Korean
929 Kitchen
929kitchen.com. Vista: 929 Gervais St., 803-764-3825. Mon-Sat 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-11 p.m.; Sun 11:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Korean gastropub offers traditional and fusion cuisine in a beautiful space. Swanky bar with cocktail program. $
Arirang
Northeast: 1943 Decker Blvd., 803-790-5506. Tue-Thu 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Fri-Sat 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sun 11 a.m.-8 p.m. You’ll feel right at home in this Korean restaurant. Serves up such delights as pork belly grilled right at your table, plus Korean classics and banchan — and cold beer, of course. ¢-$
Hero Korean Steak House
columbiahero.com. Northeast: 6634 Two Notch Rd., 803-699-9922. Mon-Tue and Thu-Sat 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sun 3-9 p.m. Yes, those are live, glowing coals in the middle of your table. Specializes in authentic Korean dishes such as gal bi (short ribs in a house sauce) and hwe dup bob (mixed raw fish and spicy sauce atop rice). ¢-$$
Korea Garden
facebook.com/koreagarden.sc. Northeast: 2318 Decker Blvd., 803-760-3888. Mon and Wed-Sat 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sun 12-9 p.m. Traditional Korean foods, from spicy stews to bi bim bap. Beer and wine available. $
O Bok Korean Restaurant
Northeast: 1616 Decker Blvd., 803-787-1100. Tue-Sat 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.; Sun 11 a.m.-9 p.m. O Bok is popular with Korean folks for good reason — the authenticity of the food. Dishes include the traditional barbecued beef and stir-fries as well as more exotic offerings. Meals are served with a big assortment of banchan, or Korean-style small dishes. ¢
Seoul Restaurant and Grocery
Northeast: 1717 Decker Blvd., 803-790-0090. This charming restaurant and grocery offers authentic homestyle Korean fare in a casual setting. $