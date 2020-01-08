Italian
Alodia’s Cucina Italiana
Alodias.com. Harbison/Irmo: 2736 North Lake Dr., 803-781-9814. Lexington: 101 W. Main St., 803-957-1986. Mon-Thu 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4-10 p.m.; Fri 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4-11 p.m.; Sat 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4-10:30 p.m.; Sun 9:45 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. Classy Italian dining, from the favorites (fettucine alfredo, manicotti, veal piccata) to the fancy (seafood risotto, pork ribeye). $
Al’s Upstairs
alsupstairsitalian.com. West Columbia/Cayce: 304 Meeting St., 803-794-7404. Tue-Sat 5 p.m.-until. Italian fine dining since 1979. Lobster bisque is served with a popular puff pastry dome that locks in flavors and aromas. Offers fresh fish, veal, pasta and steaks with nice service and a beautiful view of Columbia’s skyline. $$
Bellacino’s Pizza & Grinders
Harbison/Irmo: 1085 Lake Murray Blvd., 803-407-4884. Lexington: 5339 Sunset Blvd., Hwy. 378, 803-957-6767. Generous portions of hearty Italian pizza and grinders. Affordable prices, friendly staff and consistent quality keep this popular restaurant full. ¢
Delucca’s
deluccas.com. West Columbia/Cayce: 2275 Sunset Blvd., 803-926-5255. Mon-Fri 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 4:30-9 p.m.; Sat 4-9 p.m. Italian eatery featuring traditional favorites such as chicken and veal parmesan and primavera in addition to veal piccata and stuffed eggplant. Also includes pasta, ravioli, pizza, calzone and strombolis. $
Pasta Fresca
pasta-fresca.net. Forest Acres: 4722 Forest Dr., 803-787-1838. Sun-Mon 4:30-9 p.m.; Tue-Thu 4:30-9:30 p.m.; Fri-Sat 4:30-10 p.m. Family-owned restaurant that features pasta dishes with fresh, made-from-scratch sauces and pastas. Nightly seafood specials, a good selection of vegetarian dishes and welcoming atmosphere make this a local favorite. ¢-$
Ristorante Divino
ristorantedivino.com. Vista: 803 Gervais St., 803-799-4550. Mon-Sat 5:30 p.m.-10 p.m. Some of the best fine dining in Columbia or anywhere else. Features classic northern Italian dishes, including the signature rack of lamb and the excellent gnocchi, but also more inventive fare, especially when it comes to seafood. $$
Travinia Italian Kitchen
traviniaitaliankitchen.com. Lexington: 5074 Sunset Dr., 803-957-2422. Mon-Thu 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m.; Fri-Sat 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sun 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. A fine dining Italian eatery with a bit of Southern spice to give the menu a unique flair. Crab cakes are big and fluffy, entrees are excellent across the board and soups are particularly good. $-$$
Very’s Restaurant
verysrestaurant.com. Northeast: 6729 Two Notch Rd., 803-788-6254. Mon-Sat 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Delicious Philly cheesesteaks, plus old-school Northeastern cuisine from Italian subs and lasagnas to pizzas. ¢-$.
The Villa
thevillaonbushriver.com. St. Andrews/Dutch Square: 1704 Bush River Rd., 803-798-6360. Mon-Thu 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.; Fri 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m.; Sat 4:30-10:30 p.m. This charming, low-priced Italian favorite boasts a low-key atmosphere and terrific pizzas. ¢-$
Villa Tronco
villatronco.com. Downtown: 1213 Blanding St., 803-256-7677. Tue-Fri 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-10 p.m.; Sat 5-10 p.m. A Columbia institution since 1940, Villa Tronco serves consistently generous portions of traditional Italian fare such as veal parmagiana, chicken piccata and linguine with clams. Make sure to leave room for Carmella’s Famous Cheesecake. $