Japanese/Sushi
Camon Japanese Restaurant
camonsushi.com. Downtown: 1332 Assembly St., 803-254-5400. Tue-Sat 5-9:15 p.m. The only sushi spot in Columbia’s downtown business district defiantly refuses to serve lunch. Quiet and discreet — not what you’ll encounter along the Gervais Street corridor a couple of blocks away. Beloved by devoted regulars for the outstanding food, service and atmosphere. $
Ganbei
ganbeirestaurants.com. Lexington: 5580-F Sunset Blvd., 803-808-1618. Sun-Thu 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 4:30-10 p.m.; Fri-Sat 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 4:30-11 p.m. Swanky Japanese restaurant and bar features plenty of classics — hibachi items, potstickers, stir frys, fried rice, sushi, donburi, plus some curve balls like baked mussels and spring rolls. $
Inakaya Japanese Restaurant
inakaya.restaurantwebexpert.com. Northeast: 224 O’Neil Ct., 803-699-2626. Mon 5-10 p.m.; Tue-Fri 11:45 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-10 p.m.; Sat 5-11 p.m. Sun 4:30-9 p.m. Elegant seating where outstanding sushi, sashimi and other Japanese cuisine take center stage. Popular with families and large groups for their spectacular Inakaya Boat Specials. $
Inakaya Watanabe
St. Andrews/Dutch Square: 655-C St. Andrews Rd., 803-731-2538. Mon 5-10 p.m.; Tue-Thu 11:45 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-10 p.m.; Fri. 11:45 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-11 p.m.; Sat 5-11 p.m. Excellent sushi, sashimi and traditional Japanese dishes. $
Menkoi Ramen House
Vista: 1004 Gervais St., 803-708-1569. Sun-Thu 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5-10:30 p.m.; Fri-Sat 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.-2:30 a.m. Traditional ramen, served fast. Also serves onigiri and various Japanese soft drinks. ¢.
SakiTumi Grill & Sushi Bar
sakifresh.com. Vista: 807 Gervais St., 803-931-0700. Mon-Sat 5-10 p.m. (bar open later); Sun brunch 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and dinner 5-10 p.m. Upscale Vista hotspot includes a popular bar area and a separate sushi bar. Extensive sake list complements beer and wine offerings, and SakiTumi also has weekly sushi and drink specials that are easy on the wallet. Plenty of non-sushi items on menu, including grilled items and tasty appetizers such as the lotus root chips. $
Sakura Japanese Restaurant
Shandon/Rosewood: 4430 Rosewood Dr., 803-776-4747. Mon-Sat 5-9 p.m.; Saturday lunch 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. A Columbia institution, Sakura opened in a new location after its Forest Acres spot was destroyed by the historic 2015 flood. Serves up sushi and Japanese classics. $
Saky
Sakyrestaurant.wixsite.com. Garners Ferry/Southeast: 4963 Jackson Blvd., 803-787-5307. Wed-Sat 4:30 p.m.-10 p.m. Saky serves great sushi as well as soups, noodles and other Japanese favorites right outside the Fort Jackson gates. A cozy and chill spot for a drink and some salmon nigiri. $
Tsunami
Harbison/Irmo: 1290 Bower Pkwy., 803-407-3873. Mon-Thu 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 4-10 p.m.; Fri 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 4-11 p.m.; Sat 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sun 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Vista: 700-C Gervais St., 803-312-9911. Mon-Sat 4-11:30 p.m. Sun 4-10:30 p.m. Trendy, chic sushi bar and restaurant with elegant, contemporary atmosphere and ample seating areas to complement extensive sake, wine and beer selection. $