspired by ethnic foods from banh mi to Hawaiian poke to pad Thai, Publico serves up tasty modern Mexican-inspired fare. $
Real Mexico
St. Andrews/Dutch Square: 2421 Bush River Rd., 803-750-8990. Sun-Sat 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.; Fri-Sat 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Plenty of authentic Mexican and Southwestern restaurant foods at this beloved spot, from tortas to carne asada to fajitas to chimichangas to fish tacos. Full bar with margarita specials. $
Sure Fire Tacos and Tortilla Grill
texmexrestaurantcolumbia.com. Vista: 916 Gervais St., 803-764-1016. Sun-Sat 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Specialty tacos, burritos and other Southwestern favorites. Also serves margaritas and specialty cocktails. ¢
Tacos Nayarit
facebook.com/tacosnayaritmexicangrill. Northeast: 1531 Percival Rd., 803-814-0727. Mon.-Sun. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. The folks behind the Decker Boulevard food truck have brought their tasty, authentic tacos to a sit-down restaurant. The new spot adds to the truck’s menu with a hybrid between a traditional Mexican taco stand and the Americanized made-to-order fast-casual eateries — plus they griddle their own tortillas right behind the counter. ¢-$
Takosushi
tako-sushi.com. Vista: 1115 Assembly St., 803-771-7131. Mon-Thu 11 a.m.-until; Fri 11 a.m.-until; Sat 12 p.m.-until. Tacos! Sushi! Takosushi! A sushi joint and casual Mexican restaurant rolled into one, Takosushi offers burritos, enchiladas, tacos (“takos,” actually), sashimi, bento boxes and more. $
Taqueria Jalisco
facebook.com/TaqueriaJaliscoColumbia. St. Andrews/Dutch Square: 612 St. Andrews Rd., 803-731-5546. Mon-Fri 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sat 12 p.m.-10 p.m. Friendly Mexican joint bursting with flavor. ¢-$
Tio’s Mexican Cafe
tiossc.com. Downtown: 921-A Sumter St.,803-252-7229. Mon-Wed 11 a.m.-12 a.m.; Thu-Sat 11 a.m.-1:30 a.m.; Sun 11a.m.-11:30 p.m. Locally owned Tex-Mex café distinguished by its extensive and eclectic salsa offerings. Features an array of tacos, sandwiches, chimichangas, salads and the famous wet burrito, which comes smothered in sauce and/or queso — or a vegan option featuring vegan cheese. Full bar features tequilas and beers galore. Open late, and delivers late, too. ¢