Greek/Mediterranean/Middle Eastern
Al-Amir
Downtown: 2431 Main St., 803-401-5882. Mon-Sat 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m.; Sun 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Authentic and well-prepared Middle Eastern cuisine including hummus, falafel, lamb kabob, mujadara and shawarma. Salads, subs and daily dessert specials round out the menu. ¢-$
Arabesque
facebook.com/ArabesqueSC. Shandon/Rosewood: 2930 Devine St., 803-779-6299. Mon-Wed 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Thu-Sat 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sun 11 a.m.-9 p.m. All your Middle Eastern favorites, from shawarma to tabouli to falafel, not to mention pizzas and — for lunch, at least — wraps and burgers. Also serves alcohol. $
Ariana’s Greek Restaurant
arianasofwestcolumbia.com. West Columbia/Cayce: 1720 Sunset Blvd., 803-796-4430. Mon-Fri 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-9 p.m.; Sat noon-3 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. (closed 3-5 p.m. daily). A Greek restaurant with an international flair. Along with the gyros, souvlaki, pastichio and moussaka on the menu, you’ll also find Indian samosas and a lamb pilaf that’s considered the national dish of Afghanistan. $
Boeshreen
facebook.com/pg/boeshreen1925. Northeast: 2630 Decker Blvd., 803-788-2100. Thu-Sat 11 a.m.-10 p.m. A fascinating combination of Mediterranean, Libyan and American dishes make up the menu at this cafe and bakery — burgers, wings, falafel sandwiches, gyros, baba ghanoush, shakshouka (eggs poached in a spiced tomato sauce) — and some Libyan favorites, including pastries. ¢
Green Olive
greenolivesc.com. USC/South Main: 922 Main St., 803-764-3740. Mon 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Tue-Fri 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-9 p.m.; Sat-Sun 11 a.m.-9 p.m. (closed on Sunday during the summer). Middle Eastern favorites done right, from the mezze to the baklava. Soups, breads, salads and grilled meats offer something for everyone. $
Mediterranean Tea Room
Shandon/Rosewood: 2601 Devine St., 803-799-3118. Mon-Fri 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and Mon-Sat 5:30 p.m.-9:45 p.m. Wide selection of traditional Middle Eastern food such as hummus, baba ghanoush, falafel and tabbouleh. Specialty dish is kofta kebob, a combination of lamb and beef mixed with parsley, celery and spices. Entrees include chicken, lamb, beef and vegetarian dishes, plus nightly specials. ¢-$
Pitas
pitascolumbia.com. Downtown: 1800 Taylor St., 803-343-3454. Mon-Fri 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tasty, consistent Mediterranean/Middle Eastern fare. Sure, pitas are on the menu, but so are some delicious salads, wraps and more. ¢
Sahara on Main
Downtown: 629 Main St., 803-851-1118 . Mon-Sat 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.; Sun 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Moroccan and Mediterranean food handy to the USC campus. Features fresh-baked Damascus bread and a range of Middle Eastern favorites. Lots of cheap deals for students. ¢-$