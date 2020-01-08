Food Truck
Belgian Waffle Truck
thebelgianwaffletruck.com. Food Truck: 803-606-6780. Serves authentic Liege waffles — a dense, browned version of the Belgian waffle — with toppings both sweet and savory. Try the Ouf-Ti Waffle, which features goat cheese, lettuce, duck and chicken confit and an onion confiture. ¢-$
City Limits Q
citylimitsq.com. Food truck. From the Texas-style brisket to the St. Louis-style ribs, this stuff is addictive. Once you know City Limits will be at an event, pre-ordering is recommended, as they plan to — and do — sell out.
Pawleys Front Porch Truck
pawleysfrontporch.com. Food Truck: 803-729-5397. Hire the truck for your next event — and when you see it parked somewhere, sidle up to the window for great burgers, fish tacos, grilled chicken and more. ¢
The Wurst Wagen
thewurstwagen.com. Food Truck: 803-463-6637. This mobile food truck boasts a German-trained master butcher and a whole lot of delicious German sausages, not to mention occasional doner kebab. There are specials every now and then, so visit them often to get the best prices. For locations and hours, follow the truck on twitter: @BestWurstWagen. ¢