Indian
2Gingers
2-gingers.com. St. Andrews/Dutch Square: 245 Bush River Rd., 803-772-5121. Mon-Thu 11 a.m-2:30 p.m. and 5-9:30 p.m.; Fri 11 a.m-2:30 p.m. and 5:30-10 p.m.; Sat-Sun 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5:30-10 p.m. Featuring a range of South and North Indian dishes, 2Gingers, located in the Boozer Shopping Center, satisfies vegetarians and omnivores alike. The South Indian dosai (stuffed savory crepes) are not to be missed. ¢-$
Delhi Palace
delhipalacesc.net. St. Andrews/Dutch Square: 542 St. Andrews Rd., 803-750-7760. Tue-Sun 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. This much-loved Indian restaurant offers a buffet as well as traditional menu items including rich curries, biryani and a range of Indian breads. Savvy enough to please afficionados and newcomers alike. ¢-$
Persis Biryani Indian and Mexican Grill
persisindiangrillcolumbia.com. St. Andrews/Dutch Square: 1728 Bush River Rd., 803-851-3687. Mon-Sat 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5:30-9:30 p.m.; Sun 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5:30-10 p.m. Mostly an Indian restaurant, Persis Biryani also offers some Mexican favorites on its buffet. ¢-$
Saffron
saffronwestcolumbiasc.com. West Columbia/Cayce: 1607 Fairlane Dr., 803-931-3104. Tue-Fri 11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.; Sat 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sun 11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Modest Indian restaurant offers a menu of favorites, well seasoned and prepared. Excellent naan, tandoori. Menu includes some Chinese and Mexican items. ¢-$